The Long Tailpipe: Why All Teslas Are Natural Gas-Powered Vehicles

Let me show you how I arrived at these surprising numbers that highlight the intellectual flaws in the sustainability myths crafted by Tesla (TSLA) and other renewable energy hucksters.

Calculating CO 2 Emissions from a Conventional Vehicle

The CO 2 emissions from a conventional vehicle, or CV, are simple to calculate. According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, burning a gallon of E10 gasoline produces about 17.6 pounds, or 7,983 grams, of CO 2 attributable to the petroleum content. Using Tesla’s assumption that a competitive CV will average 21 mpg, that works out to 380 grams of CO 2 per mile.

Calculating CO 2 Emissions from an Electric Vehicle

The CO 2 emissions from an electric vehicle, or EV, are far more difficult to calculate because a thorough analysis must account for:

The incremental greenhouse gases associated with manufacturing EVs, particularly their batteries, compared to a CV; and

The greenhouse gases associated with generating, distributing and using electricity to charge EV batteries.

Unfortunately, the assumptions human beings make while performing the necessary calculations can vary widely. It’s not so much a case of “figures don’t lie but liars figure” as a situation where “a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest.”

Cradle to Gate Emissions for EV Batteries. Developing a reasonable estimate for the embodied CO 2 emissions in EV batteries is challenging, but not impossible. In a 2012 study funded by the California Air Resources Board, the UCLA Institute of Environment and Sustainability estimated the cradle to gate greenhouse gas emissions in a 36 kWh LMO battery pack at 7,637 kg, which works out to 212 kg per kWh. In 2016, researchers at Ford and LG Chem reported cradle to gate greenhouse gas emissions of 140 kg per kWh for an LMO-NMC battery pack. In 2017, Chinese researchers reported embodied CO 2 emissions in EV batteries of 104 kg per kWh for an NMC battery pack. Since over 90% of the embodied energy in the Chinese study arose from mining and raw material processing, I believe an assumed embodied CO 2 emissions factor of 105 kg per kWh for an NCA battery pack is reasonable and unlikely to change significantly in the future.

For this article, I have assumed that Tesla’s batteries will have a useful calendar life of 12 years, or 1.5x Tesla’s eight-year warranty period, and an average Model S100D will be driven 12,500 miles a year, for a total of 150,000 miles before a replacement battery is required. This assumption will be proven wrong when a statistically valid sample of Model S batteries have reached end-of-life in the hands of typical Model S owners. The real number will be higher or lower. While I consider the assumption generous, others will consider it conservative. I’m more than happy to let each reader decide for himself.

When you turn the crank on my assumptions, the required amortization to recover the cradle to gate embodied emissions in the battery of a Tesla Model S100D is 70 grams of CO 2 per mile.

Emissions from Producing Electricity and Charging Batteries. One of the most hotly debated topics in the EV space is “how should we account for greenhouse gases associated with producing and distributing the electricity used to charge EVs?” Critics grouse that EVs are just plugged into a lump of coal. EVangelicals insist that calculations must assume EVs are powered by renewables. Academics and bureaucrats typically use an average emissions intensity for the city, region or country where an EV will be used.

I’ve concluded that all of these assumptions are flawed and a simple reality-based approach yields more accurate, uniform and consistent results.

The following graphs are based on system-wide power production data for October 26, 2017, that I downloaded from CAISO’s Renewables Watch Web page. The stacked layer graph on the left shows hour-by-hour contributions of various classes of generating assets to system-wide power supplies. The gray dotted overlay highlights hour-to-hour variations in relative carbon intensity. The line graph on the right shows how power production from generating asset classes changes from hour-to-hour in response to demand.

While graphs are great when you want to visualize the big picture, it’s hard to beat numbers when you want to grasp the nitty gritty. So, I’ve summarized key hourly data for each class of generating assets in this table which states power in MW and energy in MWh.

The important points I noticed include:

Wind is essentially worthless during daylight and early evening hours when electricity is needed most;

Solar makes a meaningful contribution during daylight hours but craps out entirely before peak evening demand when electricity is needed most;

The relative carbon intensity of CAISO’s power mix is much higher during evening and night-time hours when EVs are charging than it is during the day when EVs are being driven.

As you ponder the graphs and the table, bear in mind that the simple act of plugging an EV into a wall socket is a consumption decision, a decision to demand electricity from the utility until the EV is fully charged or unplugged. Since the grid can’t store power and utilities must precisely match supply and demand from moment to moment, every consumption decision forces the utility to make a corresponding production decision.

When you consider the available generating assets in CAISO’s production base, it quickly becomes obvious that thermal power plants, and to a lesser extent imports, are the only manageable and dispatchable assets that can ramp power production up or down in response to consumption decisions.

Wind power is unmanageable intermittent baseload because owners cannot control the amount of electricity wind turbines will generate during any particular time interval but utilities must take all electricity that wind turbines generate.

because owners cannot control the amount of electricity wind turbines will generate during any particular time interval but utilities must take all electricity that wind turbines generate. PV Solar power is unmanageable intermittent baseload because owners cannot control the amount of electricity solar panels will generate during any particular time interval but utilities must take all electricity that solar panels generate.

because owners cannot control the amount of electricity solar panels will generate during any particular time interval but utilities must take all electricity that solar panels generate. Nuclear power is predictable baseload because once a decision to include nuclear power in the grid is made the plant produces electricity at a stable rate 24/7/365.

because once a decision to include nuclear power in the grid is made the plant produces electricity at a stable rate 24/7/365. Hydro power is partially manageable baseload because some owners can tune their facilities to produce less power at night and more power during the day, but once a tuning decision is made the electricity output generally remains stable for hours.

If you give the graphs and the bullet points a few minutes (or hours, days or weeks) to sink in, the following factual statement becomes incontrovertible.

At any given moment in time, the electricity production from nuclear, hydro, wind and solar facilities are absolutely beyond their owner’s or CAISO’s control and the only generating assets with the capacity to respond to a consumption decision are natural gas fueled power plants and it doesn’t matter whether a consumption decision is made at noon or at midnight in San Diego or in Bangor.

The marginal fuel to charge an EV anywhere in the US will always be natural gas/ And while increased renewables will improve grid average emissions, they will not impact the marginal fuel source for EV charging.

According to the US Energy Information Agency, natural gas turbines emit 599.8 grams of CO 2 per kWh while more efficient combined cycle plants emit 512.4 grams of CO 2 per kWh. Since combined cycle plants typically operate as baseload facilities and gas turbines typically fill the gaps between baseload and demand, I believe 600 grams of CO 2 per kWh is the best figure to use for EV charging analysis.

The following table summarizes the calculations necessary to roll this number forward from the power plant to the open road in a Tesla Model S.

While 315 grams per mile in a Tesla Model S100D is 17.3% lower than 380 grams per mile in a Mercedes-Benz S550, it leaves 82.7% of the automotive emissions problem unsolved and that doesn't strike me as a good thing.

Investment Conclusion

The analysis in this article probably won't directly impact Tesla’s stock price because sustainability charades are macro issues that take time to percolate through the collective consciousness.

They are, however, likely to impact politicians who need to decide whether it makes sense to spend $7,500 of taxpayer money to subsidize adult toys that reduce CO 2 emissions by a measly 10 tonnes over a 12-year useful life.

They’re also likely to impact the future portfolio management decisions of responsible investors who are willing to question their assumptions instead of fervently embracing a three monkeys approach to investment management.

Abraham Lincoln said, “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” The mental image of cheap and sustainable electric drive promoted by hucksters far and wide is alluring beyond reckoning. It’s also a classic free lunch fable and those never end well because there is no free lunch.

I continue to believe that Tesla’s intrinsic investment value is zero and its stockholders will ultimately lose all their money. I cannot predict, however, when a significant portion of market participants will begin to see, hear and speak the unpleasant and inconvenient truths.