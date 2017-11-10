Akebia Therapeutics Is A Buy With The Recent Stock Price Pullback

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) stock shows strong momentum with an over 71 percent gain this year so far. The company has a number of catalysts coming up including top-line data announcements related to its lead drug candidate vadadustat. The company also recently announced earnings loss in its results announcement despite beating on revenue, pulling down the stock 15% and presenting an interesting buying opportunity.

The company reported positive top-line results from its Phase 2 study of vadadustat in Japanese patients with anemia associated with non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD). With this announcement, the company seems to be on its way to release top-line data from the study by the end of this year. It also meets the timeline for launching Phase 3 development program for non-dialysis patients later this year in Japan. Akebia Therapeutics has also taken steps to monetize its progress as it inked a new agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), which will allow the latter to access data from the global Phase 3 study of vadadustat. In return, Akebia Therapeutics will be entitled to up to $25 million in access payments, adding a substantial amount to the company's liquidity position. Mitsubishi Tanabe will also bear all costs associated with Phase 3 study conducted in Japan. The collaboration may offer some other strategic benefits as well including the potential for receiving an accelerated path towards the drug's approval in Japan. Overall, with the strong data from Phase 2 and new deal with Mitsubishi Tanabe, Akebia Therapeutics seems to be on much firmer ground now.

Vadadustat is the company's lead drug candidate and is currently being tested for different conditions under various studies including Pro2tect and Inno2vate. While these two studies are scheduled to provide their topline data in 2019, the data from other two studies Fo2rward and Trilo2gy are likely to be announced in 2018, providing strong catalysts for the stock. Apart from moving ahead with the trials of the drug candidate, the company is also taking care of the business side of vadadustat. Earlier this year, the company struck a deal with Vifor Pharmaceuticals, which involved the marketing and selling arrangement in the US post approval of the drug. However, the deal also provided for Vifor to invest $50 million through equity purchase, valuing Akebia Therapeutics stock at $14 per share. The company is also entitled to milestone payments of up to $20 million. Since the company does not have any product in the market, these deals are important to maintain the strong liquidity position required for carrying on its ongoing trials and studies.

Akebia Therapeutics seems to be moving in the right direction as it trimmed its second quarter net loss to $21.5 million, down from $35.8 million in net loss it had booked during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its losses fell despite expected increase in R&D expenditure which stood at $43.8 million, up from $30.9 million spent during the second quarter of 2016. Akebia Therapeutics earned $28.5 million in collaboration revenue, on account of its deal with Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, which has a profit sharing arrangement for sales in the US. However, the companies have now extended their cooperation to other geographical areas including Europe and China. The company's liquidity position was also boosted during the quarter, thanks to $50 million capital infusion by Vifor. The company reported $321.2 million worth of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at the end of the second quarter. The company management is of the opinion that the funds are enough to see the company into the second quarter of 2019.

Akebia Therapeutics stock has shown robust performance in the past 12 months with over 121 percent growth. The momentum is expected to be sustained as the company is now close to various milestones including announcements of key trial data in the coming months. The company's various collaborations also bear witness to its management's keen business sense. While Akebia Therapeutics has several studies going on, it has ample funds to sustain them as well. The company currently has up to $373 million worth of fund commitments from its collaborators, ensuring that its plans will remain on the right path. Additionally, the company also stands to keep 50 percent of the US profits in the event of vadadustat going commercial. It is also expected to report its third quarter results in November and the financial numbers are largely set to be positive, especially as the revenue from the company's collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe is scheduled to kick in during the second half of this year. (It has now reported these results, and while it sustained an EPS loss, it beat street estimates on both EPS and revenue.)

While the company presents a strong investment potential, it is going to face stiff competition from FibroGen, which has a drug for the same disease condition. Both Akebia and FibroGen (FGEN) are targeting iron deficiency anemia in CKD patients in exactly the same way; by artificially inducing hypoxia. They do this by stimulating HIF or hypoxia stimulating factor, which makes the body feel as if it is in higher altitudes. This results in producing more hemoglobin in the body. However, FibroGen is ahead in the competition by almost two years. The company's drug roxadustat uses the same mechanism of stimulating HIF, which is used by Akebia as well. While both the drugs have shown equal promise, FibroGen is in a stronger position as its product is likely to end up in the market before Akebia's. However, these factors are not likely to have significant impact on the near-term valuation of the stock.With multiple catalysts coming up, Akebia Therapeutics stock has the potential to set new 52-week high in the near future, and presents a buying opportunity at these depressed prices.

