Puma Biotechnology Faces Balance Sheet Anxiety

If the stock closes below $110 tomorrow on October 10 (~-14%) the model will likely assume the position to be closed on the next trading day.

In addition, it likely heightens investor anxiety around the company's ability to raise additional cash without significantly diluting the stakes of existing shareholders.

This loss will likely drive sell side analysts to push back expectations for break-even EBITDA to 2020 from 2019.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI), a $4.7b market cap biotechnology company, reported better than expected revenue and significantly worse EBITDA for its 3Q17 ended September 30 after the market close on October 9.

Puma's 3Q17 revenue of $6.08m was higher than the $3.78m consensus estimate. Sales were generated entirely from NERLYNX, its breast cancer drug that started shipping to wholesalers and the end of July 2017 after receiving FDA approval on July 17.

More importantly, the 3Q17 EBITDA loss of $(76.54)m was much greater than the consensus estimate of $(48.15m). Extrapolating from this EBITDA miss pushes the time to breakeven-EBITDA by another year, to 2020, while also likely having a negative impact to margin assumptions for 2020 and 2021.

The company ended 3Q17 with $106.3m of cash and marketable securities, down from $151.6m in the previous quarter. On October 31, it drew $50m from a new $100m credit line.

Regardless of the successful launch and ramp up of sales NERLYNX, in our opinion, the higher than expected 3Q17 loss and low cash position on its balance sheet may heighten anxiety about the company's to raise cash without diluting existing equity stakes of shareholders. This could weigh down the stock price in the short term.

EBITDA break-even likely to be pushed back a year

To develop revised estimates for EBITDA I simply assume that an incremental loss of $(28.4)m in 3Q17 -- the difference between expected and reported EBITDA -- is applied equally for each quarter through 2019.

For the 2020 and 2021 EBITDA estimates, I assume 2019 estimated operating expense of $611m grows at half the rate of revenue, driving the EBITDA margin close to 26% by 2021.

In my opinion this is a fair ramp considering the margins of some other more established biotech companies' range 37%-62% (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) through Gilead Sciences (GILD)).

More details concerning PUMA's cash burn rate and balance sheet cash

Puma used $(54.9)m of net cash for operating activities in 3Q17. Annualizing that rate, along with the previous quarter's capital spending figure of $(0.754m), implies an annual cash burn rate of at least $(216)m.

The company ended 3Q17 with $106.3m of cash and marketable securities, down from $151.6m in the previous quarter.

Fortunately for Puma, they received a line of credit of $100m on October 31. They have already drawn on that $50m line of credit, and the withdrawal of the next $50m is subject to "the achievement of certain milestones."

Cash and credit stands at $206.3m, and could total ~$150m at the end of 4Q17 at the current rate of operating loss. It is clear the company will have to raise additional by the end of 3Q18, even before assuming any kind of negative revisions to existing EBITDA estimates.

Pending shareholder dilution seems likely

What does of all this indicate? It seems highly unlikely that projections of surging sales growth will generate enough cash to support the company's needs through the end of 2018. It seems they will have to raise at least another $200m cash within the year, and perhaps up to $400m if these revisions consensus are at all accurate.

Since the company has already acquired a line of credit, it seems that its next logical step would be to raise cash through an equity or convertible bond offering. This could significantly dilute the current stake of equity shareholders.

The company has 37.5m shares outstanding. At November 9's closing stock price of $127.20, they would have to issue 5.3m-10.6m additional share in order to raise $200m-400m in cash. This would dilute shareholder's current equity stake by 12%-22%.

PUMA is one of 21 "low-quality" stocks on our short sale list

PUMA is one of 21 "low-quality" stocks that make up our current short sale list that was updated on October 31, 2017 (see our report, 36 Stocks for November 2017).

The three other biotech stocks currently on this short sale list include Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE), Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA), and Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO).

Incidentally, Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) reached its short sale target price today and will be assumed closed at the end of trading tomorrow (see our model portfolio update for more details).

The stocks selected for this short sale model portfolio rank poorly on four key metrics, which emphasize proxies for cash flow growth and ROIC: 1) relative value; 2) operating momentum; 3) consensus estimate revisions; and 4) fundamental quality.

The model portfolio is rebalanced every month. Only the highest ranked stocks are placed in the "high-quality" long model portfolio, and only the lowest ranked stocks are placed in the "low-quality" model portfolio.

The basket of low-quality stocks only tends to work well during periods of high uncertainty or volatility in the market. It is more useful as a hedge to a long basket of high-quality stocks, rather than an a stand-alone short selling list. Occasionally however, this list provides a few good ideas for deeper study as a stand-alone short sale idea, including biotech stocks.

