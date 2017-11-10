Advantage Oil And Gas's Cost Advantages Are Fully Priced

Even if the stock is not a bargain today, I believe that its operational margin of safety will lead to long term value creation, thus one day justifying the current stock price.

The quality and growth prospect are, however, already discounted in the current market price.

There is also upside potential from both development activities of known hydrocarbon deposits as well as from "drillbit" delineation activities of nearby properties.

Management cleared a growth runway toward 400 mmcf/d beyond 2019 with recent takeaway agreements and expansion of its wholly owned and operated midstream gathering and processing facilities.

Author's note: all currency figures cited throughout are in Canadian dollars (C$) unless otherwise noted.

Thesis

Advantage Oil and Gas's (AAV) industry leading costs and capital efficiencies are fully priced. As an assessment of the company's economic potential indicates an asset fair value of about $1,275 MM, which compares unfavorably with its present enterprise value of about $1490. I therefore initiate the stock with a price target of $5.80/share with a hold rating.

The hold rating is attributable to the company's relatively high margin of safety. Even though it operates in a cyclically distressed marketplace with little pricing power, its industry leading cost structures make it far more resilient to downturns than most peers. Moreover, the company appears well positioned to create value through the current cycle which may one day justify the current price paid. For this reason, I believe there is relative certainty that the bottom will not fall out on the stock.

A Turnaround Narrative

Since 2009, Advantage has successfully transformed itself into a very low cost gas producer which is geographically focused on core acreage in Glacier, Alberta. The area is also commonly referred to Pouce Coupe South by other operators, and lies adjacent to other petroliferous areas such as Progress and Wembley.

Previously, the company was a structured as a royalty trust which paid monthly dividends. It properties were distributed throughout Alberta, northeast British Columbia, and southeast Saskatchewan.

The trust structure did not pan out. In 2007, Advantage merged with at least two other trusts in an attempt to consolidate a fragmented and unfocused resource base. The plan did not go smoothly, apparently. Advantage paid its last dividend on 28 January 2009, after a series of cuts. From 2006's average monthly price of ~$17/share, the stock dropped to as low as ~$2/share in February 2009.

Since this time, the company has restructured itself into a much more highly focused corporation. In July 2009, shareholders approved a one-for-one share swap which dissolved the income trust fund and placed its assets into Advantage Oil and Gas Ltd. Shareholders also approved a business plan to pursue a resource development plan in Glacier. The ensuing dispositions explain how current production levels have not significantly increased in nearly a decade since the transformation began.

For frame of reference, the company reported production of 32,418 boe/d in 2008Q3, compared to 38,030 boe/d in 2017Q3.

A lack of full cycle growth masks a transformation. For one, the Glacier geology is very good. The company's acreage is focused in the over pressured gas window of the Montney which is characterized by a thick (~290m) siltstone pay area. High pressure and thick pay explain how the company can keep costs so low and still grow. However, mediocre EURs and high decline rates can be attributed to low porosity.

Figure 1: Advantage Oil and Gas Area of Operations Source: Advantage Oil and Gas Investor Relations. Investor Presentation. Slide 35. Glacier - Located in the Heart of the Montney Resource Play. October 2007

A quick note geology: every bit of value from upstream activities simply unlocks value which was created by millions of years of geological forces. In the best case scenario, upstream activities cannot create, but can rather only harness value.

Furthermore, the company has a very clear glide path towards production of 400 mmcf/d (~66,670 boe/d) after 2019. Currently, management is planning to expand the 100% owned and operated Glacier plant from its nameplate capacity of ~250 mmcf/d to 400 mmcf/d. The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) already recognizes nameplate capacity of 400 mmcf/d on the Glacier 05-02-076-12W6 processing facility. Advantage's 100% working interest in its midstream gathering and processing assets translates into a distinct costs and operating advantage versus many peers. Competitive advantages, however, end when its gas is put through TransCanada's (TRP) TCPL sales pipeline.

Takeaway commitments corroborate management's growth intentions. Advantage has secured 363 mmcf/d of firm takeaway commitments with TCPL by April 2020. While firm takeaway agreements hamper operational flexibility, long term commitments are typically offered at heavily discounted prices versus short notice rates (i.e., for non-integrated producers who operate within an over supplied market, long term commitments are the only feasible alternative to price gouging).

Advantage's decade long turnaround into an ultra-low cost, high growth-potential producer may be partly attributed to current President and CEO Andy J. Mah's leadership. Mah has been the Chief Executive Officer and President at Advantage since January 27, 2009 and April 27, 2011 respectively. Previously, he was the President, COO, and a Director under the Advantage royalty trust from June 23, 2006 to January 27, 2009. Although Mah did not stop the train wreck of value destruction under the trust, he has done an admirable job of guiding a cyclically very weak producers into a position of relative strength.

Including Mr. Mah, Advantage has only three named executives, which really has helped keep executive compensation reasonable. Generally, executive compensation is like the Goldilocks phenomenon: low levels of compensation are correlated with poor or inexperienced management, while high levels are extractive to shareholders. Advantage's executive current executive buildout appears to strike an advantageous balance.

Consensus Views

Analysts' consensus is that Advantage's peer group in the Montney and Deep Basins are generally undervalued. A survey of 13 sell-side analysts' price targets indicates that AAV has ~33% from current prices of $7.20/share. Of note, my estimate (which will be discussed shortly) comes in significantly lower.

Figure 2: Analyst's Consensus

sources: Portfolio123.com; author

Anecdotally, I believe that the consensus target is based on forward estimates of production and cash flow. However, I believe that near term metrics give an overly optimistic impression of full cycle profitability due to high corporate annual decline rates which will require near constant influxes of capital to sustain production.

Analysts may also be discounting positive developments in the delineation of prospective properties.

I believe it is worth noting that the current market price is the (money-weighted) consensus opinion.

Relative Value

Operating metrics indicate that Advantage's costs are superbly low. However, relative valuation metrics corroborate the view that Advantage's high quality assets are not cheap - i.e., the common stock does not present a compelling value.

Advantage is a clear cost leader, both with regard to cash costs and capital intensities. On a PDP FD&A (cost of replacing one barrel equivalent of proved reserves through finding, development, and acquisitive activities) basis, it is exceeded only by Encana (ECA) and Cabot Oil and Gas (COG). On a cash basis, Advantage is rivaled only by its Deep Basin neighbor, Peyto Exploration and Development (OTCPK:PEYUF).

Figure 3: Track Record of Profitability Supported by Low Costs

source: Crew Energy. Corporate Presentation. Slide 23 - Track Record of Profitability Supported by Low Costs. October 2017; author's modifications

As an aside, I am not a fan of reserve based metrics because they can be easily distorted (i.e., are not subject to GAAP). For example, Encana's resource replacement costs are artificially low due to its underspend which has also resulted in notable declines. Cash costs, however, are much more difficult to manipulate (even when they non-GAAP).

Moreover, low costs can be partly attributed to Advantage's almost exclusive focus on dry natural gas production. It is expected that gas weighted producers will have lowers costs since gas price realizations are lower than for liquids. For example, liquids revenues with WTI at $60/bbl fetch ~3.33x times gas revenues with HH at $3/mcf on an energy equivalent basis (it is common to equate energy equivalency on a "6:1" basis (6 mcf = 1 boe)). Natural gas prices are also very regionally nuanced.

The quality of AAV's asset base appears to be reflected within the price. Comparing 2016 gas-to-gas ratios (GOR) versus the ratio of enterprise value to 2017F production imparts a fairly decent sense of valuation which cuts through many financial distortions. I have personally found that forward estimates of debt-adjusted cash flows (DACF) found within many investor presentations are often either opaque or rely on unrealistic assumptions. Production is less opaque.

Figure 4: Relative Valuation vs. GOR

source: investor documents; author's estimates

For more detailed comps, please see the slide deck from an earlier article on Painted Pony Energy (OTCPK:PDPYF) as they are still be roughly accurate at the time of this writing.

Resource Assessment

The following resource estimate assigns a fair value target of $5.80/share to the Advantage's common equity. This price target is heavily influenced by high decline rates, but also receives considerable upside from undeveloped resources.

The most significant assumptions in this assessment revolve around estimates of future production (from developed reservoirs) which are in turn functions of corporate decline rates of terminal economic limitations. In this case, high annualized corporate declines rate of 30% (and decreasing every subsequent year) limit upside exposure in the event of a commodity price recovery.

Figure 5: Advantage Growth Plan 2017 through 2019

Source: Advantage Oil and Gas Investor Relations. Investor Presentation. Slide 7. Advantage Growth Plan 2017 through 2019. October 2007

A well-level assessment of Upper, Lower, and Middle Montney type curves corroborates this corporate level assessment. Advantage provides very detailed information on well types within its investor materials.

Undeveloped resource potential offsets high decline rates. According to the most recent reserves report within the 2016 Annual Information Form, most of the company's resource potential is undeveloped. To be precise, it estimates that undeveloped resources represent 83% of its 324.2 mmboe proved and probable (2P) reserves. This does not include unbooked potential from the Wembley/Pipestone, Progress, and Valhalla areas.

Figure 6a and 6b: Economic Resource Appraisal - Advantage Oil and Gas Ltd.



Sources: investor reports; author's estimates

Methodology and Key Assumptions

The valuation methodology has been outlined in a previous article on Painted Pony Petroleum.

Even though I avoid using a price deck of commodity price forecasts, price assumptions are incredibly important to the final result (i.e. the price target).

Notably, I have upwardly adjusted the outlook for AECO prices from $2.00/Mcf to $2.25/Mcf. While I do not think that Western Canadian natural prices are out of the woods by any means, bullish long-range weather forecasts and commencement of very long term offtake agreements with TranCanada's underutilized mainline seem to have lifted immense pressures from regional markets.

Bullish weather forecasts from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center and the Canadian Government's forecasting service may have temporarily alleviated some of the pricing pressures. The current cold snap in the Pacific Northwest may thaw early, but it has likely driven gas into storage on expectations of higher winter demand. For lack of recent data, this is of course pure speculation, but likely given how previously I noted that winter weather forecasts were guiding for a warmer winter. At the most, however, bullish winter weather buys producers just a few months of better realizations before the longer term dynamics of supply and demand reassert themselves.

1 November marked the commencement of long term offtake operations with TransCanada's historically underutilized mainline from Empress, Alberta to Dawn, Ontario. Following an unsuccessful open bidding season in 2016, TransCanada's revised terms met with overwhelming demand earlier this year. A previous article, The Battle For Dawn, Part 1: The Making Of A North American Natural Gas Super Glut, documents how producers committed to send 1.42 bcf/d in additional natural gas between Empress and Dawn on TransCanada's mainline over the next 10 years.

The combined effects of winter weather, a colder seasonal outlook, and increasing pipeline operations marked a dramatic reversal in pricing at the AECO Hub. Whereas spot prices have been drifting in and out of negative territory over the last few months, they seem to have finally normalized, are now even slightly backwardated. Moreover, futures markets are now guiding for a long term AECO prices of around $2.25/Mcf (~$2.37/GJ). Who am I to argue with that?

Figure 7: AECO Gas Prices - Daily Close as of 9 November 2017

Source: Source: Source: Oil Sands Magazine. Oil & Gas Prices

Figure 8: AECO C Futures Strip Pricing As Of 9 November 2017

Source: Gas Alberta. Market Prices

Naturally, a more moderated outlook for regional natural gas prices is a positive development for all regional gas-weighted producers.

Catalysts

Pending reports on delineation activities in the Wembley/Pipestone, Progress, and Valhalla areas could result in an upward revision of my price target. Notably, the Progress and Wembley areas appear to be adjacent to liquids rich areas which have been delineated by operators such as Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ). A significant liquids discovery could indeed add significant value to the company's assets.

Figure 9: Natural and NGLs in the Montney

Source: CNRL Investor Relations. Investor Open House Presentation. Slide 33 - Natural and NGLs in the Montney. 7 November 2017

Figure 10: Industry Activity Adjacent to Progress, Wembley, and Valhalla Land Blocks

Source: Advantage Oil and Gas Investor Relations. Investor Presentation. Slide 17. Industry Activity Adjacent to Progress, Wembley, and Valhalla Land Blocks - October 2007

Details regarding delineation drilling which commenced this year are expected to be made forthcoming in the fourth quarter.

If drilling results disappoint, then I think some downside is possible, but I do not believe that is likely. But then again, I think the current price discounts much of the potential upside due to drillbit activities.

Margin of Safety

Advantage is well positioned to create value through the downturn. I believe, in fact, that value creation is likely to one day justify the stock price premium. This is the essence of the growth stock margin of safety principle: an enterprise which creates long term value is likely to eventually justify the price paid, even if it was initially too much. That is not to say, though, that I paying too much is ever a good use of capital.

Advantage's relatively high margin of safety is juxtaposed with the lots of most other upstream entities. In previous works, I have noted that commodities producers are subject to market condition beyond their ability to predict and control. The key, therefore, to sustainable value creation is to produce at the lowest possible cost such that when over-supplied market conditions eventually do come to bear, weaker hands will be forced out first. Given Advantage's leading costs structure, it will be able to weather downturns much more resiliently than peers, and could even benefit from ensuing consolidation. It is difficult to imagine a scenario where prices could sustainably come down lower than Advantage's cash costs of less than $1/Mcf or all-in sustaining costs of about $2/Mcf.

Also as a result of low costs, present value estimates are less sensitive to commodity price volatility (which can be simultaneously both good and bad).

Risk Factors

The most serious upside risk factor is, in my mind, that investors who heed my advice to hold off purchasing AAV will miss out on potential upside if drilling results positively surprise.

On the downside, declining resource quality is a credible risk factor, but it is not particular to Advantage. While management and reservoir auditors speak of very long lived reserves, producers almost always "high-grade" (i.e., drill the most promising lots first). Though perennially improving technology and subsurface knowledge have justified high-grading from the perspectives of capital and resource efficiency since "forever", it can lead to misleading impressions on overall resource quality.

Conclusion

Advantage is an operationally advantaged producer. Geological specialization within a Montney "sweet spot" has resulted in ultra-low costs and very significant growth potential. Furthermore, its owned processing capabilities grant the company significant competitive advantages especially versus many other smaller players. In spite of its operational excellence, I cannot initiate a buy recommendation since I believe that upside has already been priced in.

Moreover, I believe that better values are available among peers.

Even so, I will be watching for new developments regarding the delineation activities as these could materially change the narrative on the price-to-value disconnect.

I could see this assessment sparking a debate on the relative importance of value and quality. Proponents for quality might argue that in this ultra-competitive landscape, it is better to go with quality assets. I cannot argue with the fact that Advantage, being an ultra-low cost operator, has greater margin of safety than many other (often marginal) operators. However, in my mind, the answer is very simple: quality (i.e., resiliency, growth potential, etc. ...) is a component of value.

I could also see this article sparking protest: "why write an in depth assessment of a stock which you believe is neither undervalued nor necessarily overvalued?" My response is that I had committed to this previously with readers who strongly purported that Advantage and Tourmaline (OTCPK:TRMLF) are competitively advantaged. This assessment concurs with their earlier assessments, but fails to find a valuation disconnect in the former. Furthermore, I believe that objective analyses like this will help readers to avoid typecasting me as a typical analyst (i.e., a perma-bull).

