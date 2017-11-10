Are Nvidia Shares Still A Buy After The Post-Earnings Price Rise?

Yesterday’s equity market action and this morning’s futures reflect some pressure on stock prices from the tax plan news out of Washington. However, the strong earnings report from Nvidia (NVDA) should help re-focus at least growth investors’ attention back on the fundamentals where for Nvidia they are driving exceptional growth form new disruptive trends like AI-enabling everything.

We have had Nvidia Focus Strong Buy rated for the last seven quarters and enthusiastically maintain the rating with a new year-end price target of $230 and longer-term target of $300.

Nvidia reported October FQ3 results of $2.64 billion and $1.33, above expectations for $2.36 billion and $0.94 that were based on $2.35 billion revenue guidance +/- 2%. They even beat the Street-high estimates of $$2.41 billion and $1.00. These revenues were up 18% sequentially and 32% YTY.

These earnings were up 45% sequentially and 60% YTY, driven by a 110bp gross margin increase to 59.7% and lower operating expenses. Operating cash flow increased 64% sequentially, partially due to a sequential accounts receivable decline from 49 to 40 days. Total cash increased $440 million or 7.5% to $6.32 billion.

These YTY comparisons were more difficult because FQ3 last year saw a 40% sequential revenue increase. In fact the gaming and data center sector revenues that accounted for 74% of total sales were both up 49% sequentially last year when its Pascal architecture GPUs for gaming and new deployment of AI technologies by data center customers like Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT) and Baidu (BIDU) were new. Please focus on the still exceptional 45% sequential earnings increase on 18% sequentially higher revenues this year, not the YTY growth rates that were lower than in FQ2.

By product line:

- GPU revenues increased 17% sequentially and 31% YTY to $2.22 billion. There was strength in all platforms including gaming, datacenter and professional visualization. Record GeForce GPU gaming revenues of $1.56 billion was led by continued strong adoption of Pascal architecture-based GeForce GTX gaming platforms.

- Tegra processor revenues were up 26% sequentially and up 74% YTY to $419 million. These revenues include the SOC module sales into the hot-selling Nintendo Switch gaming console and development services. It also includes record automotive revenues of $144 million, as detailed below.

Gaming sector revenues were $1.56 billion, up 32% sequentially and up 25% YTY vs. a very tough comparable given last year sector revenues increased 59% sequentially in FQ3. All regions and form factors saw robust demand.

The new high-end GeForce GTX 1080ti GPUs released in FQ1 extended Nvidia’s performance lead by up to 35% according to independent testing. And the 1080 the 1080ti replaced already was higher performing than the AMD (AMD) competition that with new products this year and will still be losing to Nvidia in AMD’s attempt to catch-up.

Nvidia has 22 PC OEM customers. Just last week, Nvidia launched the GeForce GTX 1070ti to provide the next tier down the performance available from the latest architecture. Many new hot games and e-gaming are driving this growth, including games for the Nintendo Switch and most other platforms. Nvidia has been increasingly collaborating with game software companies like Activision (ATVI).

The crypto currency market also continued strong and contributed $70 million in FQ3. This was down from $150 million in FQ2 as some of the demand has shifted to be run on the latest GeForce GPUs. Nvidia management sees crypto currency being a growth market for years to come but they also are treating the market opportunistically given the potential regulatory issues. They expect it to continue to be small and somewhat volatile as reflected by these last two quarters.

Data Center sector revenues increased 20% sequentially and 109% YTY to $501 million on strong adoption of the company’s new Volta architecture platform and early traction with its inferencing portfolio. As AI and deep learning are added to a wide variety of apps, the performance advantage of Nvidia GPUs over CPUs is increasingly substantial.

The Volta-based Tesla V100 GPU was newly shipping in FQ2 and shipments accelerated in FQ3. It has a huge performance advantage of 10x over last year’s Pascal-based GPUs in some applications like deep learning. For some applications like deep learning, it provides a 10x performance increase over the prior generation products.

With Volta’s performance, new applications like video sharing are opening up. As a result most all of the American and Chinese hyper-scale cloud services leaders are rapidly growing Nvidia customers. And most newly the Oracle (ORCL) Cloud is adopting the Tesla V100 GPUs into its infrastructure.

In addition, major server OEMs like IBM (IBM) and Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) have announced support for the V100. And China’s top server OEMs, Huawei, Insper and Lenovo have adopted Nvidia’s HGX server architecture to build new generation accelerated datacenter based on V100 GPUs.

Nvidia recently launched its new TensorRT programmable inference acceleration platform that addresses a new market opportunity. It provides orders of magnitude cost effectiveness compared to GPUs and most all the hyper-scale cloud services data centers are adopting it.

In FQ3 a new Nvidia GPU Cloud container (NGC) was made available to Amazon (AMZN) AWS clients to help them get started with deep learning. It will soon be made available to other cloud services.

Automotive sector revenues increased 1% sequentially and 13% YTY to $144 million. This includes sales of infotainment modules, DRIVE PX platforms and development agreements with many automotive companies for self-driving cars. Virtually all car and truck companies are at least evaluating DRIVE PX. DRIVE PX Pegasys was announced in FQ3. It's the first to support full level 5 autonomous driving with the ability to deliver 320 trillion operations per second, more than 10x its predecessor. It will be in production by H2 calendar 2018 and 25-plus customers will use it for Robotaxis. And deployed by the auto industry over 2019 and 2020 as it moves to fully self driving level 5 cars.

Professional visualization sector revenues increased 2% sequentially and 16% YTY to $239 million.

There are many new applications emerging. For example, the AMZN Alexa-based Echo systems are Nvidia-based.

Near term, gaming and data center sector sales are driving most of the growth. But over the next several years automotive will become a third major fast-growing revenue source with plenty of positive announcement like the company’s recent deal with Bosch, the largest component supplier to the global auto industry.

Most all of Nvidia’s market and the world of computing overall is increasingly being AI-enabled. And Nvidia has the best technologies as reflected in some of the examples provided above. This is the result of thousands of engineers working on the chips, architecture, software and design tools for multiple decades. In all our years following the semiconductor industry we have seen few companies with such a major lead and advantages, especially as the world becomes AI-enabled.

For January FQ4, Nvidia management guided revenues to $2.65 billion (+/- 2% which makes the range $2.60-2.70 billion), above prior expectations for $2.43 billion. As in recent quarters, gaming and data center will be the key growth drivers.

Nvidia has the most uniquely valuable technology and brightest outlook of any semiconductor company in our opinion, especially as AI and deep learning is brought to more and more sectors and applications. Also, all of its products are built around its Cuda architecture and common software. This represents a major barrier to entry by would-be competitors like Intel (INTC) and AMD, but of course competitors like these must be watched for signs they are becoming more competitive over time.

We maintain our Focus Strong Buy rating with a new year-end target price raised from $200 to $230.

Over the next 2-3 years as the AI-enabled gaming and data center markets are joined by a much more developed and large automotive market we are initiating a new price target of $300.