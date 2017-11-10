The A-Team: End Of October 2017 Monthly Review

The names we've stuck to continue to shine, but even there it's better to stay alerted.

Earning reports were good in most cases, but not good enough to push prices much higher to overcome the already high valuations.

During the first quarter of 2016, I went on a shopping spree. Following a collapse in valuations of regulated investment corporations (RICs) --especially business development companies (BDCs) like BIZD and BDCS and mortgage REITs (mREITs) like REM and MORT -- I bought many beaten-up names. Things turned around quickly, and these purchases went up sharply. Despite temporary pauses here and there, they haven't stopped improving ever since.

While it's true that basically everything went up since Q1 2016, a closer look at the performance and risk levels of RICs vs. the overall market will show you how fantastic the run-up has been (from Feb. 9, 2016, until Oct. 31, 2017):

BDCs and mREITs have outperformed the broader stock market by a wide margin during the first year (until the end of March 2017). As a matter of fact, by the end of April 2017 -- when BDCs peaked -- both BDCs and mREITs have returned almost twice as much as the SPY did.

The A-Team was officially formed on March 31, 2016, with very specific targets:

Short term (first year): A total return of 10% over the first 12 months. Long term (five years): A total return of 50% -- i.e., a 10% nominal total return per annum -- after a period of 60 months.

Total Performance

Here's how the A-Team performed from March 31, 2016, until the end of October 2017:

The clear winners are New Residential Investment (NRZ), Gladstone Investment (GAIN), NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) and Main Street Capital (MAIN). Taking into consideration that mREITs have returned over 10% more than BDCs (per the first chart in this article), it's quite surprising to see three BDCs (GAIN, NEWT and MAIN) among the top-four performers. Even the single mREIT that actually tops the list ((NYSE:NRZ)) is a hybrid, non-traditional mREIT.

On the other side of the chart, we have Prospect Capital (PSEC) as a massive underperformer. This is a name we've discussed many times before, and as much as we regret selling MAIN way too early, we are even more pleased with the decision to get out of PSEC (at $8.20) as soon as things started to look gloomy. They keep looking gloomy as we write this article, following the recent earnings. Look at the divergence between these two since the end of February 2017:

MAIN data by YCharts

PSEC had cut its dividend few months back and if the trend of declining revenues, NAV and NII/share continues, we wouldn't be surprised to see another cut. The stock is already trading at an ~40% discount to NAV, but in the current situation we would be looking for a minimum of 50% discount here.

Where there's extreme level of risk/uncertainty, investors must demand an extreme margin of safety. The same applies to names like CPTA and ABDC that offer similar yields and trade at a 40%-50% discount to NAV. Nonetheless, we believe that PSEC is even more risky than these two taking into consideration its fee structure (more expensive, less favorable to investors) and CLOs exposure. The latter is more closely aligned with HY (more about that below).

Monthly Performance

Let's now take a closer look at the performance of the A-Team over the past month (October 2017):

While the winners, except for NEWT, keep winning -- especially GAIN and NRZ, following strong earning reports -- seven of the 10 A-Team members recorded negative total returns. A warning sign? We'll get back to it soon.

NEWT has suffered from breaking news regarding an FBI raid at one of its subsidiaries. We covered the situation in this article, and since then nothing new has been communicated. Moreover, NEWT published a decent earning report and reinstated its $0.44 dividend for Q4 2017.

That brings NEWT's total dividend for 2017 to $1.64 vs. $1.53 in 2016 -- dividend growth of 7.2% YoY. Remember, NEWT does not operate like most RICs do when it comes to dividends. Instead of maintaining a quarterly upward trajectory, NEWT is operating on an annual trajectory. Therefore, while dividends might go down in between quarters, they are supposed to move up on a full-year over full-year basis. It's 2017 vs. 2016, not Q4 2017 vs. Q3 2017 or Q4 2016.

Looking a Bit Further

PSEC suffered a terrible month -- and that's before publishing its earnings report. Take a look at the A-Team in November thus far to better understand how severe things are (for PSEC):

HTGC data by YCharts

Hercules Capital (HTGC) jumped by more than 10% thus far this month due to its (somewhat vague) announcement that the company remains internally managed ("for now"). As you may recall, HTGC suffered a significant drop following the announcement that it is considering becoming externally managed. The premium that an internally managed company (like MAIN) gets was more than halved for HTGC few months ago, following the initial announcement:

HTGC data by YCharts

Now, assuming that HTGC remains internally managed for the foreseeable future, it might be seen as attractive again. Nevertheless, the non-decisive language used by management, lacking a long-term firm commitment and combined with a premium to NAV of ~40%, will keep us on the sidelines for now. We love the name but feel as if the current valuation is too high for the level of uncertainty that remains ("for now").

GAIN is on a run. We wrote earlier that this stock wouldn't remain within the $9-$10 range for a long period, and shortly after it exploded as if shot out of a cannon:

GAIN data by YCharts

Following ~7 months of trading inside the $9-$10 range, GAIN has gone from below $10 to over $11 in a matter of days. Many investors are only now discovering this gem. We like the name and believe in its long-term strategy (which is different from the traditional way a BDC operates). Nonetheless, when the yield of GAIN is threatening to move lower than the yield of MAIN (including special dividends), we start to feel a bit uncomfortable.

Our price target here, currently $11.5, might be breached soon. But even if we decide to stick with GAIN a bit longer, we don't see ourselves holding this stock at $12. Even after hiking the monthly dividend very recently to $0.065, the dividend yield at $12 will be 6.5%. This is close enough to our very minimum out of a BDC: 400bps above the U.S. 10-Year Treasury note (UST, TLT) -- or any BDC, for that matter, even if it's named GAIN (or MAIN).

Current Trends

The main driver behind this performance was the very favorable sentiment toward the high-yield (HY) space. Until the end of January 2017, HY credits -- as measured by the largest ETFs in that space, HYG and JNK -- delivered a total return that not far below the return of the SPY. Nonetheless, since then things have changed. The divergence between stocks (SPY) to HY credits (HYG, JNK) is growing ever since. Over the past month, it has widened significantly:

SPY Total Return Price data by YCharts

Putting it differently, the thing that worries us the most look like this:

Since most BDCs and mREITs -- as well as many eREITs (VNQ, IYR) -- are HY rated and surely work within/serve the HY arena, this divergence mustn't be taken lightly. I, as many others, have talked about the HY bubble and we actually view this as the greatest bubble of them all. Spreads simply can't move lower than where they are/were:

Sure, technically they can (move lower), but fundamentally it's hard to expect investors to agree to spreads that are lower than any other time in history.

Back in a "Marketplace Roundtable" interview from April, we suggested selling "call options on long-duration HY credits instruments -- e.g., ETFs such as HYG or JNK" because we couldn't see an end to the HY/spreads bubble. Selling calls actually worked pretty well here. Anyway, things may be starting to crack down now, at least a bit.

It's not only the divergence between HY credits to stocks, but also the past two to three jumps in spreads. Take a look at U.S. HY spreads since Oct. 24, 2017:

U.S. High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread data by YCharts

You might think to yourself, "Oh well..." But 30bps in a matter of 16 days is a lot, especially when you get off 3.38%; that's a nearly 10% jump. And as if these trends aren't enough, you can add to all of that a flattening yield curve and you get yourself a slew of warning signs that are normally not tied up with each other:

10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread data by YCharts

That's because, normally, higher spreads go hand in hand with higher yields. And, normally, higher yields cause the yield curve to widen, not to flatten.

Implications

First and foremost, we have downgraded mREITs to a bearish stance a couple of weeks back (this was communicated to "The Wheel of FORTUNE" subscribers earlier). Many mREITs are not only trading at very high valuations but they are also exposed to a declining trend of NII, a direct result of a flattening yield curve.

Since mREITs are making money out of spreads, narrowing spreads (in spite of higher yields overall) are hurting their profitability. Furthermore, when these narrowing spreads are happening alongside a HY crack (higher yields for HY credits), this is the worst recipe one can ask for.

We still hold few mREITs ourselves, but none of them are part of the original A-Team. The mREITs that are part of the A-Team have all published decent to great earnings but this may not last for too long. While we remain very confident about NRZ (though valuation isn't cheap here, too), we remain cautious about the other three.

Despite the positive earnings, the reaction in all three cases was not as enthusiastic as one would expect, especially in light of the following:

Ladder Capital (LADR) has increased the dividend by 5% (from $0.30 to $0.315)

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) beat the market expectation by a wide margin ($0.65 actual vs. $0.54 expected)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) earned more than its $0.46 dividend for the first time this year

Yet, these mREITs -- despite being non-traditional, commercial ones (thus, less exposed to yields/spreads than their traditional comrades) -- haven't reacted with great enthusiasm. They all remain stuck in recent months within 6%-7% wide ranges:

LADR data by YCharts

LADR remains stuck between $13 and $14

STWD remains stuck between $21.30 and $22.70

ARI remains stuck between $17.70 and $18.80

Just as the $9-$10 range was poised to break for GAIN, I believe that these ranges will break soon. It's more likely to break to the downside, if you ask me, taking into consideration current trends. I don't foresee a disaster for any of these three -- they are all being managed well and keep operating reasonably well. However, the overall trend and a possible less-supportive environment might see these names pulling 5%-10%, at the very minimum, soon.

As for BDCS, we are also downgrading BDCs from "slightly bullish" to neutral. While the rising short-term rates (mainly the one-month Libor) are positive for BDCs, the anti-HY sentiment that might be developing might overcome this. Since most loans that BDCs give are tied up to short-term Libor rates, we should expect some/many BDCs to show improved results going forward, especially when the 1% floor feature that many loans have is not a hurdle anymore. However, it's important to pay attention to the "some/many."

BDCs are already showing extreme divergence between the good and the bad. While quality names such as GAIN, MAIN, TSLX and PFLT trade near their 52-week highs, the worst ones (PSEC, CPTA, ABDC and TCAP) trade near/at their 52-week lows:

Name Symbol Last price Mkt cap 52wk high 52wk low LP/52wH MVC Capital, Inc. MVC 10.82 228.45M 10.85 8.22 -0.28% Gladstone Investment GAIN 11.05 359.41M 11.15 7.50 -0.90% Solar Senior Capital Ltd SUNS 18.20 291.83M 18.46 15.54 -1.41% Main Street Capital MAIN 41.10 2.33B 41.79 33.50 -1.65% TriplePoint Venture TPVG 13.87 247.43M 14.41 11.00 -3.75% Gladstone Capital Corp. GLAD 9.71 253.58M 10.12 7.70 -4.05% Capital Southwest Corp. CSWC 16.99 272.17M 17.76 13.94 -4.34% Pennantpark Floating PFLT 13.99 454.40M 14.65 12.52 -4.51% Oaktree Specialty OCSL 5.64 795.02M 5.91 3.90 -4.57% Solar Capital Ltd. SLRC 21.83 922.55M 22.94 19.88 -4.84% Saratoga Investment Corp SAR 22.61 135.75M 23.78 17.56 -4.92% TCG BDC Inc CGBD 18.30 1.13B 19.25 17.61 -4.94% TPG Specialty Lending TSLX 20.62 1.24B 21.74 17.73 -5.15% GSV Capital Corp GSVC 6.00 133.09M 6.35 3.83 -5.51% New Mountain Finance NMFC 14.15 1.07B 15.00 13.35 -5.67% Stellus Capital SCM 13.96 218.37M 14.82 10.76 -5.80% Horizon Tech. Finance HRZN 11.04 127.16M 11.75 9.66 -6.04% Firsthand Tech. Value SVVC 8.07 58.96M 8.60 7.29 -6.16% NEWTEK Business NEWT 16.93 304.81M 18.16 14.00 -6.77% Golub Capital BDC Inc GBDC 19.00 1.13B 20.50 17.50 -7.32% TCP Capital Corp TCPC 15.92 935.97M 17.47 15.55 -8.88% Ares Capital Corporation ARCC 16.19 6.90B 17.87 15.01 -9.40% Apollo Investment Corp. AINV 6.11 1.33B 6.82 5.69 -10.34% WhiteHorse Finance Inc WHF 13.45 275.97M 15.05 10.75 -10.63% Monroe Capital Corp MRCC 14.46 292.67M 16.20 13.32 -10.74% Fidus Investment Corp FDUS 16.11 394.58M 18.21 15.34 -11.53% Hercules Capital Inc HTGC 13.82 1.16B 15.68 11.64 -11.86% Blackrock Capital BKCC 6.94 506.98M 7.90 6.83 -12.15% PennantPark Investment PNNT 7.53 535.09M 8.68 6.86 -13.25% Goldman Sachs BDC Inc GSBD 22.14 896.12M 25.60 21.00 -13.52% THL Credit, Inc. TCRD 9.01 295.31M 10.60 8.75 -14.96% Rand Capital Corporation RAND 3.05 19.28M 3.60 2.75 -15.28% Garrison Capital Inc GARS 8.44 135.46M 10.15 7.77 -16.85% Oaktree Strategic OCSI 8.60 255.77M 10.37 7.03 -17.07% KCAP Financial Inc KCAP 3.38 125.69M 4.14 3.30 -18.36% CM Finance Inc CMFN 8.75 119.79M 10.80 8.40 -18.98% OFS Capital Corp OFS 12.27 163.62M 15.24 12.06 -19.46% Harvest Capital Credit HCAP 11.96 76.72M 14.88 11.70 -19.65% Equus Total Return, Inc. EQS 2.38 32.17M 3.00 1.72 -20.67% Great Elm Capital Corp. GECC 9.31 99.00M 11.90 8.76 -21.76% American Capital Senior ACSF 10.65 107.50M 14.10 10.60 -24.47% TICC Capital Corp. TICC 6.14 316.08M 8.19 5.17 -25.03% FS Investment Corporatio FSIC 7.80 1.92B 10.80 7.65 -27.78% Medley Capital Corp MCC 5.74 312.68M 8.06 5.53 -28.78% Medallion Financial Corp MFIN 2.49 60.45M 4.22 1.60 -41.00% Prospect Capital PSEC 5.62 2.02B 9.58 5.51 -41.34% Capitala Finance Corp CPTA 7.93 126.38M 14.65 7.92 -45.87% Alcentra Capital Corp ABDC 7.27 109.12M 14.73 7.18 -50.64% Triangle Capital TCAP 9.60 458.31M 20.35 8.91 -52.83% OHA Investment Corp OHAI 1.17 23.60M 2.97 0.85 -60.61%

The divergence is quite stunning, and it must call for extra cautiousness at the very minimum.

We already touched on most BDCs within the A-Team (MAIN, GAIN, PSEC, HTGC and NEWT) and we're left with one, Ares Capital (ARCC), that deserves few words as well. I love ARCC. I believe that it's one of the best BDCs. Nonetheless, the fruits of the ACS deal/merger have not yet grown. Although the EPS this quarter was much better than the one before, this is the second quarter in a row that ARCC didn't earn enough to cover its dividend. I believe that a cut isn't on the horizon here, and I also believe that the benefits from the ACAS deal will eventually come, the fact that things are (apparently) being delayed and/or bumping into more difficulties than the company originally expected are a reason to keep watching the developments closely.

In addition, ARCC has just sold a small part of its portfolio to HTGC. Although this is a non-material deal, this is an unusual deal for a company that has always been looking to buy pieces of portfolios from others. The nature of the deal, as well as the timing, simply cause us to raise our eyebrows. We wish to get back to ARCC, but not here (price wise) and not now (timing wise). We are hoping for a pullback towards $15 and with a bit of luck and assistance of Mr. Market, we believe this target is achievable -- or at least so we hope.

Bottom Line

Although the A-Team remains on a strong footing, generally speaking, it's obvious that both BDCs and mREITs might have already peaked. As many of you know, I believe that macro trumps micro and that even a great company could be a victim in an unfriendly, non-supportive, environment. This is true even for quality BDCs and mREITs, as much as it's true for a company like Realty Income (O).

One must look at both macro and (then) micro. One must also look at both absolute and/or relative value. These are all pieces in a one big domino game. Nonetheless, unlike a domino game -- where all pieces might fall simultaneously, if put in the right order -- when it comes to investments, it's our job to ensure that not all positions fall at the same time.

This is why we need diversification. This is why we need to look at both macro and micro. This is why we need to decide what is more important: Trying to squeeze another 5%-10% out of a position or avoid a potential 20% pullback. Because if the cracks within the HY space are not just tiny, temporary cracks, BDCs and mREITs can see double-digit declines quite easily and quite quickly.

While nobody knows if these are tiny, temporary cracks or not, as far as I'm concerned, I'd rather not wait and do nothing to find out whether these cracks will turn into a giant rift.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ, GAIN, NEWT, TCPC, NMFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short O.