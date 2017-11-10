Wells Fargo Will Outperform

Our regular readers likely know that we tend to look for stocks with elevated dividend yields that have fallen out of favor in the majority, and been met with heavy selling pressure in market valuations. One of our top choices in recent months has been Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), as the stock meets these contrarian criteria and looks to be in the process of recovering from its previously bearish trends. Most of the bank's problems have been related to last year's fake account scandals, as negative headlines in the financial news media have created an uphill battle in terms of Wells Fargo's ability to rebuild its reputation in the broader view. But, in our view, Wells Fargo's loss will likely be a dividend investor's gain once the public relations nightmare fades from the headlines -- and we will continue to remain long the stock despite its recent sluggishness.

One encouraging element account scandals and negative media headlines have obscured is the longer-term revenue picture. Since 2014, Wells Fargo has managed to show consistent growth on the revenue side of the equation and as long as we do not see any major deviations from this trend over the next few quarters it would be reasonable to assume that those holding WFC will be able to weather the current storm that has unfolded in share prices. The earnings side has been more of a mixed picture. But with the latest earnings figures showing positives in many of the core metrics, there is diminishing cause for concern in these areas. For the third-quarter, Wells Fargo posted per-share earnings of $1.04 (ex-items) and this did surpass the $1.03 that was expected in the analyst surveys for the period. On a comparative basis, Wells Fargo's 13.95 PE valuation is well below the 15.46 PE showing in US Bancorp (USB) and the 15.14 PE valuation showing in Bank of America Corp. (BAC), and this should continue to be another supportive driver for the stock. Clouding the picture to some extent is the $1 billion litigation expense from mortgage regulatory investigations that Wells Fargo posted for Q3. This is problematic, as it raised efficiency ratios for the quarter to 65.5%. But this was largely expected and when we adjust for the one-off expenses, that number falls to 61% (an improvement from the 62% that was seen during the previous quarter).

At the macro level, US President Donald Trump's selection of Jerome Powell as head of the Federal Reserve does suggest that a prolonged period of low interest rates could be on the horizon. This is a negative for banks, but given the rallies seen in the rest of the sector we believe that there is less downside impact that should result in the case of Wells Fargo (with its generally weaker expectations). This puts the stock in very interesting territory when compared to what is likely to occur in the rest of its peer group, a factor that further supports the already-attractive PE valuations and the stock's better-than-average dividend yields.

In all of the carnage, it should be noted that WFC has actually held up reasonably well in terms of the longer-term valuation trends. The strong uptrend channel that has been in place since 2009 remains intact and this bodes well for the future if we truly have seen the worst of it for Wells Fargo. Shorter-term, there is a clearly defined resistance-turned-support level in the 52 and this seems to be the pivot point for the market as a whole. As long as this broader structure remains valid, we are viewing the declines into the low-50s as an excellent buying opportunity in terms of the risk/reward profile for the stock. We are still seeing double-top resistance near the 60 mark but we continue to press toward that area and an upside break would be a significantly bullish event (and suggest that the prior declines have completed). If you are an investor that is focused on yields, WFC's elevated 2.89% dividend remains exceptional for the sector, and its 39.3% payout ratio suggests that there is essentially little risk that this will be changing any time soon. All told, we view the stock as a 'buy and hold' for any investor with the patience to wait for the bank's PR debacles to fade from the financial media headlines.

