Inter Pipeline: Strong NGLs Lead To Dividend Increase, 6.2% Yield

These segments more than made up for a decline in storage segment results due to less favorable contango pricing.

Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) raised its dividend yesterday on the heels of another record quarterly earnings report. Results were driven by a frac-spread price recovery in the NGLs segment as well as continued strong volumes across the oil sands pipeline segment. Meantime, record results from the conventional oil pipelines segment more than made up for a drop in liquid storage results, the company's smallest operating segment.

Source: Q3 MD&A Financial Statement

As shown above graphic, year-to-date Inter Pipeline has delivered strong operational and financial performance as compared to last year:

Total pipeline volumes are up 8.7%.

Total NGL processing volumes are up 15.6%.

Revenue is up 30% and funds-from-operations ("FFO") is up 22%.

Net income is up 7.3% while the outstanding share count has grown 4.8%.

Strong NGL Segment Results

As predicted in my Seeking Alpha article back in February (IPL: NGLs Will Power Growth In 2017), Q3 earnings were driven by the NGLs Business segment. While total natural gas processing volumes over the first nine months of the year are actually down 7.2% yoy (2,667 MMcf/d versus 2,875 MMcf/d), offgas processing was steady and overall results were driven by a strong price recovery in the frac-spread:

Source: Q3 MD&A Financial Statement

The company's realized frac-spread rose by an average of C$0.30/gal over the first 9 months of the year (+61%). As a result, YTD NGL segment revenue was $523.8 million - up 114.7% yoy - while FFO was up 127.5%:

Source: Q3 MD&A Financial Statement

Dividend

As a result of the strong financial performance, IPL announced a 6 cent increase in the annual dividend to $1.68/share. The company pays its dividend on a monthly basis - now $0.14/share per month. Note that as a dividend paying corporation IPL's dividends are exempt from the Canadian foreign tax if the shares are held by U.S. investors in a qualified retirement account.

Outlook

Investors should expect the strong NGLs segment results to continue in Q4 because Mont Belvieu propane prices show little sign of weakening as we head into the winter heating season. As the chart below shows, the current price of propane is ~2x above the price one year ago.

Source: Ycharts

Meantime, the company's largest business - the Oil Sands Transportation Segment - continues its steady growth trajectory across all three mainlines. Volume growth was led by a 17.7% increase on the Polaris diluent pipeline:

Source: November Presentation

YTD total volumes are up 9.6% and FFO is up a strong 8.3% yoy:

Source: Q3 MD&A Financial Statement

During the quarter two connections were placed into commercial service in at a combined capital investment of $22 million. The first connection provides bitumen blend transportation service from the Cold Lake pipeline system to North West Redwater Partnership’s Sturgeon Refinery. The second is a diluent supply connection on the Polaris pipeline system to Pembina's (PBA) Canadian Diluent Hub. Both of these projects are underpinned by long-term cost of service agreements and bode well for yoy comparisons going forward. And, as I mentioned in an earlier Seeking Alpha article on Suncor (SU), The Predicted Death Of The Oil Sands Was Premature.

Meantime, expect the company to move forward on the proposed $3.1 billion integrated propane dehydrogenation ("PDH") and polypropylene ("PP") complex. While the company keeps saying an investment decision is anticipated before the end 2017, it would appear the project will move forward. I say that because IPL spent another $44 million in Q3 to advance the project - and that brings YTD investment in the complex to $126 million. Note that is almost half of the company's total growth and sustaining cap-ex allocation. Negotiations with potential counterparties for long-term contracts with strong “take or pay” features are moving forward - but we have been hearing that since the beginning of the year. If sanctioned, the complex is expected to go in-service in the second half of 2021.

Summary and Conclusion

Inter Pipeline continues its impressive operational and financial performance. While the 54.7% debt-to-capital ratio may concern some investors, note the stable and dependable oil sands volumes are supported by long-term cost of service agreements. As a result, the company has a BBB+ S&P rating and the dividend is secure and growing. Note that the payout ratio as a function of FFO was only 56.6% in the latest quarter.

Inter Pipeline is an excellent choice for income oriented investors who want a safe and secure income stream yielding around 6%. Meantime, the stock looks poised for a bounce after a severe sell-off during the oil price decline started in 2014. However, that sell-off was somewhat irrational as 80% of the company's EBITDA is supported by cost-of-service and fee-based contracts. And this is the primary reason S&P has given the company a BBB+ credit rating. IPL is a BUY with a 12-month price target of $24/share based on current EBITDA, mainline run-rates, and expectations for a continued price recovery in the NGLs frac-spread. Combined with the 6% dividend, that is a total return opportunity of 20%.

