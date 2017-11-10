Will Q3 Strong Results Drive Occidental Stock Even Higher?

My recommendation is to take some profit off the table regularly, at least until OXY corrects to its first strong support level at $65.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) - 5 Greenway Plaza Suite 110 - Houston, TX 77046

Investment Thesis

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is a solid long-term choice, especially for an investor who wants to participate in the US Oil & Gas Shale segment.

Occidental Petroleum is a US-based energy company, specializing mainly in crude oil, natural gas exploration, and production. However, the company's business operations also include chemical manufacturing and marketing.

Looking forward, Occidental Petroleum is currently undergoing a significant transformation to become a company with a deeper focus on oil and gas production in the U.S. Permian Basin mainly.

OXY is the largest operator in the prolific Permian Basin with total combined production oil and gas -- Permian resources and Permian EOR combined -- of 291 K Boep/d in 3Q'17 (please see calculation below).

Market capitalization is $52.17 billion, which qualifies the company as a large-cap stock. Occidental Petroleum attracts investors because of its diversified revenue streams and the ability to enhance total returns through dividends ($3.08 per share and per year or 4.51% annually as of November 9).

Occidental Petroleum - Financial Table (10 last quarter results)

Occidental Petroleum 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 3.51 3.25 2.84 2.28 2.56 2.73 2.83 2.98 3.60 3.11 Net Income in $ Million 176 −2,609 −5178 78 −139 −241 −272 117 507 190 EBITDA $ Million 1,570 1,457 1,106 644 875 1,009 1,012 1,201 1,680 1,312 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 5.0% 0 0 3.4% 0 0 0 3.9% 14.1% 6.1% EPS diluted in $/share 0.23 −3.42 −6.77 0.10 −0.18 −0.32 −0.35 0.15 0.66 0.25 Cash from operations in $ Million 805 1,020 965 689 1,129 650 915 652 1,853 1,070 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,517 1,194 1,020 654 602 596 779 763 764 892 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million −712 −174 −55 −165 527 54 136 −111 1,089 178 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 2.76 2.55 3.20 3.18 3.75 3.18 2.23 1.49 2.22 1.81 Long term Debt in $ Billion 8.33 8.33 8.31 7.61 8.33 8.33 9.82 9.82 9.82 9.82 Dividend per share in $ 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.76 0.76 0.76 0.77 0.77 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 766.6 763.3 763.2 763.4 763.6 764.0 764.1 765.2 765.9 766.4 Oil Production K boep/d 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 658 689 680 657 653 605 607 584 601 600 Global liquid price ($/b) 54.55 47.78 38.68 29.42 39.66 41.49 45.08 49.04 46.55 46.19 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 1.48 1.51 1.32 1.25 1.26 1.84 1.88 2.07 1.81 2.15

Source: Occidental Petroleum filings. Ycharts and Morningstar.

Trends, Charts and commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues

Occidental Petroleum's 3Q'17 revenues were 13.9% higher on a year-over-year basis and down 13.6% sequentially. It reported revenues of $3.11 billion and were light looking at the chart below. This decrease in revenues compared to the second-quarter was due to lower production volume -- explained by the sale of non-core unconventional acreage in the third quarter and impact from Hurricane Harvey.

2 - Free cash flow

According to Ychart, free cash flow was $178 billion in 3Q'17, which is significantly lower than 2Q'17 and was expected. Free cash flow is $1.292 billion but this seems atypical because of the 2Q'17 numbers. However, if oil prices stay above $60, free cash flow is expected to be strong in 4Q'17.

On October 5, 2017, The Board of Directors declared announced it would maintain the company's regular quarterly dividend to $0.77 per share, which is now $3.08 annually or 4.5%. Comparing free cash flow with the dividend payout which is $2.36 billion annually, I believe the dividend paid is too high for the company. OXY is failing the FCF test.



3- Quarterly Production

Total output was 600K Boep/d in 3Q'17 nearly matching 2Q'16 production volumes. US operations accounted for a little less than 48.8% of the company's total production.

Realized oil prices in 3Q'17 were $46.19 per barrel compared to $41.49 per barrel in 3Q'16.

OXY's production was slightly down sequentially. Cedric Burgher, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Total reported an ongoing production was 600K BOEs per day, which came in at the low end of our guidance range. Reported production was impacted by Hurricane Harvey, also third-party downtime in Columbia in the Middle East and downtime at the Permian EOR plant. The Permian Resources production came in within our guidance range at 139K BOEs per day despite losing about 1K BOEs per day from the impacts of Hurricane Harvey.

1 - The Permian Resources production increased to 139K Boep/d.

2 - The Permian EOR ~154K Boep/d. However, Cedric Burgher indicated in the conference call that the production was about 150K Boep/d at the end of the quarter.

Note: OXY is by far the biggest producer in the Permian basin with a total of 291K Boep/d in 3Q'17.

I believe it is important to explain clearly the total production in the Permian. Occidental Petroleum is showing two distinct productions in the Permian.

Permian resources. Permian EOR. The EOR process harnesses the carbon dioxide produced during the extraction of oil, from power plants or from natural sources, and forces it back into aging oil fields. That boosts the pressure underground and drives more oil to the surface.

According to the OXY financials page 15, we have:

1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Permian Oil in K Boep/d 188 193 197 Permian NGLs in K Boep/d 47 51 54 Permian NG in (MMcf/dx 0.162) K Boep/d (228) 37 (236) 38 (244) 40 Total Production in the Permian in K Boep/d 272 282 291

Assuming a production for the Permian resources around 139K Boep/d, The Permian EOR production was 152K Boep/d in 3Q'17.

4 - Production forecasts for 2017

OXY is planning to bring about 130 wells online in 2017. It also expects production from its Permian resources to grow at a rate of 30% higher from the 2016 levels. Cedric Burgher, CFO, said in the conference call:

We have maintained the bottom end of our full year 2017 ongoing production guidance at 597K BOEs per day while lowering the top end of our guidance to 599K BOEs per day. Our updated full year guidance reflects actual third quarter production results and accounts for items particularly to the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, we will carry out the Seminole-San Andres planned turnaround to further optimize operations, and EOR will be impacted by a planned third-party pipeline maintenance activity.

Some important financial ratio:

The company's book value per share is estimated at $27.01 (TTM 2017).

Net debt increased to $8.01 billion from $5.15 billion a year ago. This is a concern and I find the debt too high for my comfort.

The basic issue is that OXY is highly dependent on oil prices and needs well above $55 per barrel consistently, in order for it to turn attractive and afford to pay $2.36 billion in dividend annually. Something has to give at some point unless oil prices are going up to $60-$65 per barrel and stay there for a significant period.

Looking at the balance sheet we come to the basic conclusion that the company is only surviving around $50 per barrel environment with insufficient cash from operations. It needs above $60 per barrel to thrive. However, Joseph Elliott said on the conference call:

We expect to see strong growth in the fourth quarter and into 2018 that will generate the cash flow that Oxy needs for the breakeven unit plan. As well results continue to improve and the number of new wells on production increase, we're extremely confident in our ability to deliver on Oxy's cash flow breakeven plan. The plan we have laid out will result in a growth rate above 30% in 2018.

The problem is that I do not think $60 for longer is likely. We are flushed with oil - this is a fact - and the status quo for oil around $50 is here to stay in my opinion. Oil has rallied strongly recently but I do not see it as totally justified by the fundamentals. OXY is a solid example (US shale) as to why oil cannot stay above $60 per barrel for a long period of time.

My recommendation is to take some profit off the table regularly, at least until the OXY corrects to its first strong support at $65. I rate OXY as a HOLD with a potential cautious accumulation around or under $62. Of course, this recommendation is based on the fact that I do not believe oil prices can stay above $60 for a long period.

