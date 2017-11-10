Shock Therapy At Vera Bradley

Handbag and accessory retailer Vera Bradley (VRA), whose woes have aligned with the general malaise of the entire retail sector, only worse, came out in its August 30th earnings call with guidance that clearly expects things to get worse in the near term. In my relatively short experience of listening to executives share their thoughts about the current state of a business and the expectations going forward, I have heard few that were as clear and helpful as Vera's CEO Rob Wallstrom was on this call as he introduced the company's new strategy, rather blandly called Vision 2020. Even if the name inspires yawns, it is certainly an admission that the business model that Vera Bradley had been attempting was not working well, and some new discipline was going to be necessary for success.

The market has reacted just like its should, with shares down hard at the announcement and drifting lower since, absorbing the bad news. Specifically, by intention with the Vision 2020 plan, there will be significant near-term declines, to the tune of $40-60 million less in revenue in fiscal 2018, for a company whose FY 2017 revenue will be around $460-470 million, and perhaps continuing to fall as additional full-line stores slowly close their doors up through 2021. It's not every day that a company sets out on purpose to make 10% less revenue during the next year, although this approach is probably on the rise in traditional retail.

VRA data by YCharts

In a nutshell, both revenue are SG & A expenses are expected to decline sharply, for a variety of reasons:

1. More full-line store will be closing - although it will be offset in some ways by opening additional factory stores. By 2021, the number of full-line stores could decrease by as many as 50 when leases expire, from a base of approximately 110 stores now. The remaining stores that are considered the better performers are in the process of getting upgrades, like VR headsets.

2. Declining volumes go along with a declining store count, but are fed as well by working through clearance inventory, and beginning to steer the consumer to a higher ratio of full-price items relative to clearance items. In this transition, some consumers accustomed to getting steep discounts may not continue on as loyal customers.

3. The company is limiting the number of new items, prints or patterns that come out, thereby simplifying the SKU count by roughly 10%, if not a little more. Less selection may not contribute materially to less revenue, but it will presumably add to some slight sales erosion.

The revenue decrease is going to be "matched" so to speak with careful reductions in correlating SG & A expenses of up to $30 million from the 2017 baseline.

What impressed me in the call is not necessarily the new strategy, but the rather open admission of failure, diagnosis of the problems, and willingness to pick up the pieces and move on. Wallstrom referred, for example, to what leadership had learned over the last couple of years while expanding the product lines:

When we allowed ourselves to kind of move out of our core customer segment and move into what I call a dressy point of view and a higher price point of view, we found more trouble. So let me give you some perfect examples of that. A great example would even be in something like fragrance. What we found are things like our hand lotions that were just easy and simple were top producers but things like our crystal cut glass and candle that became very expensive and kind of very formal and very dressy did not perform well. . . So we do believe that we have learned a lot through those launches and we believe that we will have a much more focused assortment as we go forward.

Vera is fortunate to have been able to afford failure for a while, and can continue to afford to fail for while longer, but the clock is definitely ticking on getting any sort of a turn-around implemented. However, the balance sheet remains fairly healthy with no debt, and a stock buyback that is set to expire in December. Given the challenges of the near future the company expects, I would be surprised to see the board decide to authorize a new buyback, rather choose to conserve cash while they invest in the turnaround. There's some cash to work with, on the order of $80 million (assuming the full $18 million remaining for cash buybacks is used), and that gives the company some ammunition to spread more deeply across a smaller store count and improve working capital management.

With the stock down to basically $7 and change, SA contributor Vince Martin's short thesis has played itself out beautifully, but now there is relatively little remaining risk/reward value to further shorting. I've not asked him to know if he thinks otherwise, but by his own valuation approach, getting under $7.50 seemed to be about fair value, and 2) when he last wrote, the stock was still over $9. While he used a EBITDA and EPS approach, my own discounted cash flow [DCF] model produces similar results. The results cannot be separated from the assumptions, of course, but I have assumed that as full-line stores close over the coming years that revenue continues to go down, by 10% in FY 2018, 5% the following 2 years, and then coming back up 2% in FY 2021. The slight uptick after a few years would reflect the last of the planned store closings offset by a few new factory stores, improved online sales, and other revenue (such as licensing) start to contribute more meaningfully. By my estimates, fair value ranges within a dollar from the low $6 range up to roughly where it trades today, around $7.20. So while I think its near to the high side of its fair value, I personally don't see the benefit of shorting any further.

Conclusion: Will there be cash available to return to shareholders?

Even with such a drop off, positive cash flows can be sustained [even if greatly diminished] if gross margins can come up slightly, which they should if the company relies less on discounting and can regain some pricing power; SG & A should also come down in line with store closings. With no debt, continued positive cash flow over the next 4 years or so, and assuming no major capex needs, that cash is reasonably likely to accumulate, maybe slowly, but build up nevertheless. What is a company like Vera Bradley going to do with cash? Expand? Hardly likely unless retail experiences some other major disruption soon that works in Vera's favor. Make its own acquisition of another player? Possible, although I imagine the reverse scenario of Vera being acquired a more likely possibility (Vera was privately held from its founding in 1982 until its IPO in 2010, and I would not be shocked to see it taken private again). Returning cash to shareholders? Now this sounds like something Vera's board would approve. To be clear, I don't think that the share buyback will continue, and I do not expect a dividend policy in the near term. However, should the company manage to stabilize, generating free cash flow from operations without needing to take on debt or recapitalize in any other fashion, then eventually I would expect to see the cash pile slowly allocated back to shareholders (preferably as a dividend).

While I have no current position in VRA, I am watching it regularly since I think the short theory is past a worthwhile entry point, and any nominal good news, whether beating expectations, getting bought out, or announcing a dividend would all likely send the shares higher. I may nibble if the shares go under 6.70.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VRA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.