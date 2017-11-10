Time Warner: Heads I Win, Tails You Lose

I’m watching the share price of Time Warner Inc (TWX) cascade from the mid $90s southward and I decided to pull the trigger and place a couple buy orders which averaged at $88.00. The news precipitating the plunge was courtesy of comments from AT&T CFO John Stephens stating the uncertain timing of the prospective $85B acquisition by AT&T (T). Those comments reflect the increasing regulatory scrutiny under the Department of Justice’s antitrust division.

There’s been a deluge of news. As I type this, my phone is sending me notifications of more news pertaining to the deal. Good thing I have a strong signal from my carrier (AT&T).

Here’s where we stand as of 9:37 a.m on November 9:

5-day chart courtesy of Charles Schwab

The Political Firestorm

AT&T’s buyout offer has been a stick in President Trump’s craw. Candidate Trump explicitly condemned the deal last year, promising to block the deal altogether:

Well, as many of us (former) Washington insiders know, sticking to your guns isn’t a walk in the park once in power and Trump’s executive branch is now confronted with this very issue. It is no secret that President Trump villainizes CNN for what he deems as unfair coverage. So it should come as no surprise that CNN may be the sticking point for getting this deal approved. AT&T leadership however, has repeatedly suggested that CNN will not be divested, and for good reason. Just the CNN website generates over 100M unique visitors each month. That is more than Fox News, The New York Times, and Yahoo News.

That’s a lot of eyeballs generating a lot of advertising dollars.

Far be it from me to speculate that President Trump is personally levying this condition in order to approve the deal. However, CNN seems like an arbitrary (and singular) asset to be sold in order to satisfy regulators. There is precedent for similar vertical integrations (see Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and NBC) after all. Nevertheless, CNN appears to be the hiccup in the deal and it is reflected in the volatility of Time Warner shares which are now near $89.00.

Despite the political firestorm, I purchased shares of Time Warner because I want to own shares of the company regardless of whether or not the AT&T buyout occurs.

Heads I Win, Tails You Lose

Image

My strategy for approaching an arbitrage-type investment in Time Warner reminds me of a lucrative trade that occurred less than two years ago. Pepco, a Washington-area utility company, was in the midst of a painstaking regulatory review. Pepco actually had its buyout offer from Exelon (EXC) twice rejected by legislators. The share price floundered far below the buyout offer on dim prospects of an approved deal and Pepco yielded approximately 5% as the deal lingered in no-mans-land.

My approach was simple:

Is there significant upside for the shares if the deal were to be approved? Yes. If the deal fails am I okay holding onto shares of Pepco even if they may adjust lower? Yes.

That’s a pretty easy choice. Pepco shares already were swatted down due to the uncertainty of the deal. It could have potentially dropped more if the deal was formally nixed, but I anticipated the 5% yield would buoy shares considering the 10-Year Treasury yielded near 2% by comparison. A nuance to this particular deal was that I was not comfortable holding shares of Exelon. Thankfully, in either case I wouldn’t have to since it was an all-cash deal.

I don’t like to think to classify trades as no-brainer, but let’s just say I was not shocked when I walked away with much more money than I put into the trade. The buyout was ultimately approved.

Why I’m Seeing Déjà vu in the AT&T/Time Warner Marriage

AT&T is currently my second largest holding. I'm satisfied with management and I'm happy adding to my stake in the company. Time Warner holds some venerable assets like CNN, HBO and Warner Bros. As a millennial and cord cutter, my wife and I watch Netflix (NFLX) like many of our peers, but we are similarly addicted to HBO. I truly believe $15 a month is an incredible deal for the premium original content and on-demand movie selections. It’s the best dollar for dollar value out there…maybe I watch too much TV?!?

We both agree we would pay double.

Don’t just take my word for it. HBO dominates the Emmys. In 2015 HBO won 43 Emmys. 2016 was another big day with HBO garnering 22 wins. This year, HBO took home 29 trophies. NBC in comparison won barely half with 15. But don’t take my or the critics word for it. Let’s just look at objective numbers:

HBO had its highest quarterly growth in 13 years last quarter

Game of Thrones had an average viewership of 33M (a record)

Revenues increased 13% to $1.6B last quarter

If you don’t know who the legendary character is below then you’re truly missing out on incredible entertainment:

Image

HBO is a powerhouse with an unparalleled ability to produce hit after hit including: The Sopranos, Sex and the City, The Wire, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Westworld, to name just a few. I believe HBO is the crown jewel, but CNN is not far behind.

Despite (or because of) President Trump’s protestations, CNN continues to expand its viewership, posting double-digit growth from last year. CNN is number 2 in cable news behind Fox, however they cut the deficit to Fpx to the smallest margin in 9 years. CNN also is the most watched network in the coveted 18-49 age bracket. These numbers hit the bottom line in the form of 7% growth in operating income for the quarter. Again, it’s no surprise that AT&T won’t sell CNN (40% of EBITDA for Time Warner). That’s one of the reasons it proposed the buyout in the first place.

Worst Case:

No single investment is a slam dunk and this is no exception. The biggest concern readers may allege is being "stuck" with Time Warner shares purchased at too high a price. Here's the simplified approach:

The upside potential from the buyout is wide.

I don’t mind retaining shares of TWX if the deal falls through.

There aren’t many additional glaring concerns.

But the concern remains: did I overpay at $88? Morningstar has fair value pegged at $102. CFRA slapped a $107 price target on shares. Let’s take a look at some valuation metrics to see if I’m in that bad of shape with an $88 cost basis assuming the deal falls through:

Earnings per share are up considerably over the past five years. The P/E ratio hovers near 16.5. Revenue has steadily increased each year. The positive trends are set to continue. Below is Charles Schwab’s breakdown of Time Warner vs. industry peers:

With a long-term growth rate near 10% and a PEG below 2, it’s no wonder AT&T spotted a gem when making its bid last year.

Heads I win. Tails you lose. Sounds like something I would learn from watching Game of Thrones.