Hedge Your Interest Rate Risk With This High-Yield CEF

Monthly distribution is supported by financials but expenses need to be cut somewhere.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (DMO)

Objective: Current income and capital appreciation secondary.

Strategy: Invest in a diversified portfolio of mainly lower quality residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

High yield to supplement your income

Obviously, the main selling point with this fund is the high monthly distribution and rightfully so with retirees and other income investors struggling to create sufficient portfolio income on a risk-adjusted basis in today's low interest rate environment. It is encouraging that that the payout has stayed consistent since inception in 2010 and management has declared intermittent special distributions.

Furthermore, the distributions have been categorized as either ordinary income or long-term capital gains. While that's not as tax-efficient as other CEFs, it does speak to the long-term sustainability of the distributions. I would like to think that investors would prefer to hold a consistent income-producing asset that's taxable over one that pays Return of Capital but is steadily decreasing as you see with a lot of CEFs.

... But are the distributions sustainable?

By all indications, yes, but there is definite room for improvement. The financials look strong as the fund is generating enough interest and capital gains to cover the monthly distribution. However, it looks like they've had to use portfolio gains to cover a small portion. This could be why management decided to issue 100 million new shares. Another key observation is that the fund had $19.8 million in undistributed net investment income at close of fiscal year 2016. Notwithstanding the underlying reasons for issuing more stock, management does have a significant amount saved to cover future distributions.

Capital appreciation and diversification

As you can see from the graph below, DMO has similar price performance to long duration bonds due to leverage. The key is that its price performance offers diversification and thus profit potential through rebalancing. The sample portfolio below had a market correlation of .56.

Conclusion

In summation, DMO's financial statement indicates that the fund is well positioned for future NAV growth as well as high current income. Although the overall portfolio is leveraged, the underlying holdings are conservative residential and commercial MBSs. As such, DMO is most appropriate for moderate investors seeking growth, income, and diversification.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.