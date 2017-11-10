Bank Of England Raised Interest Rates, With More To Come; Look For A Reversal Of Quantitative Easing

The Bank of England was "forced" to raise interest rates last week. Inflation is sitting at 3%, well above the target threshold of 2%. But, higher interest rates may not be the immediate solution for curbing inflation. Instead, the quantitative easing programs the Bank had implemented on over the past several years should be reversed, lowering loan growth rates and money creation. The Bank needs to get to work on this issue. Raising interest rates is one step in the process of accomplishing their goals. In fact, I see interest rates moving much higher in England. At the same time, the Bank needs to address the excess reserves they pushed into the banking system with quantitative easing. This is where the real solution to the current inflation problem lies.

Bank lending back on the rise

Banks have been increasing their lending in the United Kingdom; the rate of growth is increasing sharply. This is one of the key starts of inflation via bank lending money through fractional reserve banking structure. Effectively, when the Bank of England bought paper from banks they increased the banks' ability to lend more paper than they had reserves for simply because the BoE changed the dynamics of the reserves held by member banks.

This is enabling the banks to lend out funds at levels that exceed what is normal. By doing so, the bank that lends out funds increases the money supply - one of the roots of inflation. If there is more available money in the system then inflation enters into the economy.

Here are two charts showing that banks are increasing the pace of their lending. The first is a short-term chart, and the second is a longer-term chart for perspective:

As I stated above, recently, the rate of growth of loans from banks has accelerated. Typically, the loan rate is approximately 5%. The most recent growth rate, on a year-over-year basis, has accelerated to over 9%. This explains one of the causes of inflation.

A closer look at inflation over the past several years shows that inflation has been moving upwards above the 2.0% target levels:

Quantitative easing needs to be restrained

The Bank of England has an inflation problem. At 3.00%, that is well above the threshold they target. But, raising interest rates may not be the best place to start, although this is also part of the policy they should undertake.

If the money-creation process is a root of inflation, and there is an increasing rate of money creation, then the Bank of England will need to focus on reversing their policies that started this problem.

But, raising interest rates does not necessarily remove money from the system. By raising interest rates, the Bank of England just made the available funds more expensive to borrow. However, the Bank moved from 0.25% to 0.50%. This is a far cry from what is a normal rate of cost for borrowing funds. The Bank needs to remove reserves from its member banks if they want to reverse the dynamic of inflation via the money supply.

The Bank of England focused on three main areas during its Quantitative Easing program: Loans via the Term Funding Scheme, Corporate Bond Purchases, and Gilt Bond purchases. The corporate bond program started later but finished quicker than originally thought was necessary.

These programs allowed the Bank of England to expand its balance sheet in line with other central banks around the world:

I am a big believer that the funds the world's central banks pushed into the system will create havoc in the future; for Great Britain, that havoc may be starting to rear its ugly head. The central banks took extraordinary measures to "save" the financial system. I am being simplistic in this analysis, but, if you pump the financial system with extraordinary amounts of money, wouldn't that create an extraordinary amount of inflation?

I believe what we are seeing in Great Britain is a very small start to what is likely to happen in the future with inflation and the need to reign that in by the world's central banks.

Interest rate increase: a first step

This rise in interest rates by the Bank of England was a first-step. As it turns out, the Bank of England has painted themselves into a corner with this interest rates stating that they will not be able to lower interest rates should there be a bad Brexit deal. From what I can see, the Bank of England is very focused on inflation numbers.

This increase in interest rates will increase borrowing costs for borrowers, which will start the process of slowing loan growth from banks. However, if the Bank is really focused on just inflation, this first step, raising interest rates from the extraordinary level of 0.25% up to 0.50% will have very little effect on the rate of growth in loans to private sectors by banks. Interest rates are very likely to increase much further. And, if the Bank only raises interest rates in its efforts to keep inflation in check, and the Bank only raises in small amounts as they just did, inflation will continue to rise. There is too much money in the system. This needs to change.

But, just to be certain, wage growth, incomes, and employment are not necessarily the cause of increased inflation. Inflation comes from many sources. The charts below will show that other traditional causes of inflation, such as wage growth, incomes and employment, are not elevated to a level that would potentially drive inflation.

Here, you can see that wage growth has been very muted. Wage growth has remained within a fairly tight band over the past 2 years, roughly 2.0%:

Employment numbers are high, hitting levels not seen since the dot-com era. But, coupled with low wage growth the employment numbers do not suggest this is the root of inflation levels:

Instead, employment has steadily gained, as the above unemployment chart shows. While Britain is gaining ground with employment, without wage gains this suggests that the employment gains are more of a natural process.

Around the world, this will be the issue

I am a big believer that the increased money pumped into the financial system during the financial crisis of 2008 will also lead to problems down the road. As I stated earlier, the central banks changed the dynamic of the reserve ratio for its member banks. Effectively, the central banks added excessive reserves to its member banks in an effort to spur lending and economic growth.

In Great Britain, this issue of lending via excessive reserves by banks is showing itself in the form of high inflation from high levels of loan growth. Interestingly, this is not the case in the United States where loan growth rates are muted; I just wrote an article yesterday showing how this phenomenon is not occurring in the United States.

However, I do not have a huge amount of confidence in the inflation data being reported by the BLS, via the Big Mac Index. The cost of a Big Mac is increasing. But, on an inflation-adjusted basis, the cost of a Big Mac is not in line with the reported Consumer Price Index. If that were true, on a relative basis, the Big Mac's costs would be level:

There is a 22% discrepancy between the reported CPI numbers and actual costs that Americans are paying at the register.

Conclusion

In Great Britain, I can see Bank of England Governor Carney moving more than may be originally perceived as necessary. However, I do not see the rest of the British economy accelerating along with inflation. Employment levels are high relative to the past. But, since they are not the driver of inflation, via wage growth rates, the Bank's efforts are likely to crimp future growth in wage growth along with economic activity. This will be the price that gets paid. When you consider the amount of money that was used to "save" the financial system, inflation is an easy predictor. And, for Great Britain, that time is right now.

Look for higher interest rates in Great Britain as the Bank moves to bring in inflation. I have been considering the interest rate differential this potentially could bring into the financial markets. If Great Britain is going to be raising interest rates more rapidly relative to other nations, money will flow into the country chasing yield.

That is a two-sided coin. If there is more money entering into the nation because of a higher yield differential then the Bank of England will likely have to raise interest rates to "mop up" these funds arriving in the country. The Bank will do that in two ways: it will raise interest rates and have to remove excessive reserves out of the banking system. This almost creates a feedback loop.

One of the first places to look for this to happen is with the EURGBP exchange rate. Money will flow from mainland Europe into Britain. This could be an interesting move:

An old Chinese proverb: May we live in interesting times. This may be an interesting time if the financial world finally sees the results of all the money that was pumped into the system back in 2009 starts to really work itself into the economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EURGBP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.