Stocks In The Dog House: Celgene

Despite a rollicking bull market, three big stocks have taken a pummeling. These include telecom giant AT&T (T), biotech kingpin Celgene (CELG), and domestic air carrier Alaska Air Group (ALK).

In this three-part series, we will review each one: identifying the issues at hand, and offering a forward prognosis. For those who follow my work, I've covered these tickers closely for years.

This article emphasizes the underlying narrative and less a recap of the numbers. Indeed, we will highlight some metrics, but the forward investment story lines are more important than statistics.

In this article, we'll look at Celgene.

Let's Cut To the Chase

Here's my quick-take:

The precipitous drop in Celgene's share price reflects an over-reaction by the Street. Yes, future expectations may be dialed back a bit, but this company isn't washed-up by a long shot. Don't give up the ship yet. I've been picking at the shares ~$100.

Celgene: From Thoroughbred to the Glue Factory?

Up until a month ago, Celgene was a prize thoroughbred in the biotech stable. Then the company took two big hits: during Phase III trials, the promising drug Mongersen hit the skids, potentially whitewashing a $1.6 billion investment. The company reported earnings shortly thereafter, and lowered full-year guidance by a nickel after fast-growing blockbuster Otezla laid an egg. Otezla's prolific sales growth slowed to only 12% year-on-year, and actually fell on the linked quarter.

In a few short weeks, shares tumbled from $145 to under $100. Ouch!

The GED-0301 (Mongersen) failure was a setback, not a fatal flaw. By definition, biotech companies take high-risk, high-reward stakes on experimental new drugs. Some become blockbusters and some fail. The fact that Mongersen failed in its bid to treat Crohn's Disease and IBD was difficult to swallow since the compound looked promising up until the Phase III trials. Heavy investment on the drug just made it worse. But in the biotech space, this is a fact-of-life. Not all new drugs pan out. Mongersen may yet prove to have some value treating MS. That remains to be seen. Today it's a washout.

Notably, GED-0301 never made a positive contribution to Celgene's financials, nor did management expect it to contribute little until 2020. Therefore, the issue is one of lost future growth.

Celgene has plenty of balance sheet heft to absorb associated impairment costs on this failed drug.

The 3Q 2017 Otezla sales “miss” was more of an issue. This surprised the Street, and IMHO, was an even bigger deal than the Mongersen blowout. First, this does have an affect on near-term operating results. Worse, it calls to question whether management “knows what's going on.” How could something like this creep up on senior leadership?

On the 3Q 2017 conference call, VP Terrie Curran spoke to the matter. Ms. Curran heads Celgene's I&I division. She's new, having held the position since April 1, 2017:

We assumed that category growth rates would maintain these historical levels in setting out 2017 targets. However, year to date through September, both markets have experienced a significant slowdown in growth as a result of increasingly restrictive PBM formulary control. While OTEZLA demand continues to outpace the overall market, we are seeing lower-than-expected revenue due to market deceleration, increases in gross-to-net discounts to drive biologic step free access and inventory fluctuations.

Talk about getting blind-sided......

How does this play into forward earnings estimates and valuation? We can begin with Celgene management's FY 2017 forecast. Revenue was lowered by about $200 million, entirely due to Otezla. Adjusted EPS was actually tightened up by a nickel. Adjusted operating margin is expected to improve, and the number of shares outstanding is to remain flat. As a side note, management indicated they would opportunistically step up share repurchase in light of the circumstances. This sows seeds suggesting the stock has become undervalued.

Looking farther ahead, management updated the old 5-year top-and-bottom line forecast (2016 to 2020). Frankly, I never liked this approach. It began under the previous CEO. Such a long-dated set of projections left the company wide open to all manner of broadside hits, just like those it's experiencing now. But what's done is done. I just hope new CEO Mark Alles doesn't continue to practice. It's hard enough to guide a year out.

In any event, the revised forecast only reduces 2020 adjusted EPS expectations to $12.50 versus the previous $13.00.

Given management's history of making its quarterly numbers, I'm willing to accept 2017 operating EPS will be $7.25. A 3-year rise to $12.50 implies a 24% EPS CAGR. That's not too shabby. Let's say the projection is still too aggressive, and annualized EPS growth comes in at just 20%. The current ttm P/E is 14.4x. Therefore, the PEG ratio is just 0.7x. This seems much too low. Celgene didn't lose patent protection on its main revenue-producer Revlimid (though the hand-wringing continues on that front, too), nor did it relegate its 12 other Phase III trials to the dustbin.

I'm aligned with fellow S.A. Contributor Chuck Carnevale-- even after the setbacks, "Celgene: Growth At A Reasonable Price Even On Revised Guidance."

Here's a F.A.S.T. Graph highlighting potential share capital appreciation given just a 16x operating EPS multiple on 2019 projected operating EPS:

The result is a $167 stock.

Since 2003, CELG only registered a 16x P/E once, in 2012. All other years were higher. 2017 hasn't closed out yet. Notably, a 16x P/E ratio on this years' expected EPS suggests a $116 bid.

Let's look at the situation another way. I prefer to evaluate CELG using free cash flow; I consider it a stronger, truer, investment metric; more difficult to "adjust" than income statement earnings. Recently, Celgene operating EPS and FCF per share have been approaching parity.

Here's a chart highlighting Celgene's forward price and FCF:

Over the past 10 years, the market awarded CELG a trimmed average 27.7x P/FCF ratio. In the chart above, I dialed it back to a 19.5x multiple. This still suggests a $166 FVE on next years' estimated free cash flow.

CONCLUSION: At ~$100 a share, Celgene stock offers value. To be sure, the company absorbed two big blows: the spectacular Mongersen efficacy failure, then the blind-side Otezla hit. The Mongersen issue is part-and-parcel to biotechs' risk profile. All new drugs in Phase III trials don't score. I believe the 5-year revenue and earnings projections put forth by the previous CEO made a bad situation worse. Management attempted to alleviate the damage by revising the 2020 operating EPS forecast by only $0.50, but out-of-the-box the Street would have none of it.

A bigger problem was the Otezla sales miss. A new division VP was saddled with trying to explain the situation, and is now tasked with managing it going forward. Does call to question management's experience and depth? Unfortunately, I believe the answer is "yes."

Nonetheless, I contend CELG investors over-reacted. Management has a good, long-term record of setting and meeting earnings expectations. So if one accepts the current management forecast, CELG exhibits an unusually low PEG valuation. Even placing a decades low 16x P/E on 2019 EPS suggests a $167 stock.

The manic-depressive Mr. Market needs to take his meds on this one.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2017 investments.

