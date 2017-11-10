Investors Giving Thanks For Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is a $3.5 billion market cap company trading at about $95 per share focused on developing novel medicines for patients with central nervous system disorders. The stock has performed well over the past couple of years, jumping 50% higher off of a gradual 18-month uptrend that resulted in a total gain of 200% since 2016. Strong Bio recommended investing in the company in the July 2017 article based upon two shots on goal for Brexanolone in the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) and seizure. Although the phase 3 clinical trial results for epilepsy did not meet primary endpoints, results of two phase 3 PPD clinical trials met the primary endpoint with clear success. The company is also developing a pipeline of drugs for the treatment of postpartum depression, major depression, Parkinson's disease (PD), tremor, and NMDA receptor calcium channel-linked disorders such as cerebrosterol deficit disorders, hypofunction, and encephalitis. The updated figure from the company website representing the current company pipeline in absence of the indication for Brexanolone in the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus, which fell short in its phase 3 trial endpoint, is shown below:

According to the company:

"PPD is a common complication of childbirth affecting a subset of women typically commencing in the third trimester of pregnancy or within four weeks after giving birth. It is estimated that PPD affects approximately 10 to 20 percent of women giving birth in the U.S. and up to half of these cases may go undiagnosed without proper screening. There are no approved therapies for PPD and there is a clear unmet medical need for treatment".

Total global market estimates for treatment of depression are expected to fall within the range of $16-17 billion by 2020. 200,000 to 600,000 patients in the U.S. alone are expected to be treated for PPD each year.

The company recently reported success of Brexanolone in two phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression. Primary endpoint, a mean reduction from baseline in the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAM-D), was met for Brexanolone versus placebo at 60 hours (p=0.0242 for 90 µg/kg/h dose and p=0.0011 for 60 µg/kg/h dose from one study; p=0.0160 for 90 µg/kg/h dose in the other study). Brexanolone provided a rapid and durable reduction over 30 days in depressive symptoms. The company plans to release the secondary endpoint results at an upcoming conference. The drug was generally well-tolerated and in each trial there were no serious adverse events directly related to the treatment with Brexanolone. The most common non-serious adverse events were headache, dizziness, and somnolence.

Inclusion criteria for the Hummingbird clinical trial required depressed mood and/or loss of interest and associated symptoms of depression, appetite problems, sleep problems, motor problems, lack of concentration, loss of energy, poor self-esteem and suicidality beginning sometime between the last trimester and one month following birth. Other symptoms of PPD include feelings of sadness, tearfulness, hopelessness, angry outbursts, irritability, anxiety, restlessness, loss of interest, changes in appetite, feelings of guilt, self-punishment, trouble bonding with the baby, and even having harmful thoughts on self and baby.

Brexanolone achieved the primary endpoint in both trials, a mean reduction from baseline in the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAM-D) total score compared to placebo at 60 hours (Study 202B: p=0.0242 for 90 µg/kg/h dose and p=0.0011 for 60 µg/kg/h dose; Study 202C: p=0.0160 for 90 µg/kg/h dose). Patients treated with Brexanolone demonstrated mean reductions from baseline in HAM-D total scores of 14 to 20 points at 60 hours maintained to 30 days in both trials. Brexanolone was generally well tolerated and showed a similar safety profile as seen in earlier studies.

Candidate SAGE-217 is also progressing in its clinical trials. In phase 2 clinical trials for tremor-predominant PD, the candidate improved tremor symptoms as assessed by the MDS-UPDRS-Part II/III tremor score by an average of 7.7 points, or 40% by day eight, which was the primary efficacy endpoint in the study. Secondary endpoints were consistent with the primary endpoint, including PD motor symptoms and sleep dysfunction. In a phase 2 clinical trial for major depressive disorder (MDD), SAGE has completed enrollment and expects top-line result readout later in 4Q 2017. SAGE-217 phase 2 clinical trial in severe PPD is expected to have a top-line result readout in 1Q 2018. It was generally well tolerated with no serious adverse events.

3Q results for 2017 came in at a net loss of $73.7 million for the quarter compared with $37.8 million for 3Q 2016. Research and development expenses were $58.3 million compared to $29.1 million for 3Q 2016. General and administrative expenses were $16.1 million compared to $9.0 million in 3Q 2016. Cash and cash equivalents were reported at $243.5 million as of September 30, 2017. The company reported having $397.5 million on the books as of December 31, 2016. Having completed a hefty round of phase 3 trials for Brexanolone, it would be expected that the burn rate for SAGE would be decreasing considerably, as it prepares for its FDA submissions and drug launch, if approved by FDA.

Risks for investing in SAGE include the fact that it is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with no current approved products. FDA approval is a risk associated with all clinical stage companies. Brexanolone recently failed its phase 3 trial for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus, an indication for which there is currently no treatment approved by the FDA. Brexanolone did not meet primary endpoint measures for success in resolution of potentially life-threatening status epilepticus vs. placebo (43.9% vs. 42.4%; p=0.8775) when added to standard-of-care following weaning of third-line treatment. Another risk for investing in SAGE includes risks after the FDA approval that include managing large-scale GMP compliance for its candidates.

Strong Bio does not regard the risk of dilution as significant for investors. Given its recent success for PPD in two separate phase 3 clinical trials, Strong Bio regards the chance of approval as high. The market for PPD and label expansion into other types of depression are substantial, and the candidate is likely to become a blockbuster. Yahoo consensus target of 15 analysts is $86. Strong Bio already recommended the stock in a first article, and would expect the market cap of the company to rise. Currently the stock could be considered de-risked and investors might place SAGE on a reinforced position watchlist should the price swoon for no realistic reason over the course of the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.