Time Warner And AT&T Merger Ante Up

Room to go up based on value, however, negative bias based on sentiment.

The merger between Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) and Sprint (NYSE:S) is to gain a more competitive advantage via broadcast channels, and mobile Wi-Fi access via Sprint. The problem of market share concentration has risen, with the DOJ citing certain channels could be noncompetitive and possibly trafficked to other broadcast carriers that Time Warner owns in other markets. This makes the merger obvious and wrong.

Although they argue they are not direct competitors, it’s an obviously wrong merger that has been talked up from the $85.4B stake to now $108.7B.

If the deal should go through, Sprint would enjoy gaining Time Warner’s cable channels, including HBO. AT&T already provides cable services through paywall, which includes payTV and Direct U-Verse. They claim there’s no direct competition between the two companies; therefore, there should be a merger deal between them and Time Warner totaling $108.7B, including debt.

Other than there being ‘fake news’ from CNN, this deal is obviously wrong, where they got shot down pretty good by the US Department Of Justice citing some of their ability to subvert channels to other broadcast carriers.

However, because they are basing their appeal on competition, they may be able to reach a wider audience should the deal be finalized, according to a MarketLine report. They also mention that Trump is waging a moral battle against CNN for their “fake news,” and that he wants their CEO Jeffrey Zucker to resign.

The talks for a merger had been initiated in October of last year and will be something of a bellwether positive or minus depending on the developments of these merger talks.

Here is a price chart for Time Warner, since that time:

Technical Prices

High & Low 52-Week High 103.90 1-Month High 103.89 LAST PRICE = 87.18 1-Month Low 86.38 52-Week Low 85.22

Table 1 Source: Barchart.com

Pivot Points Second Resistance 93.99 First Resistance 91.25 LAST PRICE = 87.18 First Support 86.94 Second Support 85.37

With Time Warner trading well below its 1-month and 52-week highs, the call is to let the stock test resistance and sell. What’s more, the sentiment for TWX is calling for a short-time sell for the stock, based on SMA’s sentiment scores. Notice, the S-Score for the intraday is in the red.

Valuation And Comps

The implied valuation for TWX based on price-earnings multiples equals 123.95, based on TTM EPS of 5.26 and an industry P/E ratio equal to 23.61, according to CSI Markets.

Looking at the comps, you’ll notice that most of the company stocks in the industry group are able to generate shareholder wealth with regard to ROI being well above the cost of capital estimates. These estimate are gathered from EVA Dimensions' research online. Time Warner is solvent and able to generate growth and value to shareholders. However, given the obvious circumstances of the merger talks, investors should be ready to sell into resistance price levels. Be cautious for likely volatility from developments revolving around the merger deal with AT&T (T) and hone in on the current price action.

As of the publication date, the call is to sustain a cautiously negative bias on TWX and sell into resistance price levels. The cause for this recommendation being the obvious nature of their inflated merger with AT&T, and the political upheaval from President Trump. Although there is a good amount of value offered by the company for shareholders, some major exogenous factors threaten the stock price. Wait for price volatility spikes and sell into resistance.

