Fortress Paper's (FTPLF) CEO Chadwick Wasilenkoff on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kurt Loewen

Thank you, operator, and welcome to Fortress' third quarter 2017 conference call. With me today are Chadwick Wasilenkoff, our Chief Executive Officer; Axel Wappler, our CEO of Landqart; and Giovanni Iadeluca, the President of Thurso.

Throughout the call, reference may be made to slides of the presentation, which has been made available for reference through our website at www.fortresspaper.com in the Investor Relations tab. During the call, management may make certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Fortress with respect to its performance, business and future events. The forward-looking cautionary note contained in the MD&A is applicable for today's call.

During this conference call, management will make reference to operating EBITDA and adjusted net income or loss. For a definition of operating EBITDA, reconciliation of net income to operating EBITDA and calculation of adjusted net income or loss, please see the Management's Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Chad, over to you.

Chadwick Wasilenkoff

Thanks, Kurt, and good morning, everybody. On this call, we’ll go through or follow a slightly different format that we typically do. First, I will briefly give some summary comments, and then Axel will do a review of Landqart. After this, Kurt will present some further financial details. Next, we will turn the call over to Giovanni, to present a more comprehensive view of his first year at Thurso and what we expect and plan going forward and what the future looks like. Then I’ll come back at the end to give you a brief strategic update, after which management will be available to answer any questions you have.

Please turn to Slide 3 of the presentation. Fortress Paper reported 2017 third quarter operating EBITDA of $0.2 million, the Dissolving Pulp Segment generated operating EBITDA loss of $0.5 million, and Security Paper Products Segment generated operating EBITDA of $1.8 million, corporate costs included in operating EBITDA were $1.1 million. I’d like to take this opportunity to update everyone on some of the developments and challenges we have experienced since our last call.

Slide 4 of the presentation illustrates the impact of the auxiliary system failure combined with the higher cost associated with the previously mentioned evaporation bottlenecks. Lower realized sales, prices, and a stronger Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, which all contributed towards lower productivity, sales, and EBITDA in Q3 at Thurso.

On another note, we remain on time and on budget for our fifth digester project, despite the auxiliary system failure at the mill, which is a testament to the hard work and focus of the entire team at the mill. When complete and put into operation in the first quarter of 2018, the digester will provide additional capacity and a better cost structure. The digester will also provide a strategic foundation for continued higher valued product streams. Giovanni will go into more detail on this during his presentation.

At Landqart, the business plan to continue to build out our Durasafe franchise is on target with the new customer orders received this year and there are still opportunities to close of additional sales before year-end. As previously announced, during the third quarter, the Lanqart mill received notices from one of its significant international customers cancelling a portion of purchase orders that was scheduled for production and delivery by the Landqart mill in the fourth quarter of 2017, and into fiscal 2018.

We believe Landqart is not the only supplier to receive such notices and cancellations from this country. Management continues to have dialogue with the customer to potentially reinstate all or a portion of its cancelled orders over an extended period of time within fiscal 2018. At this point, we cannot be assured though what the success of these efforts will be. In the meantime, management is also working diligently to replenish the majority of the order book in a timely manner through deploying various strategies.

However, the Landqart mill may be required to take market downtime on certain aspects of its operations if such efforts are not initially successful. At this time, it is too early to tell what the magnitude of the financial impact will be. The Landqart tuned in an excellent job managing the ultimate impact of the Swiss Franc, Euro devaluation several years back and they are working very hard today as well on this new issue. We will provide more information when we are able to.

Axel, over to you.

Axel Wappler

Thank you, Chad, and good morning to everyone. In Slide 7, the Security Product segment had operating EBITDA of $1.8 million, compared to $2.8 million EBITDA in the previous quarter. Results were primarily impacted by decrease in shipments, compared to the previous quarter. The mill performance was exceeding expectations in respect to efficiency and waste rates.

Operational excellence programs shows with lean management and good results. The Swiss National Bank issued a new 10-franc note in October 2017 printed on Durasafe. In response to the cancellation of orders by one of our significant customers, management is reaching the full production void closed by the cancellation, and is deploying various strategies, including, pulling forward existing purchase orders, from existing new customers and requesting special one-time supplemental orders from existing customer for immediate production.

It is expected that revenues will be negatively impacted in the fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018 after a decline in anticipated production volume is unlikely to be replaced in its entirety short-term.

I’ll now turn the call back over to Kurt for financial review.

Kurt Loewen

Thanks Axel. On Slide 9, you can see that the sales have decreased from the previous quarter. This is mainly due to the lower shipments at both the Thurso and Landqart mail. Giovanni will discuss Thurso on more depth shortly. Lower shipments at Landqart where the result of product mix and timing.

On Slide 9, our available cash balance is 33.9 million, while the restricted cash balance decreased slightly since the previous quarter. 10 million in capital expenditures in the quarter was primarily split between the completion of the finishing line at the Landqart mill and the digester five project at Thurso, and does not include the 1.7 million in grants that we received.

When reviewing the statement of cash flows, please note that additions to property plant and equipment does not include the grants received which are presented separately. The security segment is higher compared to 2016, mainly due to the new machine for the finishing line.

For the last quarter of 2017, excluding the digester five hemicellulose project we estimate about $6 million in CapEx, primarily at the Thurso mill, including the annual shut planned for later this month. We’re expecting to capitalize around another net 6 million on the digester five project in the fourth quarter.

Slide 10 presents an overview of SG&A expenses, which were down to $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2017 from $11.9 million in the second quarter, mainly due to a reduction in variable compensation accruals related to company performance and lower sales costs. On Slide 12, we have a schedule of our upcoming principal payments by year based on current cash, cash generated from operations and other cash generating initiatives management expects that we have sufficient liquidity to meet our debt service, CapEx, short-term working capital requirements, and future growth initiatives.

Over to you Giovanni.

Giovanni Iadeluca

Thanks, Kurt, and good morning to everyone. As Chad mentioned earlier, we will spend some quality time together, where I’ll provide a summary operational assessment of the Thurso plant throughout my presentation, and better explain how I plan to unlock value from this asset, and this along with the dedicated team of hard-working colleagues. Page 14, we will review the incident and its effect on Q3 performance, and in fact that has harshly hampered year-to-date results. There are some great pockets of excellence at this site.

I will take us through some key achievements that bear testimony to this. I will also share my plan going forward that builds on the existing foundation that moves into initiatives and programs that are new to this plan. And I will close with my long-term view and strategy. We’re all disappointed with the 2017 year-to-date poor performance, but we have a solid understanding of the issues and the solutions required turnaround the business. We will review these in detail as we move through this presentation.

We take a look at Page 16, the incident of the pressurized gas collection. As in most pulp mills, we deal with two different types of gases. We’ve got concentrated non-condensable gases that are released from the digesters and evaporators and end up getting burnt into power boiler and then we have the diluted non-condensable gases, which are released from the digesters and brown-stocks and they are burnt at the recovery boiler tertiary air level where the burst occurred.

The source of combustible was accumulation of these two gasses and this gas mixture when directly into the recovery boiler and we have the burst. We have issued an insurance claim on Page 6. Based on our press release, we’ve initiated the insurance claim, based on the current information we’re confident that the cost associated with the replacement of the damage equipment and business interruption will be covered by the insurance.

We cannot provide any specific amounts of a claim at this moment as we are in the process of negotiating with the insurance carrier, but we'll update you as the amounts are finalized. To note that the amount of the recovery has not been considered in the Q3 results that you have seen so far. I’d like to thank the entire team in Thurso, they mobilize and challenge common practice, deployed resources at supplier sites to ensure the urgency was understood, and executed the permanent repairs and restart three days ahead of schedule.

Page 18, during the third quarter, the evaporators where working at about 78% of their capacity. We’ve since focused on chemistry and it’s demonstrated success and we’ve already achieved an improvement to 91% of their capacity. The fourth quarter action is that during our November shutdown, we’re completing investments that will remediate the evaporator issue and allow them to operate at full capacity.

It’s equally important to note that the tons lost during the incident and the evaporator capacity restriction, represents just about half of all the known production issues year-to-date in 2017. Hence my comment that both these incidents and the evaporator have hampered year-to-date results in 2017.

Let’s walk through some of the pockets of excellence on Page 20 where we’ve got some key achievements. The improved quality has resulted in improved sales price versus a CCF global index and has reduced a discount $25 since we’ve been selling Dissolving Pulp. This has been achieved through chipped ageing for the winter 2017 winter production and this initiative was a direct success of our lean Six Sigma program.

We now have three certified black belts at the mill, four certified yellow belts, and certified green belts, and we rigorously adhere to DMAIC process and this project is a strong proof of our robust control things. I’ll also speak through the leadership program that’s been launched as one of the major initiatives and building block in moving forward, and the fifth digester project is scheduled for completion at the end of Q1.

My plan going forward, Page 22, a major and most significant building block today at the plant is people and the leadership programs that we have launched this past September. It is in fact four of our major focus areas in the short-term. At the heart of this initiative is the manager, and mostly in our plan the shift supervisors and the planners and the coordinator where looking at a more stringent task assignment act to floor tours that will result in proactive management.

This is supported by management system or we are looking to capture gaps look at the operational improvements on a daily basis, which will unlock a value stream from our current operations and rigorously applying operating procedures and the compliance. The communication rituals will be - I will talk through to the employee rituals, but also to the visual board, which will serve as that instantaneous or second by second review of any of the gaps to operating performance, so that the operators have a visibility of the changes that need to be made and that will achieve the operating procedures.

All of this is based on a foundation of team mobilization and in order to better understand our next steps in team mobilization we are currently running of companywide employee survey that will have a result in the next couple of weeks that will help set additional activities to understand the next steps. The leadership program is also set to affect our mindsets, the behavior, and developing the frontline leaders.

Our frontline leaders will undergo somewhere between 150 to 200 hours of coaching, looking to create ownership, insist on compliance with operating procedures, provide clear direction, and mostly drive expectations. In this program, or this initiative we’re also looking to review and reset some of the employee job profile so that we could update the roles and responsibilities and create a better alignment with their respective business unit KPIs, which themselves are aligned with the business KPIs.

If we move on to Page 23, you’ll see that four of these items as I mentioned earlier to focus on people and process set key behavior index, optimize process performance, and further standardize operating procedures through shifts, and develop visual board management system. All have to do what with the mindset leadership shift. The behavior indexes are metrics that we’re creating in order to understand the act of leadership role of the supervisors and how they’re visible all day long on the shop floor to drive the operators and develop solutions along with them.

We are looking to develop the visual boards for the management system, which will help create the visibility of any of our performance gaps so that they could be solved on the shop floor. Additionally, short-term we’re looking to enhance reliability centered maintenance and this is by looking at trends of conditions of our equipment’s, so that we have an understanding of when we need to perform predictive maintenance on these equipments, so that we don't have interruptions to our operations, which create down time and we could do so in a proactive manner. In addition, as Chad mentioned earlier, we’re completing the construction of the fifth digester by the end of Q1 2018.

On Page 24, mid-term looking to further cross train our operators and looking at operator basic care, which puts the operator at the center of the maintenance functions, as well as the first respondent and will enhance the ability of the maintenance team to have an immediate feedback on equipment. We’ll also complete the daily visual management system, which will then cascade for the next two levels of management and create further alignment within the business. And the condition based monitoring techniques by then will be deployed mill wide.

On the sales portfolio, we’re looking to maximize the value through the potential of softwood and taking a look at developing specialties that will further enhance the product stream. By then, confident that we will move the mill and the second quartile cost structure. On a long-term, Page 25, we’re looking to produce and unlock the value at 650 tons per day, position the mill and the second cost quartile, and taking a look at unlocking value in bio products on the market Thurso site.

With regards to some of the value, some of the stream today that’s not being used to produce product, but rather as fuel. All of these put together except the foundation on Page 27 where the mill's come from the mill conversion has great work has been done to stabilize the processes and as I mentioned earlier quality product that has unlocked value in terms of additional pricing. Changes in the sales channel have contributed to that value, but at the base, the foundation is people. And our next immediate focus is going to be working with people and the leadership than stepping into steady-state operations and ultimately expanding into bio products.

Now, I’ll turn the call back to Chad to make some of the closing remarks.

Chadwick Wasilenkoff

Thanks, Giovanni, and thanks to everyone for taking the time to listen to our presentation this morning. As always, we continue to explore other strategic initiatives that have the potential to create value in a meaningful way in both the short, medium, and long-term. While there could be no assurances on these, I hope to have some updates on this area in the coming quarters.

I’ll now ask the operator to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

