Billionaires Club Investing In ChromaDex As Revenue Grows

Recent change in company strategy includes sale of their lab business and more focus on Niagen [NR] sales.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) referring to themselves as an anti-aging company is a major change from when I first wrote about ChromaDex in June 2016. The company was focused on three business segments at that time.

Their natural product fine chemicals segment includes the largest phytochemical catalog in the world. Their analytical and chemistry based services was acquired in 2003 and is located in Boulder, Colorado. Products are tested for identity, potency, contaminants and label claims. Spherix Consulting was acquired in 2012 and is based in Rockville, Maryland. This segment does regulatory and safety testing. Their various business units discover, acquire, develop and commercialize patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. They supply compounds and chemicals to other companies for use in the dietary supplement, food, beverage, skin care and pharmaceutical markets. Their relationship with various universities and research institutions allows them to become aware of and acquire early stage ingredient technologies that are protected by intellectual property.

According to an 8-K filed on September 6, 2017, the company has sold their lab business to Covance Laboratories for $7.5 million with an additional $1 million subject to certain escrow provisions. The following is a slide from the September 2017 corporate presentation.

Whether one says Niagen, nicotinamide riboside, or NR, it is a patented metabolism-boosting vitamin that was discovered in 2004 by Dr. Charles Brenner. ChromaDex controls NR technologies from an IP point of view, and developed commercial-scale production of NR. ChromaDex trademarked NR as NIAGEN while looking to commercialize NR as a patented, high-value compound. My interview with Dr. Brenner in January 2017 can be found here on Seeking Alpha. He explains the benefits of NR as a nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) precursor.

Its desire to take over sales of NR and essentially create its own consumer brand is a huge change in marketing its products.

The following are most of the other changes since I interviewed Dr. Brenner last January.

Dr. Rudolph Tanzi, Vice-Chair of Neurology and Director of the Genetics and Aging Research Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Joseph P. and Rose F. Kennedy Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, was appointed to the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) in June, according to an 8-k filed August 10, 2017. This appointment further shows the move away from being a chemicals company to one serious about the research of aging issues. Following quote is from press release announcing Dr Tanzi’s addition to the SAB:

ChromaDex’s Founder and CEO, Frank Jaksch, stated, “Dr. Tanzi is a true pioneer in the fields of Alzheimer’s research and Neurology. His expertise and scientific network will be instrumental in helping to identify and execute opportunities to study NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside NR and its impact on brain health.” Dr. Tanzi, commented, “The studies that Dr. Charles Brenner has published on NR have already created a great deal of interest in the field of brain health and neurological disease. I am very excited to now join forces with ChromaDex in exploring the potential for NR in improving brain health and overall wellness."

An 8-K listing sale of securities and change to board came out on August 27, 2017. The board of directors increased from 7 to 9 and the company received the final tranche of the $25 million investment from groups controlled by Mr. Li Ka-shing.

Corporate officer changes were announced in a press release on October 9, 2017 followed by an 8-K on the 10th. Kevin M Farr is now Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, principal accounting officer and principal financial officer, effective as of 10.5.17, to replace the vacancy created by Mr. Varvaro. Mr. Varvaro will serve as Senior Vice President, Finance and report to Mr. Farr. Following are a couple of quotes from the press release dated October 9, 2017.

Farr is joining ChromaDex from Mattel, Inc., where he was Executive Vice President and CFO since 2000. Farr brings extensive global experience in building iconic consumer brands, including American Girl, Barbie, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels and Thomas & Friends. “I see tremendous global growth opportunities for ChromaDex’s multifaceted ingredient, consulting and consumer products that focus on various patented ingredients and its flagship consumer product, TRU NIAGEN™,” said Kevin Farr. “I look forward to executing our new strategy to deliver TRU NIAGEN™ directly to the consumer and select resellers.”

This looks like an outstanding hire for the future direction ChromaDex is moving towards. I like the way this company is shaping up with all the new changes this year.

An SC 13D/A filed on August 17, 2017 by Philip Frost MD shows a total of 15.14% interest held by him and entities he controls. He’s the CEO and Chairman of Opko Health, Inc. (OPK).

One of the points of interest is the new 8-K filing that came out this past Monday. The company valuation is now substantially higher than what it was when the last round of financing came out. Share price of $4.10 x 48,187,298 shares outstanding equals $197,567,921 which is almost double the market cap even with the addition of close to 10 million more shares. The purchase agreement from April 27, 2017 was at $2.60 per share x 38,442,051 shares outstanding which was $99,949,332.

When looking closely at the exhibits, it shows that Dr. Frost isn’t the only billionaire to have found ChromaDex to be an inviting investment.

New investors including some of Zuckerberg's inner circle are coming in as the science behind NR strengthens.

A press release from June 12, 2017 shows a new collaboration with The Scripps Research Institute dealing with the potential role of NR in breast cancer.

This new research program adds to a robust, existing lineup of over 100 collaborative research studies with leading universities and research institutions, representing an estimated $50 million in NR research.

The vast amount of research seems to be attracting new investors. The most interesting to me is the addition of ICONIQ Capital as the lead investor on the purchase agreement filed today along with Li Ka Shing’s Champion River being back for more shares.

ICONIQ Capital is an exclusive members-only Silicon Valley billionaires club that operates as a cross between a family office and a venture capital fund according to an article written by Brian Solomon for Forbes back in 2014.

Working his way into Zuckerberg's inner circle when Facebook was still in diapers has proved to be a gold mine for Iconiq. Already it has full discretion over $1.4 billion in client funds and advises on another $7.6 billion. Yet Iconiq's advisory services represent only one thread of the dealmaking web Makan has woven thanks to the abundance of Zuckerberg cronies on his client roster, including Facebook's Dustin Moskovitz and Sheryl Sandberg, Twitter's TWTR -1.06% Jack Dorsey and LinkedIn's LNKD +0% Reid Hoffman. His board of directors is another power list, with nontech titans like Henry Kravis and David Bonderman, Chase Coleman and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal's son Aditya.

Revenue up 55% when compared to last year.

ChromaDex released financial results today and has answered the question of whether or not the revenues would slide for a few more quarters since the loss of their largest customer. They would have been in a tough spot executing on their new growth strategy without the funding from their new investors.

They reported revenue of $6.1 million, which is up 55% compared to last year. Niagen continues to be a winner for them financially. Here are some highlights from their press release today .

Results of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2017 For the three months ended September 30, 2017, ChromaDex reported net sales of $6.1 million from continuing operations, which was up 55% as compared to $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2016. For the quarter, net sales of NIAGEN® related revenues were $4.5 million, which represented 73% of third quarter net sales. Gross profit improved in the third quarter of 2017 to 47.9%, as compared to 47.3% for the same period in 2016. We experienced slightly better gross margins due to the positive impact of NIAGEN® related sales, which we anticipate continuing. Operating expenses were $6.1 million, as compared to $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2016, as we made incremental investments of $3.3 million in sales and marketing, research and development, and general and administrative expense to support revenue growth. The net loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $3.2 million, as compared to $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2016, as we also made investments in the third quarter of 2017 to accelerate our future growth trajectory. Loss per share from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2017 was ($0.07). Looking forward, we expect to continue to invest ahead of growth to capture the global opportunity for NIAGEN®. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to adjusted EBITDA of ($0.6) million for the third quarter of 2016. The Basic and Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per share for the third quarter of 2017 was $0.06 versus ($0.02) for the third quarter of 2016. We also ended the quarter with a solid balance sheet with quarter-end cash of $24 million.

This was a surprise to me since I'd been expecting revenues to stay down for a few more quarters after the loss of Elysium as a Niagen customer.

Risks

With NR in a number of clinical trials, there is a possibility something negative shows up since it’s a relatively new supplement. My experience using NR has been excellent, but, that’s just one person.

Of concern to me is the Inter Partes Review (IPR) process initiated by Elysium against Dartmouth College, the patent holder assigning it to ChromaDex. Elysium is basically trying to take the rights to NR for their own use without compensating ChromaDex.

Odds are high Dartmouth College will survive the IPR challenge due to technical flaws in the argument. Shelly Albaum does a great job of summarizing the legal issues involved with Elysium’s legal strategy.

Dartmouth College responded to the US Patent and Trademark Office regarding the IPR late last Friday. Two responses were filed.

Take some time on Shelly Albaum’s site since he covers each legal proceeding between ChromaDex and Elysium. Most will find it fascinating, albeit a total waste of time for both companies.

There is risk that ChromaDex loses their case against Elysium or loses in the IPR process, but, it seems unlikely after reading Shelly’s analysis. Shelly is an attorney and a much better source for opinion on this. This link lists all of his comments on the various legal proceedings. He does a great job.

For a bit more on the IPR process, it might be of interest to read my article on Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and how they attempted to thwart it.

The additional investment from the billionaires club strengthens their balance sheet while giving them more prominence in this anti-aging arena they are focusing on. Plus, it gives the needed capital for their new marketing strategy.

Risk/reward leans to the favorable side due to the positive research that has been done thus far on NR. Both the Asian market and the baby boomers should be a huge market followed by those that want to use it for preventive maintenance.

When looking at the financials posted today, it appears the new focus is working. Growth in revenue for the quarter was led by sales of TRU NIAGEN.

