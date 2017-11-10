Alteryx: Big Revenue Beat Accompanied By Cash Flow

Alteryx remains one of the highest-growing names in small cap software, and with its business model tilting toward breakeven profits, is ripe for a rally.

The company generated $0.7 million of positive OCF, versus a $5.2 million loss last year. The company is also on track to hit its first-ever full year of positive FCF.

As the Q3 reporting season continues for the software sector, there's a theme playing out this time that's different from past quarters: investors are caring more about profits. Case in point: Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO), which reported the day before Alteryx, smashed consensus revenue estimates (with a growth rate of 41% beating analyst estimates for 29%) but was only in-line on EPS, due to slight margin contraction. Investors basically ignored the huge revenue upside and sent Twilio plunging 7% post-earnings.

With Alteryx's (NASDAQ: AYX) Q3 release, however, it's clear that this small-cap big data company has the best of both worlds: growth plus margin. Alteryx's 52% growth held perfectly stable from Q2's growth rate, showing no deceleration despite its rapid growth clip. Furthermore, the company is beginning to generate positive operating and free cash flow - despite relatively much larger losses in the prior year.

3Q16 posted an OCF loss of $5.2 million on $22.5 million of revenues - or a -23% OCF margin. This quarter, however, Alteryx posted $0.7 million of OCF on revenue of $34.2 million, or a positive 2% margin. It's still a small margin (and has plenty of room to expand in the near future), but the 25-point reversal from loss to gain in the space of one year is truly impressive. It's the hallmark of a conservatively run, sustainable business model that can balance growth and profitability. This theme is jiving well with investors this quarter, for whom pure top-line growth is no longer enough. Traders bid up Alteryx 4% immediately after its earnings release.

Year to date, Alteryx has already seen strong returns since its March 2017 IPO at $14. Recall that the lockup expiration happened in late September, so with that out of the way, Alteryx's shares are free to run higher.

AYX data by YCharts

Assuming Alteryx's growth decelerates to ~42% in the next twelve months (a ten-point deceleration from this quarter), the company trades at roughly ~6.8x EV/FTM revenues. This certainly isn't cheap - and I'm inclined toward cheaper stocks like Twilio (at 4.5x) and Cloudera (NASDAQ: OTC:CLDR) (at 3.8x) for their bargain-basement valuations, but sometimes buying on momentum is a profit-making trade. And at the moment, Alteryx has got the wind at its back. 6.8x certainly isn't too demanding, especially for a company growing north of 50%.

With the company's profit margins expanding and its sales force maturing and hitting higher productivity metrics, Alteryx's growth trajectory - for both revenue as well as cash flow - is secure.

Q3: a beat-and-raise with profits as an added bonus

Let's take a closer look at Alteryx's results for the quarter:

Figure 1. Alteryx Q3 results Source: Alteryx earnings press release

Revenue grew 52% y/y to $34.2 million, outpacing analyst consensus of $32.1 million (+43% y/y) by nine points. Remarkably, even at Alteryx's high growth, it showed no deceleration from Q2's 52% y/y growth.

Alteryx's gross margin also showed substantial improvement from an already-high base. Margins ticked up to 84%, up from 82% in 3Q16. Usually in the software sector, when margins are already so high, the movement of margins across quarters is almost an afterthought for investors. But as the NASDAQ approaches another market top and profitability becomes a bigger concern, it seems that tech investors are paying attention to even slight gross margin trends - as previously mentioned, Twilio got pummeled post-earnings despite its huge top-line beat, largely in part due to a slight contraction in gross margins. Alteryx's margin, however - at 84% and nearly pure profit - is truly best-in-class.

Alteryx also significantly improved its operating margin, as shown in the chart below:

Source: author-created chart; data from public filings

Both research and development and general corporate spend took an uptick as a percentage of revenues (probably a function of the company becoming public and building out headcount), but both were eclipsed by the increased efficiencies in sales and marketing. Sales spending as a percentage of revenue dropped 15 points, slicing Alteryx's operating loss margin in half. Breakeven operating profits are within sight.

Accordingly, the company's pro forma net profit (adjusting for stock-based comp) of $0.02 smashed analyst consensus by $0.10 - Wall Street had been expecting a loss of -$0.08.

Alteryx's cash flow results were equally impressive.

Figure 2. Alteryx cash flow results

The company turned a -$5.2 million OCF loss in 3Q16 into a $0.7 million gain - and year to date through Q3, it's generated $6.4 million in positive OCF, up from -$9.1 million in the prior year to date period. Netting out $2.3 million in capex, Alteryx has generated $4.1 million in FCF year to date - a 12% FCF margin. And note that this result will likely improve with Q4 results, as Q4 is generally the biggest and most profitable quarter of the year for enterprise software companies due to IT purchasing patterns leaning heavily into the year-end.

Key takeaway: Alteryx completely owns the "Rule of 40"

With the recent focus on profitability as well as growth, Wall Street commentators as well as investors have revived interest in the concept of the "Rule of 40."

What is it, exactly? It's more or less a convention in the technology investing sphere, explained by Bloomberg in an article published in the middle of last year popularizing a concept most investors had already known: that a software company should strive to find a balance between growth and profitability, because investing in one necessarily impacts the other. The so-called "Rule" is a simple calculation that adds up a company's revenue growth rate to its free cash flow margin, and the resulting number should be greater than 40. The higher this result, the higher a company's valuation (on an EV/FTM revenues basis) should be.

Well, take Alteryx's 52% growth rate and add its 12% free cash flow margin, and you get 64. That's already better than some of the best companies on Bloomberg's chart:

Figure 3. Bloomberg "Rule of 40" chart As seen from the chart above, the median company in the middle-third of all software companies have a number that's somewhere between 20 and 30 - that is, most companies fail the arbitrarily set benchmark of 40. Alteryx, however, passes with flying colors - meriting its high premium.

At its current market cap and assuming ~42% revenue growth in the next twelve months, Alteryx trades at only a 6.8x EV/FTM revenue multiple. The "Rule of 40" suggests that Alteryx's high quality business - growth plus profits - merits a much larger premium. I'd keep an eye on Alteryx reaching 9x (implying a $31 price target), putting it roughly on par with Workday (NYSE: WDAY), whose "Rule" scoring is also in the low 60s.

Stay bullish on this fantastic name. With its small market cap, and addressing the red-hot big data sector with few direct competitors (there are many data software companies, but few addressing Alteryx's exact data-blending use case), Alteryx is well poised to run much higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AYX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.