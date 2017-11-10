Newmont Mining: A Pause, Then A Rally?

Investors looking to establish a conservative stance against potential declines in a topping stock market should consider Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) as a way to capture yield and gain exposure to precious metals in the event of a collapse in the US dollar. The company stands to benefit on a number of different macro fronts, and evidence of a an emerging bullish trend is already starting to show itself in the company’s quarterly earnings figures. When viewed in terms of the activity in the stock market as a whole, the precious metals mining space continues to show unjustified weakness. But Newmont Mining is already solidifying its position as one of the current standouts in the space, and we expect to see the stock trading at much higher levels into next year.

On a year-to-date basis, NEM has underperformed with gains of only +5.3% where the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is currently trading higher by +15.5% for the period. Given the extent of the declines seen after the middle portions of 2016, this creates significant upside potential on a simple revisitation of the previous highs in the stock.

NEM Analyst Survey: Yahoo Finance



Newmont has diversified mining operations on four separate continents and is one of the largest gold producers in the world (with over 68 million ounces in proven reserves). This means that the stock is vulnerable to swings in the underlying price of precious metals and, by extension, weakness in the US dollar. We have already begun to see the impact in the company’s quarterly earnings figures, with Newmont’s latest report showing earnings gains of 35 cents per share. This was much better than the 31 cents in earnings that was expected for the period, and this was matched on the revenue side of the equation, as well. Third-quarter revenues came in at $1.88 billion against expectations of $1.84 billion, and this should help the company build on its already-favorable analyst consensus ratings over the next several months.



In the chart above, we can see the long-term trends in interest rates for the US economy. The broad weakness here is clear, but if you only watched the headlines in the financial news media over the last several months it might seem as though the picture was drastically different. As former Fed Chair Janet Yellen was leaving her post, most of the public commentaries outlined a strict schedule for interest rate increases through the end of 2018. But US President Donald Trump’s selection of Jerome Powell as the next leader of the country’s central bank suggests that this schedule might be overly optimistic in terms of the economy’s ability to withstand higher interest rates. As a member of the Fed, Powell has already made his stance relatively clear and so a change in the 2018 rate schedule would not be entirely surprising. If this does occur, we expect higher valuations in gold and silver, and an improved earnings outlook for Newmont.



UUP Chart Analysis: Dividend Investors



For most of this year, the PowerShares US Dollar Index ETF (UUP) has posted declines, even in cases where its traditional safe haven benefits should have been viewed as favorable for investors. The UUP ETF tracks the value of the greenback against a number of currency counterparts, so this does give us an indication of what is actually happening in its relative performance. The recent break of critical support in UUP at 24 suggests that the declines are not over, and that investors should be looking for ways to capitalize on that potential weakness. The metals miners could prove to be a key beneficiary and NEM’s recent earnings reports have clearly put the company ahead of the pack in these areas. While it is true that NEM’s dividend yield at 0.84% does not exactly make it a standout in the space, it does provide an avenue for dividend investors to gain exposure to the precious metals complex. The stock’s payout ratios of 30% suggest that the dividend is likely protected for the life of any position, and we expect gains to be exacerbated by the expected rise in gold into next year.



What is your position on the Newmont Mining? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the page.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.