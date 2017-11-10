ScPharmaceuticals Sets Terms For $96 Million IPO

scPharma has existing investor support of the IPO, an expected FDA action date in June 2018 and a reasonable IPO valuation, so my opinion on the IPO is a BUY.

The firm is in final stages of seeking FDA approval for its lead fluid reduction treatment and device, Furoscix.

IPO candidate scPharmaceuticals wants to raise $96 million at a post-IPO market capitalization of $264 million.

Quick Take

scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) has filed an amended S-1/A registration statement to sell 6.4 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds for $96 million.

The firm is commercializing an improved delivery system for heart failure and infectious disease treatments.

scPharma is showing promising forward progress with the FDA review process, strong investor support of the IPO and a reasonable IPO valuation, so my opinion is a BUY.

Company Recap

Burlington, Massachusetts-based scPharmaceuticals was founded in 2012 to improve the delivery of certain drugs which promise to result in lower costs, increased patient convenience and adherence.

Management is headed by CEO John Tucker, who joined the firm in January 2017 and was previously CEO of wastewater treatment firm Algal Scientific and Alcresta, a life sciences company.

Below is a brief overview video of scPharma’s background, from previous CEO Pieter Muntendam:

(Source: MD Magazine)

Specifically, scPharma is developing a pipeline of heart failure and infectious disease treatments that are delivered through subcutaneous means, as its current pipeline below shows:

(Source: scPharmaceuticals)

Its lead candidate, Furoscix (scFurosemide) is delivered through the firm’s proprietary sc2Wear Infusor device. The drug helps reduce the amount of fluid buildup in heart patients.

The potential benefit of the system to patients is that it allows for mobility with minimal interruption of their daily routines.

Investors have invested approximately $80 million in the firm to-date and include highly regarded venture capital firms and a strategic pharmaceutical firm investor.

IPO Details and Commentary

scPharma wants to sell 6.4 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of $96 million, excluding customary over-allotment shares for the underwriters.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO valuation would be $264 million, which is within range for a typical biopharma/medical device firm IPO.

Notably, company investors have indicated an interest (non-binding) in purchasing up to $35 million of IPO stock at the public offering price. This is a positive signal and is indicative of continued investor support of the company and confidence in its prospects.

I previously wrote about scPharma’s IPO prospects in my article, scPharmaceuticals Files To Raise $100 Million In U.S. IPO.

In that article, I highlighted that the forecasted growth in the global drug delivery market size was significant, with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2016 to 2021.

Additionally, I indicated that scPharma’s approach of developing ‘proprietary formulations to combine them with their new delivery device’ results in‘ a more defensible advantage rather than just delivering the same compound in a new device.’

Since my original analysis, management has announced FDA acceptance of its NDA for its lead candidate Furoscix. The FDA has set an action date of June 23, 2018, so the firm expects a response to its NDA filing by that date.

Given SCPH’s forward momentum with the FDA, late stage of lead candidate development, existing investor support, market prospects by providing a more convenient approach to drug delivery and a reasonable post-IPO market capitalization, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at the price of $15.00 per share.

Expected IPO Date: Friday, November 17, 2017

I write about IPOs, M&A deals and corporate investment in technology startups. If you want to receive future articles automatically, click the Follow button at the top of the article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.