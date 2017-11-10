Sanderson Farms - DCF Analysis

The stock price is currently fairly valued -- investors need to be patient if/when the cycle turns as the long-term thesis remains solid.

Overview

I currently manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). Sanderson Farms (SAFM) is a core holding, and the first position to have a detailed discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation analysis performed. Each company will have a DCF analysis, which will be considered against comparable companies (relative valuation) and precedent transaction valuation methods. These steps will help provide investors with greater transparency regarding investment opportunities.

Detailed information will be accessible for subscription members with full engagement opportunities and access to underlying assumptions and data relied upon to determine valuation levels. For companies covered like Sanderson Farms, information is extensive. Commodity-based companies often witness volatile stock price swings due to changes in business cycles. Knowing when to add and when to sell are important in maximizing long-term success.

The true benefit of this approach and the strategies involved are that core positions in the LLGP are invested in for the long-term. As such, managing proportionality over time is the focal point. Investment objectives are to identify the best accumulation opportunities, and peak-cycle points to trim positions. Followers will get the initial edge from summaries provided on each individual company, subscribers get full access to each company's model for greater transparency and the ability to have any questions answered.

Sanderson Farms DCF Valuation Summary

Based upon the midpoint DCF analysis completed in November 2017, Sanderson Farms is fairly valued today. Primary variables impacting the business include chicken processing, average chicken prices and feed cost commodity prices. Depending upon future impacts, Sanderson could see its stock price fairly valued from the low $120s to the high $170s.

The LLGP has two positions currently being held for Sanderson Farms. The portfolio's aspirational goal is to add at least on position to each holding every year. With over 40 holdings in the LLGP, this may not occur consistently. Based on Sanderson Farms' weighting, the current recommendation for the company is a hold.

Conclusion

It will only be a matter of time for chicken prices to once again see a more challenging cycle. This can occur for a wide variety of reasons ranging from lower beef and pork prices, to oversupply issues caused by geopolitical changes, to slower economic growth. Increasing feed costs are also a potential concern, which may be on the near-term horizon.

Today, Sanderson Farms is fairly valued. The stock price has displayed weakness of late hitting prices as low as $142 per share over the past month. While a stock price approaching $140 per share would reflect a 11 percent discount based on the DCF valuation, I would not be a buyer at this level. For companies like Sanderson Farms, investors are better suited waiting patiently for the "low" scenario price once the cycle has shifted.

Prior to Sanderson Farms' run-up over the past year, the "low" stock price level was in the high $60s to low $70s. Based on the company's growth over time., the new "low" price may be somewhere within the high $90s to low $120s.

As time goes buy and Sanderson Farms' business continues to grow, the valuation level will continue to rise. Investors adding to their position during the low-point down-cycles will witness stronger investment returns over time.

This is the primary objective of the LLGP, as the core means to sustain annualized investment returns at or greater than 10 percent per year. With the Sanderson Farms position up 41 percent in 14 months, things are off to a great start.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.