Facebook: Is Now A Good Time To Buy?

What do market professionals say here? Is there real concern present?

Recent speculation about the potential impact of Russian activity on FB advertiser avoidance and 3rd quarter earnings could spook institutional investor buying appetites for the stock.

Are institutional portfolios still FB fans?

The best place to test institutional investor acceptability on FB is at the point of volume (block trade) market orders. These are handled by a market-making [MM] community which negotiates the placements of single trade orders large enough to make a difference in a $-billion-plus portfolio.

Markets usually are not “deep” enough to allow the near-instant “filling” of such orders, so the MM involved often will “position” the “stub end” of the trade that is, at the moment, unacceptable to the market at the price being required.

The MM will only do so if a hedging deal can be negotiated that will hold the firm’s capital safe from the risk of unwanted market price moves while it has that exposure. The prices and structure of the hedges involved are a statement about how far these market professionals (both the buyer of the protection and its seller, often a MM’s prop-trade desk) agree the subject’s price might move – in either direction.

How does that look now for FB?

Here is a comparison of the attitudes of institutional investment organizations regarding the near-term (3-6 months) upside price change prospects for some 50 stocks and ETFs of greatest interest to Seeking Alpha readers. Those upsides are compared to the stocks’ worst-case price drawdowns actually experienced, shortly following prior forecasts like today’s during the past 5 years.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

Figure 1 looks at the implied upside price changes resulting from the hedges needed currently to fill institutional volume trades on the 50 stocks of most SA interest. Those upsides are measured on the green horizontal scale.

The numbered locations are defined by the intersections of the upside reward forecasts with actual worst-case percentage price drawdowns in each stock, following prior forecasts of the past 5 years which were similar to those seen today. The drawdowns are measured on the red vertical scale.

Good on this map is down and to the right. Locations above the diagonal dotted line are of stocks where past experienced price risks have been larger than current offered prospective gains. The “best” boundary today is defined by SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at [11], Microsoft (MSFT) at [5], and Starbucks (SBUX) at [16].

For investors looking to build capital wealth, rather than those simply seeking current dividend income, Facebook (FB) at [4], to the left of SBUX, seems to present an attraction. But why not favor SBUX when it offers a larger upside instead?

We need to look at each stock’s similar forecasts of the last 5 years. Here first is SBUX:

Figure 2

(used with permission)

Caution! This picture is not the conventional “technical analysis chart” of past price ranges. Do not jump to conclusions of what it shows. Instead of looking backwards in time at what has happened, the vertical lines are Market-Maker [MM] forward-in-time forecasts, made daily, of what is believed likely to occur as price extremes in the coming few months.

The vertical price-range forecast lines of Figure 2 are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast. A measure of the imbalance between up and down possible price change implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percent of the whole forecast range lies to the downside. On Thursday the 9th it is 18, indicating over 4 times as much upside (100-18=82) as downside.

The distribution of past 5 year RIs pictured at the bottom of Figure 1 shows that SBUX occasionally is viewed with large upside or downside price change in prospect, and at this point it is clearly priced below on its usual scope of expectations. Encouraging.

What is of concern is that of the 21 prior instances of such a disproportionate upside, the average price gain actually achieved when positions could be pursued under a disciplined, time efficient, risk-management process, produced an average gain of only +4.2%, far below the +12.4% currently being forecast.

A comparison of the prospects and experiences for FB clearly favors it over SBUX:

Figure 3

(used with permission)

Continued upward price range forecasts by MMs indicate further strength of buying intentions by big-money clients.

The larger prior sample of FB’s current 39 Range Index forecast offers an upside smaller than the SBUX +12%, but has delivered actual gains of better than twice as much, +8.6% instead of +4.2%, under the same portfolio management discipline. A more credible result.

That result is partly due to a higher ratio of profitable positions, the Win Odds, of 83 out of every 100. The SBUX experience is good, 76% winners, but not as good.

But the real power of FB’s wealth-building is in its pace of delivery. The average holding period to reach a closeout of FB positions at this RI forecast level has been only 47 market days, between 9 and 10 weeks. That allows more than 5 compoundings a year, raising the +8.6% average per position to a compound annual growth rate of +55%.

SBUX’s 58 market day average requirement of capital commitments allowed little better than 4 compoundings a year, holding the +4.2% average payoffs to only a +20% CAGR.

Comparing Profit Odds and % Payoffs

To further the evaluation of prospective investment candidates we can look at other stocks nearby to FB on Figure 1. Of particular interest may be Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at location [21] because it is in many ways a competitor of FB, in similar related activities.

Here is a block trader forecast report on GOOG, in Figure 4.

Figure 4

(used with permission)

Please note that the win odds of 64 of 100 is lower than either FB or SBUX, and its % Payoff average of +2.3% only produces in 55 market days a CAGR of +11%.

Conclusion

It appears that institutional investors have not lost confidence in FB's growth and profitability potentials.

Based on a mission objective of building capital wealth as reliably and rapidly as practical, it appears that Facebook seems to be the best choice of these three stocks, FB, SBUX, and GOOG.

That decision is built upon the notion that market-makers in pursuing their everyday professional roles have made every effort to integrate all available information into price-change forecasts essential to their well-being, and that prior forecasts are a reasonable guide to likely coming market events.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.