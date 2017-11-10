Stocks In The Dog House: Alaska Air Group

Despite a rollicking bull market, three big stocks have taken a pummeling. These include telecom giant AT&T (T), biotech kingpin Celgene (CELG) and domestic air carrier Alaska Air Group (ALK).

In this three-part series, we will review each one: identifying the issues at hand, and offering a forward prognosis. For those who follow my work, I've covered these tickers closely for years.

This article emphasizes the underlying narrative and less of a recap of the numbers. Indeed, we will highlight some metrics, but the forward-investment story lines are more important than statistics.

In the third and final part of this series, we will cover the bedraggled Alaska Air Group.

Let's Cut To the Chase

Here's my quick-take:

Alaska Air is a bit of a question mark. I'm in no rush to scoop up cheap shares. In this case, forward investment decisions should center around one's view of the management team. The Virgin America acquisition appears to have caused management to lose some mojo. Can it regain it? I'm cautiously optimistic, but not fully convinced... yet.

Alaska Air: Grounded

Our last covered stock is Alaska Air Group. A woeful 3Q 2017 earnings report lead to a 20% drop in a few trading session. The company is facing myriad problems:

Multiple merger integration challenges,

Rising pilot wages after a contentious arbitration ruling,

A regional pilot shortage, and

Rising fuel costs.

Let's break it down.

The Virgin America acquisition isn't going well. Management is frustrated, and it showed on the most recent conference call. Indeed, Alaska Air is facing challenges on multiple fronts. It's a lot harder to run a bigger airline than a smaller one. There's no “timeout” to get things in order. Despite the distractions, the flights continue to come and go.

Virgin America had a strong franchise and customer following, but it went along with decidedly lower operating margins than Alaska Air. The combined entity is experiencing this effect in spades. Through the first nine months of this year, Alaska's operating margin fell to 18.3% from 25.1% in pre-merger 2016. Knocking out merger-related expenses, the margin still gapped down to 19.9% from 26.0%. Not good.

Compounding matters is the merger appears to have sparked a fare war. The larger, legacy carriers located in San Francisco and Los Angeles aren't backing down. In particular, Alaska management said competitor walk-up fares fell precipitously.

3Q 2017 total RASM fell 6 percent, and legacy Virgin America RASM dropped by 7 percent. Making matters worse, CASM x-fuel rose. Historically, Alaska Air has managed to keep costs in check consistently.

Meanwhile, Alaska won't have one, single operating system online until January 2018. Management confirmed the integration won't be essentially completed until mid 2018. This isn't bad: mergers can take a year-and-a-half to get tracked. But coupled with the other negative cross currents, it's killing investor sentiment. Management's obvious consternation on the 3Q conference call didn't help at all. CFO Brandon Pedersen let his hair down:

Maybe I'll disclose – I can assure you that we are more frustrated than you about this whole thing. And there's a lot of anxiety around here. There's been a lot of tough conversations in the last few weeks about this. We've already started talking about this notion of a glide slope to get from the place we are now to the place we want to be.

Shortly thereafter, an exchange between an analyst and CEO Brad Tilden was just as damning:

Hunter Keay - Wolfe Research LLC So, look, I know mergers are hard, but it does feel like what's been happening here is really not what people are used to with you guys, that the execution has been sloppy, there's been bad cost control. It feels like the old sort of like Alaskan narrative is increasingly irrelevant to the investor story right now, and a lot of that relates to costs.... Brad Tilden - CEO Alaska Air Group I think your characterization is right. We are good airline operators. We're good at managing costs. We're good at managing operations. We're actually good at managing revenues, but we have been a little bit focused on the merger. And the sooner we get to the place where the merger is done and we're running the airline, which means whatever, getting close to our people, budgets, all of that stuff, the better. I think you're asking a great question. Honestly, a hallmark of us, if we go back, we do like to have three-year cost targets, whether we share them or not through each of our divisions in terms of what they're doing with productivity and volume and so forth. So, I think that's a great challenge for the leadership team to see if there's something that we want to come back to all of you and communicate with.

I believe the mechanics of a significant merger like Alaska and Virgin America can certainly take 18 months. That's acceptable. However, perhaps of more importance, I contend the underlying corporate culture MUST be fully integrated within a year-and-a-half, or there's going to be problems. After that time period, it begins to get really hard to fix culture wars. To this investor, whether Alaska Air is tracked to meet that deadline is unclear.

Pilot wages are going up. While this is just another normal business development, it feeds into the “costs up, margins down” narrative. On balance, the “split the baby” arbitration ruling may be considered favorable to management, but it's nevertheless going to increase costs. CFO Brandon Pedersen remarked the settlement will knock margins back at least another point-and-a-half.

At the $140 million level, it would result in a nearly 3 point increase in CASMex and will reduce pre-tax margins by more than 1.5 points. We expect the arbitrator award soon and for the decision to impact Q4, which is not included in the Q4 cost guide.

The actual arbitration ruling is likely to cost Alaska a little more than $140 million. Therefore, it's likely to take a slightly bigger bite from go-forward pre-tax margins.

A regional pilot shortage is on management. On the 3Q conference call, senior leaders admitted they've come up shorthanded on pilots for affiliated regional carrier Horizon. Now the company is scrambling to find and train enough pilots for the upcoming holiday season. A bogey-man like this doesn't just pop out of nowhere. Management missed the signals. Indeed, this also feeds the aforemetioned “we don't have our eyes on the ball” merger integration narrative. CEO Tilden admitted as much:

Hey, Jamie (a research analyst). It's Brad. I like to add on to that. This is on us. We should have seen this coming, and that's just all we'll say about it.

Rising fuel costs further squeeze results. 3Q year-over-year economic fuel per gallon was up 14%. For the year, it's up 20%. Indeed, this an industry problem, not just an Alaska Airlines problem, and the company does hedge fuel cost by buying forward calls. Nonetheless, it's just another brick in the higher cost, lower profit wall. I'll add my crystal ball, while cloudy, says fuel prices are trending north, not south.

CONCLUSION: Based upon historical multiples, Alaska Airlines stock is cheap. Shares are going for $63 now, and one can justify fair value Estimates on EPS, cash flow, EBIT, or EBITDAR multiples ranging from $75 to $90. However, that's based upon historical price multiples. It's possible a post-Virgin America airline merger compromised the historical premiums afforded ALK stock.

But that's not a given. Nor are margins required to return to pre-merger levels for ALK investors to enjoy a successful investment.

Management has a long reputation of running a sound airline. Costs were kept low, the balance sheet was strong, customer service was outstanding, and profits/cash flow rolled in. So now the question for investors is straightforward:

“Do you believe management can get their arms around the merger?”

While margins may be lower, a good merger should result in higher operating income and cash flow. If you believe, “price follows earnings and cash flow,” then a lower margin isn't a bad trade off for higher EPS and operating cash flow. So long as the balance sheet remains sound, and the franchise stays intact, higher earnings and cash should drive shares higher.

I'm cautiously optimistic, but not fully confident. I plan to let shares settle, then key on new operating data and of course, upcoming quarterly earnings reports.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2017 investments.