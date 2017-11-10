Overstock: Misplaced Investor Euphoria Will End With Losses

At the end of the cryptocurrency hype, Overstock will likely see 50%+ downside as investors turn their attention back to its legacy business.

The questionable background and experience of entities involved in the tZERO ICO further heightens the risks of an unsuccessful ICO.

While Overstock predicted a $500 million tZERO ICO, the actual amount will most likely be significantly less.

Retail Investors Beware: You Are Not Investing Alongside George Soros And John Burbank

I have been following Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK) for the past few months with intrigue. The stock spiked upwards of 30% since its earnings release on Nov 8, and I believe much of the move is tied to two warrant transactions struck between the Company and Quantum Partners and Passport Capital.

I am pleased to announce that we have sold a warrant to a fund affiliated with Passport Capital LLC for $2.6 million to purchase 1,250,000 shares of our common stock at $40.45 per share until February 7, 2018. We also sold a warrant to Quantum Partners LP for $4 million to purchase 2,472,188 shares of our common stock at $40.45 per share until January 2, 2018. Quantum Partners LP is a private investment fund managed by Soros Fund Management LLC.

Given Overstock’s foray into cryptocurrency and ICO, the stock has garnered significant interest from retail investors who may lack basic understanding of the warrant transactions disclosed in Overstock’s earnings release.

First of all, large hedge funds employ many individual portfolio managers, with each responsible for his separate P&L. Given the size of these warrant investments -- $2.6 million in Passport’s case and $4 million in Soros’ case -- it is highly unlikely either John Burbank or George Soros had any input at all in making this investment decision.

Secondly, the short-term warrants sold to the two funds were likely priced the day before earnings release at over 70% discount to their market value. At 25 million shares outstanding, warrants tied to 3.7 million shares sold in these transactions represent over 15% dilution. It is hard to believe management would sell such dilutive warrants to hedge funds if it truly believes its stock is undervalued. I estimate the warrants sold in these two separate transactions represent a roughly 70% discount to their fair market value; hence, making it a no-brainer decision for Soros and Passport to jump onboard as investors.





When calculated with the market-implied volatility, the implied value of the warrants sold to Passport Capital is around $9.3 million. Similarly Quantum paid $4 million for warrants with an implied value of around $14.8 million. With a liquidity event, these technical investors would have already locked in significant profit by purchasing such warrants without taking any capital risks.

Thirdly, retail investors need to understand that when purchasing such warrants, sophisticated hedge fund investors often short-sell the underlying stock to hedge their exposure. In this case, after the post-earnings spike, the warrants purchased by the Soros portfolio manager for $1.62 is worth $12 a warrant. The portfolio manager at Soros can lock in his substantial profit by shorting Overstock at the prevailing market price. I believe portfolio managers at Soros and Passport are most likely shorting Overstock to hedge its long exposure and lock in a profit of close to $40 million.

Lastly, by selling such deeply discounted dilutive warrants to well-known hedge funds, the management at Overstock seems to care more about generating hype than creating shareholder value. If they truly believed Overstock was underpriced at $40, the highly dilutive warrant transactions demonstrate a lack of fiduciary responsibility.

In conclusion, retail investors in Overstock should spend time understanding the nature of the warrant transactions and be aware hedge fund investors typically hedge their cheap warrants to create alpha. Blindly following the headlines will likely result in you taking the exact opposite position of the famed investors you thought you were following.

Success of Tzero ICO is highly uncertain

Overstock’s recent stock price movements can largely be attributed to the growing interest in its cryptocurrency-related businesses. Much of the excitement hinges on the highly touted tZERO ICO.

Given the importance of tZERO ICO to Overstock’s valuation, many investors paid little attention to the last point made regarding tZERO in Overstock’s earnings release.

tZERO expects to launch the ICO process around November 30, 2017, subject to market conditions and regulatory developments.

Overstock had consistently stated it would launch the pre-sale on November 15 th in prior conferences. To explain the delay, it further stated in its press release.

Therefore, we have decided to move the ICO pre-sale process out to allow for broadening the registration of all interested participants and account for any uncertainty regarding the potential fork.

Such explanation suggests tZERO needs more time to market the ICO than expected, generally a bad sign indicating a lack of sufficient interest. Furthermore, the ICO market has slowed substantially in the last month after a few spectacular blow-ups such as Tezos, and a general lack of liquidity in the aftermarket.

While publicly boasting a $500 million figure, Argon Group’s pipeline document suggests the internal expectation for tZERO’s raise is actually significantly less. The indicated expected raise is only $200 million and based on the current progress of two of Argon’s other ongoing projects, the actual amount will likely be significantly less.

Tzero’s ambition of raising $500 million in the largest ICO ever seems very much misplaced in the current market environment. If Overstock were to further postpone or end up raising significantly less in its much hyped ICO, its stock price will correct significantly.

Who are Overstock’s partners in the purported $500 million ICO?

Overstock’s press release on the tZERO ICO includes two partners, Argon Group and RenGen. Specifically Argon Group is tasked with managing the ICO process for Overstock’s record breaking capital raise. A closer look at Argon’s website leads me to question whether it has the ability to manage such a massive ICO.

On Argon’s website, it only lists three successful deals and the largest deal it raised was $30 million in June 2017, when the ICO market was red hot. Since then, the three ongoing deals seem to be progressing not as well. Despite launching Science Blockchain in early September, a whopping two months have passed and it has only raised $12 million. When the ICO was launched, it was hyped as the next incubator and was going to raise up to $100 million. Another ongoing ICO Protos launched in late September has only raised a bit over $5 million since launch.

Based on Argon’s track record, tZERO’s $500 million ICO raise appears as realistic as Science Blockchain’s $100 million raise.

Another partner, RenGen appears to have a whopping five employees. Before buying into all the hype surrounding Tzero, retail investors should carefully examine the current deals managed by Argon Group and reassess whether the $500 million ICO figure is even at all realistic.

Insider selling from tZERO

Another point overlooked by many retail investors is the fact the president of Medici Ventures, the block-chain focused subsidiary of Overstock, has significantly reduced his stake in Overstock over the past few months. Jonathan Johnson has sold 43% of his Overstock shares since May of this year.

As his past trading pattern would indicate, his share sales have usually been a highly accurate indicator of future slumps in stock prices.

Conclusion

Retail investors should carefully examine the warrant transactions presented in Overstock’s earnings release and understand their implications to avoid mistakenly believe they are investing alongside George Soros. Furthermore, additional evidence suggests the much hyped tZERO ICO is far from a guaranteed success. If the tZERO ICO follows a similar path as the two currently being managed by Overstock’s partner Argon Group, it is likely Overstock will correct over 50% and trade back to levels prior to the build-up of all the ICO hypes.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OSTK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.