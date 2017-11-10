Natural Gas Trading Risks: Buy The Dip Or Sell The Rally?

It still makes sense to be net long and buy the dips.

This morning, we downgraded our short-term trading risk indicator to mildly bearish, while at the same time leaving our mid-term trading risk at mildly bullish. Indeed, we are currently facing a quite challenging trading environment. Let's consider the key factors.

For the Bears

The price is up almost 11% since Nov. 1 and the market is technically overbought. While technicals rarely play a decisive role in natural gas trading, they cannot be entirely ignored. Dry gas production is record high. Indeed, we estimate that aggregate supply (production + imports) is probably running some 10% above the five-year average (see chart below). Flows from Canada have increased and even LNG send-out is on the rise. It is clear that market participants have grown more tolerant of storage deficits against the backdrop of very strong production. Should supply remain strong, it will keep prices in check by acting as a safe cushion in case storage drops below the five-year minimum (which we currently expect to happen in late December -- see "bullish factors" below). On a micro level, natural gas consumption is expected to hit a near-term top today. We then expect consumption to decline and possibly drop below the norm on Nov. 16. From there, consumption is expected to start growing again (due to colder weather), but the outlook is less certain.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

For the Bulls

Despite record high production, our models still yield bullish storage flows ahead (see chart below). In fact, under the latest long-term weather forecast, we currently project that natural gas inventories will drop below the five-year minimum in the week ending Dec. 29. The last time storage level dropped below the five-year minimum was way back in 2014. That winter, March contract went over $6 per MMBtu. However, it is not entirely clear to what extent the market has priced in the latest forecasts. But, as we said in our previous report, weekly expectations gap remains bullish. Therefore, a rally can continue as ICE reports still show relatively minor draws. A very long-term outlook remains bullish. Our end-of-withdrawal-season storage index is abnormally low at just 983 bcf. It must correct to the upside, but only if the weather forecast turns bearish and/or if dry gas production accelerates and/or if natural gas prices rise sharply.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, it still makes sense to be net long and buy the dips. "Naked" short positions (i.e, short positions that do not cover/hedge long exposure) are risky. We believe that the latest fundamentals do not justify a net short exposure. At the same time, short-term bearish risks are still high -- especially given that market is technically overbought and consumption has already reached a near-term peak.

Additional disclosure: We are long natural gas futures (winter contracts) and short natural gas cash.