Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust's (DRETF) CEO Jane Gavan on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jane Gavan

Thank you, operator, and welcome to the third quarter 2017 conference call for Dream Office REIT. With me today are Rajeev Viswanathan, our CFO; and Michael Cooper, our Chairman. We’re going to have some very brief remarks and then open up the call to questions. The disposition program we announced less than two years ago has been very successful, having completed our asset sales at reasonable pricing, allowing us to get down to a core of assets that we want to own for the long-term.

We’re working our way through the remaining dispositions, mostly in Saskatchewan, and the quantum of what remains is relatively small in the context of the overall business. As we’ve worked our way through the sale, the remaining assets form a core portfolio that’s valuable and well positioned for the future. We’ve said in the past that it’s going to take us until the end of 2018 to get to a more steady-state picture of our financial performance.

In particular, our comparative NOI will be negatively impacted through 2018 as a result of some of the expected vacancies and leasing challenges we’ve talked about in the past. For instance, the large lease down at 438 University doesn’t commence until the end of 2018, so our results are going to show an almost full year of vacancy.

At the Aviva site, the major tenant vacated in September of this year. However, that 15-acre site located on the Edmonton Crosstown LRT line, which is expected to be open in 2021, is going to be a redevelopment play for us. In 2018, we’re going to have some vacancies at 700 De La G, although about 1/3 of its already been leased and the Montreal market is showing strength along with the strengthening economy.

And while much smaller parts of our overall portfolio, Saskatchewan and Alberta are still difficult office markets. Going through to the end of 2018, we expect vacancy in the core portfolio to bottom out, and after that, it’s going to have a higher occupancy than it’s got now.

Toronto, of course, where we have the bulk of our assets, is very strong. In Toronto, we’ve already addressed all of our lease expiries for 2018 on better terms than we had forecast last year. We’re optimistic that we can drive further value as tenants roll to higher rents over the coming years along with redevelopment and intensification throughout the portfolio. We now have a much smaller portfolio, and that affords a focus on performance and on realizing embedded opportunities, particularly in downtown Toronto.

We are reorganizing our smaller team to be much more adaptive to how tenants use buildings, amenitizing the properties creatively, prioritizing customer service and getting the highest investor return from the assets.

Management is very excited about the opportunities for Dream Office and is looking forward to realizing on those opportunities in the coming years. I’m going to turn it over to Rajeev.

Rajeev Viswanathan

Thanks, Jane, and good morning, everyone. Our balance sheet and liquidity position has never been stronger. With $3.2 billion in asset sales over the last two years, we repatriated capital of approximately $1.9 billion, of which just under 40% went to repurchasing our units, with the remainder primarily to paying down debt. We will continue to be opportunistic in repurchasing our units until such time as we see more attractive opportunities to redeploy our capital.

With a substantial reduction in our unit count this quarter, the potential positive impact to our NAV from our stronger assets, particularly in Toronto, has been further enhanced. We also took the opportunity to redeploy some of our cash by paying off approximately $94 million of high-interest-rate mortgages, with an expected payback of about 18 months. We are also participating in a $75 million equity offering by Dream Industrial REIT, purchasing $25 million on a private placement basis that will close later this month and have earmarked our remaining funds to pay off our June 2018 unsecured debenture maturity.

With the substantial completion of our disposition program, we have taken the opportunity to realign our segments in the MD&A and provided further color on upcoming vacancies that Jane referred to earlier to assist those of you to model our comparative performance, which will continue to be challenged through – until 2019.

We, however, continue to believe that NAV is the most appropriate measure to evaluate the business currently as opposed to traditional measures, such as FFO or AFFO, consistent with our objective when we announced our strategic plan last February, which was to forego short-term cash flows to improve the long-term value of the business.

And with that, I’ll turn it back over to Jane.

Jane Gavan

Thanks, Rajeev. Operator, we’re now going to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Mario Saric from Scotiabank.

Mario Saric

Hi good morning.

Jane Gavan

Good morning.

Mario Saric

Just on – I thought the disclosure on Slide 6 – or Page 6 of the press release was really good in terms of breaking down your NAV by region. Rajeev, I was wondering if you had what the NAV per unit would be for the various regions, in addition to the asset sales.

Rajeev Viswanathan

The NAV per unit for the various regions? Mario, I think in our press release, we do that on the last page. We don’t really look at the sort of, I’ll call it, the debt as part of that. We sort of look at that more as corporate, right, at this point. But if you wanted to have a sense of our noncore markets, which is probably where we’re looking to dispose off the rest of the stuff, that’s about 50% levered.

Mario Saric

15% or 50%?

Rajeev Viswanathan

50%.

Mario Saric

Okay. And then would it be fair to just take the $14.25 of mortgages and apply a similar LTV across the remaining regions?

Rajeev Viswanathan

Well, our identicals for values about 39%, 40% right now. So I mean, I haven’t done the math, but I think if you sort of back into it, that’s plus, so it will be less levered than the 50%.

Mario Saric

Okay. And then in terms of Toronto, which is quite strong, how would you view your IFRS cap rate for downtown Toronto? Do you think there’s room for it to move lower? Or could you kicked in pretty comfortable with values?

Rajeev Viswanathan

As you know we went through a lot of dispositions this quarter, and on a quarterly basis, we review these things. I think we’re going to take a real hard look at it as part of our year-end audit process. I’d say in Toronto right now, probably our cap rates are probably on the more conservative end of the range, but they’re all within the acceptable ranges.

Mario Saric

Got it, okay. And then you may not have this information handy, but I’m wondering if – do you have what the 2016 actual NOI and occupancy was for the core portfolio as you define it today?

Rajeev Viswanathan

In terms of how we’ve done our segments, I don’t have it handy. Mario, I can call you after this. But I think the way to think about this is our comparative performance in our MD&A, effectively, we’ve taken out Saskatchewan, which is the bulk of that noncore markets and as we’ve shown sort of comp-to-comp numbers on all that stuff. We’ve got a few – I’ll call it, a little bit more pruning to do in Calgary. But for the most part, the Calgary, Toronto downtown, Mississauga, North York and Ottawa and Montreal regions are really the core. Does that make sense?

Mario Saric

Yes, that does. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] I’m showing no further questions at this time.

Jane Gavan

That’s great. Thank you very much. We’ll talk to you next quarter.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference. Thank for participating. You may now disconnect.

