Synergy Pharmaceuticals Q3: Delivering The Goods

Approvals from a number of insurance and health caregatekeepers further expands Trulance’s market potential, as does the expected approvalof an expanded indication in 2018.

Synergy is proving that it has what it takes to compete with much bigger rivals.

Synergy Pharmaceutical (SGYP) has been getting a bit battered lately, as have a lot of other smallish biotech stocks. It even got pushed well below $3 a share, going lower than the territory I called a massive bargain not that long ago.

A couple weeks ago, I argued that the combination of Synergy's continued sales push and the general dissatisfaction (among both doctors and patients) with other treatments for chronic idiopathic constipation, or CIC, would see the company's drug Trulance expand its market share at a rapid clip. The problem thus far has been Synergy's size; as a small player with no established salesforce, it had to build a sales team from scratch. That has taken time and money, much to the chagrin of many of its former boosters.

Yet when Synergy reported its Q3 2017 earnings, it began to show glimmers of a very bright future indeed. Posting beats on revenue and earnings, as well as a striking increase in Trulance prescription numbers, the company is showing it can indeed compete on the same footing as the drug giants currently dominating the CIC market. Of course, it helps that Trulance is best-in-class and has fewer (and less severe) side-effects than the current market leader Linzess, which is produced by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) and sold through partner Allergan (AGN).

Let's take a look at the latest numbers coming out of Synergy HQ, and what they mean for the company moving into 2018.

Speaking Bull Truth to Bear Power

Synergy's third quarter showed welcome signs of life. The company reported net revenue of $5 million, beating estimates by more than 10%. That translated into a net loss of $48.9 million, or $0.22 per share, representing another substantive beat: the consensus estimate had been for a loss of $0.28 per share.

The strong results were the product of accelerating Trulance prescription numbers. Total prescription volume was up 105% from the previous quarter, which buoyed the 117% increase in revenues over the same period. The number of converts to Trulance among healthcare professionals has also grown, with 7,000 issuing Trulance prescriptions in Q3 2017 - up 87% from the previous quarter.

The impressive quarter saw some positive reaction in after-hours trading. After closing the day at $2.97, shares rose 4% after the earnings announcement to a final close of $3.09.

Still Lots to Do

Even with its after-hours pop, Synergy is still down 8% from where its shares stood a month ago. That is in part the product of trading weakness across the biotech sector, but it also speaks to a broader concern about Synergy's ability to deliver the sort of sales growth necessary to start generating substantial returns - instead of burning through cash. Selling, general, and administrative expenses cost Synergy $44 million in Q3 2017.

With 25,000 prescriptions issued during the quarter, that implies a still very high cost per sale. Despite that, Synergy is clearly making substantive progress on expanding its market. The high cost per sale, and the cost per healthcare professional conversion, should diminish as Trulance gains more traction and name recognition.

Synergy has been making considerable headway with the major gatekeepers of prescriptions and payments. Working through Medicare Part D has yielded some boons. On the latest earnings call, Synergy reported that approximately 13% of sales were being conducted through Part D providers. Cigna, for example, has recently placed Trulance on its highest tier of coverage and intends to extend that authorization through 2018. Still, there is much more to do, with only 40% of the largest Medicare Part D and Managed Medicaid plans including Trulance thus far. That is expected to grow to 60% from the beginning of 2018, which should give sales another shot in the arm from Q1 2018 onward.

Investor's-Eye View

Synergy remains largely on track to reach sales targets over the next year, and beyond. Trulance should reach peak sales of $350 million by 2021. It is also still conceivable for the company to achieve sales of as much as $85 million in 2018. At the current growth rate, the 2018 projection should still be borne out. That is especially true if, as expected, Trulance is granted approval for an expanded indication for treating irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

In the meantime, Synergy remains in a strong position financially. Cash burn was $48.9 million in the third quarter, leaving $117.8 million in reserve. That represents a little more than two quarters of runway at the current burn rate, which would be worrying if it were the only source of funding for the company. Fortunately, Synergy has $200 million remaining in a $300 million debt facility, $100 million of which can be accessed at the end of February 2018, and the remainder at the end of March 2019. Drawing on the loan can extend runway by four quarters, though at an annual interest rate of 9.5%, drawing down the whole facility could prove costly over time.

Overall, Trulance's growth trajectory remains solid, boding well for Synergy over the long-run, and suggesting a company that is considerably undervalued at present.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.