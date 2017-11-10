Sand In My Shoes - Pepsi Is Pouring Dividends

In this article I will analyze all three stocks and hopefully you see why I made the decision I did.

Aside from the materials sector, where I have no positions, the consumer staples sector is one of my lightest, sitting at right around 3.8% as I type this (only utilities represents a smaller portion of my portfolio – and just barely). So as you may or may not know, the consumer staples sector has been under pressure lately due to both a perceived change in consumer tastes as well as the influence of Amazon (AMZN). The consumer staples sector is down almost 5% over the past three months. Over those same three months, the utilities sector is up nearly 4%, so I decided to focus my efforts on the consumer staples sector.

The three stocks I have been following for some time are Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB), PepsiCo Inc (PEP), and Hormel Foods Corp (HRL). The 3.8% of my portfolio that is currently in consumer staples happens to be my position in Hormel. So without further ado, I will dive into the numbers.

Ratings System

I will use the same system I used when I analyzed the industrials sector, and the materials sector. It will be color coded and completely subjective. For each metric I will assign a Good, Neutral, or Bad rating to each stock. If you have read some of my previous articles these metrics will look quite familiar to you.

As you will see if you don't know, each of these stocks are Dividend Champions, meaning they have raised their dividends for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. That is primarily why they were on my radar in the first place. The charts below all have data pulled from Marketwatch.com unless otherwise specified and then I manipulate the numbers in a spreadsheet. If warranted, I will search out the most recent quarterly or trailing twelve months number. Where appropriate or useful I have included the 5 year CAGR or compound annual growth rate. Now for the first table:

Guideline #1 - Revenue Per Share Increasing

KMB has not experienced revenue growth in the past five years, in fact since 2013 their revenues have been dropping. Very close to a rating of "bad", but I gave them a neutral. HRL and PEP have both grown revenues and the HRL growth looks better than it is. Recently they have experienced sluggish sales and unless they had an absolute monstrous and very surprising Q4, they will experience a sales decline this year, which is very rare for Hormel.

Guideline #2 - Book Value Per Share Increasing

What in the world? KMB actually has negative book value/share in both 2015 and 2016. How is that even possible?

First things first: Book value/share is simply shareholders' equity divided by the number of shares outstanding. Shareholders' equity is total assets - total liabilities.

HRL's number is easy to understand. Their number of shares outstanding has remained relatively flat, so that takes one piece out of the equation. Which means their shareholders' equity number is increasing. Well their total debt has also remained relatively flat, which means their total assets is steadily climbing, and indeed their total assets number has jumped from $4.6B in 2012 to $6.4B in 2016. And how have they done this? To put it very simply, they don't spend more than they bring in. Over the past five years, they have spent an average of 27% of their free cash flow on capital expenditures and an average of 35% on their dividend. That gives them quite a bit of cash to use for other things and gives them a very strong balance sheet.

PEP's number is also easy to understand. Their total assets number at the end of fiscal 2016 is about the same as it was in 2012, right around $74 billion. However, their total liabilities number has gone from $52 billion in 2012 to $63 billion in 2016. So obviously their shareholders' equity has shrunk. And that is because while their free cash flow has hovered around $7.4-7.8 billion the past three years, all but a small percentage of that is being eaten up by capex and dividends. But PEP has been buying back shares aggressively, and to do so they have been borrowing money.

So now that we have that figured out, what is going on with KMB? Well, KMB is a little bit different. While their total liabilities has remained almost flat and in fact have gone down a little bit ($14.6B in 2012 to $14.4B in 2016), their total assets fell off a cliff in 2014. Mostly this was due to the spin-off of Halyard Health (HYH) where they transferred several billion dollars to the balance sheet of the new company. I should note that at the end of September (their 3rd quarter) they do once again have positive shareholders' equity.

Guideline #3 - Quality Rating

I don't have any idea, looking at their balance sheet, how HRL does not warrant an A++ from Value Line, but there it is. I had to give them a neutral rating and the other two stocks a good rating based on what Value Line says.

Guideline #4 - Debt

I introduced this metric a few articles ago when trying to come up with an easy way to evaluate both the strength of free cash flow for a company as well as their overall debt load. How long would it take for a company to completely pay off their debt if they directed every dollar of free cash flow to that purpose? Obviously not realistic, but it is interesting.

KMB and HRL both have fairly flat debt levels. It would take KMB less than six years to rid themselves of debt, and it would take HRL less than three. PEP on the other hand is growing their debt load year by year and their ratio is growing recently and while not scary is the highest of the three. So PEP gets the lone neutral rating. But still, eight and a half years to pay off $63 billion in debt? Pretty impressive. I almost made them green.

All three of these companies have very solid balance sheets.

Guideline #5 - FCF and Payout Ratio

Solid. All three of these companies have extremely solid free cash flow and very manageable payout ratios. KMB had a little blip in their operating cash flows in 2015 which impacted their free cash flow, but nothing to write home about, and if you look at the history it was fairly obvious it was a one time event.

All of their dividends look to be extremely safe.

Guideline #6 - Common Shares Outstanding

Both KMB and PEP have been buying back shares at a fairly aggressive rate. Shares outstanding for HRL have remained relatively flat, which earns them a neutral rating, but is certainly not bad.

Guideline #7 - Show Me the Money!

For this guideline, I consider both the history of the company in terms of raising the dividend as well as the current yield. The following information was taken from David Fish's spreadsheet as well as the yield as I write this from my brokerage house. I do not consider share buy-backs here, but they were already discussed.

The color of the cell that the ticker symbol is in is my final rating (all good). This should not be surprising since I am trying to chose from among three of the most fantastic dividend growth stocks on the planet.

Guideline #8 - P/E Ratio

Though each of these stocks is considered a consumer staples stock, they are all from slightly different industries. Hormel sells cans of chili, deli meat (the sun dried tomato turkey breast is fantastic), nut butters, Spam, and bacon to name a few things. PepsiCo sells Pepsi (obviously), Cheetos, Quaker Oats, Gatorade, etc. Kimberly-Clark sells Kleenex, Huggies, Scott paper towels, as well as a line of professional products.

So I wanted to see how each of their P/E ratios compared to their industry, not just each other. Turns out the stock with the lowest P/E ratio actually fared the worst in this comparison, though all three of them are below their industry's average P/E. I almost gave them all a good rating.

Final Results

Wow. Normally you can see very clearly from the color coding which stock would be the "winner", but not the case here. So I assigned a point value to each color or rating - 3 for "good", 2 for "neutral" and 1 for "bad". The sum of those point totals is very close as you can see.

So the bottom line is I don't think you could go wrong purchasing the stock of any of these companies based on historical results. All of these companies have amazing and powerful brands. All of them have an incredible history and very good if not great balance sheets. Of course, you should use your own judgment based on your own research and your situation.

As for my portfolio, I decided to purchase some PEP after I read some earnings call transcripts and perused some annual reports. I already own 50 shares of HRL, and I think the addition of PEP gives me an incredibly strong consumer staples name for my portfolio. I put a limit order in for 24 shares at $111.00 on Wednesday morning and it got filled just before lunch when PEP briefly went to $110.95. I will detail the impact to my overall portfolio as well as discuss PEP more in depth in a later article.

So what do you think, did I make a nice addition? Would you have purchased KMB or HRL instead, and why? Please let me know in the comments section, as I truly think that is one of the things that makes Seeking Alpha such a valuable tool. Thanks for reading, and best of luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL, PEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.