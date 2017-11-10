J. C. Penney (JCP) CEO Marvin Ellison on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

J.C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 10, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Trent Kruse - Investor Relations

Marvin Ellison - Chairman of the Board & CEO

Jeffrey Davis - EVP, Chief Financial Officer

Joe McFarland - EVP, Stores

Analysts

Oliver Chen - Cowen and Company

Kimberly Greenberger - Morgan Stanley

Paul Trussell - Deutsche Bank

Charles Grom - Gordon Haskett

Heather Balsky - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Mark Altschwager - Robert W. Baird & Company

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley

Omar Saad - Evercore ISI

Trent Kruse

Okay, thanks Amanda and good morning, everyone. As a reminder, the presentation this morning includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflects the company's current view of future events and financial performance. The words expect, plan, anticipate, believe and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the company's future results of operations could differ materially from historical results or current expectations. For more details on these risks, please refer to the company's Form 10-Q and other SEC filings.

Please note that no portion of this presentation may be rebroadcast in any form without the prior written consent of J. C. Penney. For those listening after November 10, 2017, please note that this presentation will not be updated, and it is possible that the information discussed will no longer be current. Also, supplemental reference slides are available on our Investor Relations website. While management will not be speaking directly to the slides, these slides are meant to facilitate your review of the company's results and to be used as a reference document following the call.

As a reminder I want to update you on our presentation change we made last quarter to our financial statements. We now only disclose our cost to goods sold results for all periods presented and no longer report gross margin on a separate line item. We made this change in Q2 to follow the SEC's preferred presentation methods and disclosures. To clarify no changes were made to the actually calculation of gross margin. You can arrive at our standard gross margin by simply taking the inverse number.

Joining us on today's call are Marvin Ellison, Chairman and CEO of J. C. Penney; and Jeff Davis, our CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we look forward to taking your questions.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Marvin Ellison.

Marvin Ellison

Thank you, Trent, and good morning, everyone. As you know we took the bold but necessary steps to liquidate our apparel inventory in an effort to accelerate a wider transformation of our women's department. These steps allowed us to clear out slow moving inventory this quarter and reset our entire women's department. This reset also gave us the opportunity to expand our women's casual and contemporary offerings.

Following the reset we saw improved performance in our women's division confirming that these actions were necessary to drive growth in this high volume apparel division. In fact, women's apparel delivered a positive comp for the month of October even when you remove the benefits of the accelerate clearance sales. Although we are not declaring victory, this was the first positive comp for a month in this category in 14 months.

While these liquidation steps had a short term negative impact on profitability in the third quarter, we firmly believe it was the right decision for the company as we transitioned into the fourth quarter and fiscal 2018. At this stage of our turnaround we are committed to making decisions that benefit the long term financial health of the company. In addition we announced last week a restructuring of our merchandising and product development and design teams. The goal was simple, we wanted to flatten the organization, streamline decision making and increase our agility in this rapidly changing retail environment.

These decisions are never easy and I have the utmost confidence in our merchant leaders who will continue to drive efficiency across their respective merchandising divisions and we will be in power to make buying decisions based on their instincts and real-time customer data.

Now let me discuss the specifics of the third quarter. For the quarter sales were positive 1.7% comp. The third quarter represents our best quarterly comp since the second quarter of 2016. Although we are not pleased with the profit performance of the quarter, let me discuss a couple of key points that give us confidence that our overall strategy and transformation is beginning to work.

First we're encouraged that we delivered a 300 basis points sequential comp improvement from Q2 to Q3. And when you remove the sales benefits from the accelerated clearance we still delivered positive comps in the months of September, October, and for the third quarter. Our appliance sales more than doubled versus Q3 of last year. Omnichannel continues to drive strong double-digit growth in the quarter and finally we continue to make improvements in our inventory position as evidenced by the nearly 9% reduction in the quarter.

We are fully aware of the fact that we have remaining work to do to improve parts of our business. However, we are encouraged with the overall progress we are making as a company. And I'd like to pause and personally thank the over 100,000 associates around the company for their hard work, but more importantly for their commitment to JCPenney.

Now let me discuss what drove our improved sales performance in Q3. As you know it was critical for us to improve our core business apart from our growth initiatives and I'm pleased to report that nearly all categories of our business improved sales from Q2 to Q3. Our growth areas of home and beauty delivered strong delivered strong positive comps for the quarter. Beauty which consists of fine jewelry, salon and Sephora continues to be a growing part of differentiation for JCPenney. And outside of our growth initiatives we saw improvements across a large number of merchandising categories in Q3 versus Q2.

Divisions that outperformed a total company comp during the quarter included home, Sephora, footwear and handbags and salon. Fine Jewelry and women especially also comped positively for the third quarter period. In addition to our core categories let me take a moment and provide you with some added color on our growth initiatives and home and beauty.

In the home area I'll start with appliances. As I mentioned earlier our appliance business more than doubled versus last year. But a note, the sales demand at appliance showrooms had opened in 2016 delivered a plus 30% comp in the third quarter. We are clearly winning share in this category and excited to drive significant gains in the holiday season as well.

In addition, our focus on beauty is continuing to resonate with our customers. And we're extremely pleased with our ongoing partnership with Sephora and the outstanding results following the launch of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. This brand is off to an amazing start and should only continue to grow more as new items are added for the holiday season.

Sephora delivered strong positive comp sales for Q3. We opened a total of 38 new Sephora locations this quarter bringing us to a total of 70 new openings this year. Our salon business had another outstanding quarter with our continued investment to rebrand existing JCPenney salons to the Salon by InStyle along with improvements in technology we are committed to modernizing this very important business.

Before getting into more details on how we will win the fourth quarter let me turn the call over to Jeff to provide more context on our financial results for the quarter. Jeff?

Jeffrey Davis

Thank you and good morning everyone. In just a moment I'll cover the third quarter results in more detail and provide an overview of our balance sheet, cash flow and liquidity position. I will then close with our 2017 full year fiscal guidance before turning it back to Marvin.

Now let's turn to our third quarter results. Total net sales decreased 1.8% versus last year with comp sales increasing 1.7% for the quarter. The 350 basis points spread between total net sales and comp sales is primarily related to store closings this year. We ended the quarter with 874 stores compared to 1014 stores at the same time last year.

Our reported third quarter comp sales increase was 90 basis points above the high end of the guidance we provided two weeks ago. The last few days of the quarter we achieved sales results well above our forecast. Customer response to our “Our Biggest Sale of Them All” far exceeded our expectations. As such our actual results were significantly stronger than we anticipated.

The comp sales improvement in Q3 was led by an increase in units per transaction partially offset by a decline in transaction counts and average unit retail. Therefore the 300 basis points sequential improvement versus the second quarter and a 410 basis points sequential improvement versus the first half of fiscal 2017. For the quarter we delivered 0.9% comp sales on a two-year stacked basis which is the second consecutive quarter of positive achievement.

Looking at our monthly Q3 sales performance, August started off the quarter with a negative comp resulting in a similar performance to the first half results for the fiscal year. However, we gained momentum and delivered strong positive comps in September and October. Having said that, we realized our inventory liquidation activities led to improved traffic and transaction counts which favorably impacted sales for the two-month period of September and October.

It is important to note that during each of these months we delivered low to mid single-digit comp sales performance and as Marvin mentioned we achieved positive comp sales for Q3 without the benefit of clearance sales. Cost of goods sold for the third quarter was 66% of net sales an increase of 320 basis points compared to the same period last year. Our decision to liquidate slow moving inventory during the quarter accounted for slightly over 100 basis points of the increase. In addition to continued outpaced sales growth and major appliances and online businesses and the adverse impact from higher shrink.

The markdowns taken to accelerate the inventory liquidation was greater than what we had initially planned for Q3 which resulted in adverse impact to cost of goods sold versus last year. Although our recent inventory liquidation efforts negatively impacted cost of goods sold in the short run, we firmly believe it was the right decision as we transitioned into fourth quarter and fiscal 2018. As we move forward our merchandising, pricing and promotional strategies will allow us to deliver sales mix that better supports margins and offsets impacts from strong growth and lower margin categories.

For the fourth quarter we expect ongoing margin initiatives to have a positive impact on selling margins as we realize benefits in areas such as pricing analytics and improving the profitability of our private brands through design, sourcing and speed to market initiatives. For the fourth quarter our cost of goods sold as a percentage of sales is expected to be down slightly versus last year. As we mentioned, our full-year cost of goods sold as a percentage of sales is expected to be in the guided range of up 100 to 120 basis points.

Moving now to the expenses, SG&A expenses for the quarter were $840 million or 29.9% of sales a reduction of 120 basis points compared to the same period last year. The savings were primarily driven by reductions in store controllable costs primarily from store closures this year as well as marketing efficiencies and corporate overhead. As we previously indicated on our August earnings call we recorded approximately $52 million in restructuring and management transition charges this quarter largely associated with the present value of remaining lease obligations resulting from the closing of 139 stores this year.

During the quarter we recognized a non-cash pension settlement charge of $12 million from higher lump sum payment activity to retirees under the voluntary early retirement program executed earlier this year. The lump sum payments reduced our pension obligation by $195 million which further derisked our pension plan and reduces our funded status volatility going forward. Following these benefit payments and the completion of our remeasurement of planned assets and liabilities, the plans funded status has improved since beginning of the year and is currently 100% fully funded.

Now let's turn to our liquidity position and capital structure. Given the actions taken in the second quarter this year to reduce 2018 and 2019 maturities to levels below $200 million each we have manageable debt maturities within our projected free cash flow over the near-term. Looking ahead to next year we expect to utilize available cash on hand to retire the $190 million of outstanding notes due February 2018. And as a reminder, our next notes maturity of $175 million in 2019 do not come due until October of that year.

We believe our best capital allocation strategy remains to further deleverage through debt retirement at maturity or proactive refinancing. While we remain confident in our ability to fund maturities from free cash flow we continue to monitor and evaluate refinancing alternatives on an opportunistic basis. We maintain an active dialogue with our banking partners and it's very clear that we have access to public debt markets should we determine a proactive refinancing is the best course of action. As expected, we drew down against our ABL facility during the third quarter to fund a portion of our seasonal working capital needs and ended the quarter with $211 million in outstanding borrowings. As such, our liquidity position at the end of the third quarter was approximately $2 billion.

At our November peak we expect to have a total of approximately $400 million outstanding under our ABL facility. We expect to repay the entire outstanding balance by the end of the fiscal year and estimate that we will end the year with a liquidity position of approximately $2.5 billion.

Capital expenditures net of landlord allowances for the quarter were $93 million. For the full year we expect capital expenditures net of landlord allowances to be approximately $400 million. We are currently underway with plans to open one new store in the spring of 2018 at Kings Plaza in Brooklyn. We are excited with the new location and will provide an update when the store opens next year.

Now let's move to cash. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter were $185 million up slightly compared to the end of the third quarter last year. During the fourth quarter we expect to complete the sale of the leasehold interest for a net sales price of approximately $50 million. Approximately $12 million of the net sales price were recorded as a reduction of SG&A expenses in fiscal 2017. The remaining $38 million were recorded as reduction of SG&A expenses in fiscal 2018.

During the third quarter free cash flow was an outflow of $327 million, an increase of $12 million versus the same period last year. Inventory at the third quarter was approximately $3.4 million down 8.8% from last year's third quarter and down 5.7% on a comp store basis. Compared to the end of the third quarter last year we have reduced comp store inventory primarily in fall fashion and basic inventory replenishment.

Our inventory is well positioned heading into the fourth quarter and the all-important holiday selling season. Our teams remain committed to effectively manage inventory levels without sacrificing customer availability. Merchandise accounts payable was $1.3 billion down $151 million from the end of the third quarter last year. The reduction was primarily due to timing and reduced receipts in the third quarter as we continue to effectively manage our overall inventory position.

Now before I turn it back to Marvin I want to provide a brief update on the ongoing initiatives to continue strengthening our financial condition. I've now been in my role for nearly four months and the priorities that I outlined during the last call have not changed. We remain very focused and committed to identifying and supporting earnings growth opportunities, optimizing pricing and promotions, exercising SG&A discipline, increasing free cash flow from core operations, and further strengthening our balance sheet.

To this end we aligned our pricing and planning allocations teams under the oversight of the finance organization. By centralizing these functions we have streamlined our pricing, promotion, and markdown strategies. Our goal is to generate increased inventory turns and higher productivity levels. We now have a sharper more disciplined focus on inventory management, the capability to better access the effectiveness of our inventory positions and make informed decisions on inventory productivity, enhance our planning and forecasting capabilities.

And with that, I'll now turn it back over to Marvin.

Marvin Ellison

Thank you, Jeff. And as a reminder, we have a three-part strategic framework focused on private brands, omnichannel and increasing revenue per customer. I'd like to discuss our increasing revenue per customer and omnichannel will be keys to our fourth quarter holiday season success. So let's start with our focus on increasing revenue per customer. The key to driving this strategic initiative in the fourth quarter begins with our beauty categories and one of the key components of our beauty strategy is our best-in-class partnership with Sephora.

We currently operate 642 Sephora inside JCPenney shops which represents Sephora shops in nearly 75% of our stores. And as I mentioned earlier, we are incredibly pleased with the launch of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna which is exclusive to both Sephora and Sephora inside JCPenney. We believe this new launch will continue to drive significant incremental sales and foot traffic to our Sephora inside JCPenney shops during the holiday season.

And one of the most beneficiary impacts of the Fenty Beauty launch has been the incredible reaction from our multicultural customers. This is a very important customer of JCPenney and a key component of our growth strategy and it is encouraging as Fenty continues to drive incremental foot traffic and footsteps to Sephora and to JCPenney.

Additionally, for the holidays our fine jewelry business will be focused on gifts at a great value. We had a strong third quarter of positive comps from fine jewelry and we expect to see this trend continue during the holiday season. JCPenney is the only retailer that can offer a combination of Sephora, salon and fine jewelry under the same roof, and this unique beauty experience cannot be replicated online and magnifies the importance and the relevance of our physical stores.

The second component of generating more revenue per customers centers around our home refresh initiative. We are pleased that our focus on home continues to provide strong results. Appliance sales both in-store and online continue to drive significant comps sales growth and improved productivity in our home store.

As we continue to drive market share gains in this category, we're excited while recent sales results in new addition of Frigidaire to our assortment. Adding Frigidaire to our assortment fits perfectly with our current line of GE, LG, and Samsung. The addition of Frigidaire also gives us the ability to drive business to business sales with one of industry’s best opening price point brands. And over 70% of our class transactions occur on the JCPenney credit card. This hot penetration of credit gives us an industry leading value proposition to offer customers during the holiday season.

In addition to appliances we saw excellent results in our newly opened mattress showrooms and our assortment of smart home products. As a reminder, at JCPenney we have over 500 mattress showrooms which delivered outstanding sales results in the third quarter and we see this trend continuing into Q4. And the final part of our increasing revenue per customer focus will be identifying new categories and opportunities to grow our business and to delight out customers.

One great example is toys. The toy industry is a $20 billion industry and it continues to grow. And after a great customer response and testing toys last holiday season we confidently made the decision to open toy shops in all store locations in time for back-to-school. These new toy shops drove increased traffic and sales in store and online during the quarter. In fact we recently announced a partnership with LEGO to offer this iconic brand in all stores in time for the holiday season.

In addition to toys we are building on our newly created partnerships with Samsung and LG adding ultra HD TVs, holiday assortment this year, many of which will be featured as our black body deals. Our consumer research shows that not only our big screen TV is a popular holiday gift but it is also a category where the customers are interested in strong brand names like Samsung and LG. Therefore, we think adding these innovative items to our assortment will attract new customers to our stores during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The second part of our strategic framework is becoming a world-class omnichannel retailer. In my two years as CEO we transformed JCPenney from a company focused primarily on the brick-and-mortar business to a true omnichannel retailer. And this transition is evidenced by the following. First, we continue to significantly increase our online SKUs. And in the third quarter we increased online own SKUs by over 50% and in fact we shipped SKUs by over a 100%.

Second, we continue to make significant improvements in our mobile app with every new update. Mike Amend and his team have transformed our mobile app from 1 to 0.5 star rated app with minimal reviews to now an over 4.5 star rated app with 30,000 reviews and counting. Number three, during the third quarter we made our value clear online by highlighting the price after the promotion of coupon has been applied. This led to increased site conversion and sales.

Number four, today approximately 80% of the stores existing inventory is eligible for free same day pickup and over 90% of online purchases touch a physical store. And finally, just last quarter we completed the expansion of our ship-from-store fulfillment strategy. We now expanded this initiative from 250 stores to 100% of the store network. Now, over $1 billion of inventory is exposed to dotcom customers from all 874 stores. We are well on our way to creating our best in class omnichannel business at JCPenney and I'd like to give credit to the exceptional cross functional work of the stores, the supply chain, merchandising and online teams.

In addition to these two elements of our strategic framework let me also discuss that we are continuing to improve and strategically adjust our apparel categories with an emphasis on fixing our women's business. In the past JCPenney has been over assorted in more traditional women's clothing and under assorted in causal and contemporary women's clothing. We will lean into the positive learnings from our women's reset in Q3 to execute the following.

First, we are going to continue to offer winning categories like active through our great partnerships with Nike and Adidas. In fact we are adding Adidas to almost 200 more stores this holiday season to capitalize on this brand's success and momentum. And we will continue to enhance our contemporary assortment for our female customers by offering styles that fit her busy life.

One of the ways we are going to be addressing this need is with our recently announced exclusive partnership with legendary footwear designer, Libby Edelman. This partnership with Libby will develop a contemporary line of women's apparel, shoes and accessories to serve this very important customer. We are also very pleased with the redesign of our Liz Claiborne brand in the third quarter. The merchandising and design teams did a great job of incorporating more contemporary and weekend work into this very iconic product brand. And we are excited about the possibilities in Q4 and in 2018.

And in addition, we are launching an exclusive limited edition capsule collection created with award winning actress and style icon, Tracee Ellis Ross. This collection will be available to customers beginning this weekend and offer an affordable selection of stylish and giftable items that give customers another reason to shop JCPenney for the holiday season.

And finally, we are implementing our new strategy for fast frequent fashion across women's and other categories. Our goal is to consistently deliver newness in key brands like A&A and [indiscernible] to give the customers something new and exciting when they visit our stores or online. By infusing newness monthly and in some cases even weekly we are going to take the women's area and give our customers a clear reason to visit us more often, more frequently to see what’s trending and what is relevant.

Look, we know we have a work to do in our apparel categories, but we are making good progress. We will take the learnings from our positive improvement in women's apparel from Q3 and continue to make additional enhancements to deliver consistent sustained positive improvement.

And in closing, we're very focused on two critical factors: to operate the business for growth; and to deliver profitability earnings. And as a company, we'll fine-tune our focus to ensure consistent sales growth, debt reduction, cash flow generation and EPS growth.

And Amanda with that, we'll open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Oliver Chen of Cowen and Company. Your line is open.

Oliver Chen

Hi, thank you. Marvin regarding women's and the opportunity there, what’s your assessment on timing and key milestones as you look ahead and as you implement various strategic efforts there? And Jeff on your side, just curious about the pricing analytics opportunity, if you could elaborate on what you see there and the framework for thinking about decisions and strategy, that will be great? Thank you.

Marvin Ellison

Okay, I’d like to take the first part of that. As we look at women's, as I mentioned in my prepared comments, historically, JCPenney has always been known as a very traditional retailer for women's apparel. We candidly fell behind on very basic trends like the trend in active. We fell behind on basic trends like casuals work wear. And so, Q3 was really about taking all the research and the learnings from a lot of focused groups and competitive blogs [ph] and really understanding the trends more directly and we made changes in key areas like Liz Claiborne and the redesign in that space.

And so what you’re going to see Oliver will be an ongoing effort not only in this quarter but on into 2018 where you’re going to see more contemporary, more causal or more active categories in the forefront of our store to provide more visibility to our consumers. And one very obvious data point we received from quite a few focus groups is when customers who come in to shop Sephora and that’s an outstanding partnership for us, they didn’t realize that we had contemporary and causal products because we didn’t have it positioned correctly on the floor.

So, part of the reset was actually bringing more visibility to a.n.a more visibility to our great value brands, City Streets [indiscernible], so these young and more millennial customers who are actually aware that the product existed. And so, again we are pleased with the positive comp performance in women's apparel for October and we think we can build on that. So, I’ll pass it to Jeff to talk a little bit more about pricing analytics.

Jeffrey Davis

Yes, good morning Oliver. You know our pricing team for some time now has been able to introduce some additional analytics which allows us to better understand our customers demand and in a pricing elasticity as we look through how the different categories that we sell we have been able to combine not only pricing our promotion activities that actually continue to drive great margin growth for us in certain categories. So, our expectation is that we will continue to use these analytics, work across the organization with our marketing teams to understand how we reach out to our customers, better eliminate our price opportunity, clarity in order to continue to drive the business the way that we think we can.

Marvin Ellison

And Oliver, one point I’ll add to that, you know just little over year ago JCPenney still had a very decent reliance pricing strategy. Said another way our pricing was really driven by the individual merchants and individual buying teams and there was really no over arching pricing strategy. So, we centralized pricing. We definitely still lean into the instincts and expertise of the merchants and the buyers, but by having a philosophy on price things like what is the traffic driver, and what is the pricing strategy for traffic driver. What is an impulse item and what’s the pricing strategy for an impulse item.

What’s a core item, what’s the pricing strategy for core item. Those things didn’t exist just a year ago, and so we literally took every single SKU in the company and we put it in a specific category. And the category that the SKU goes in dictates the pricing analysis and where it should fall. And so, that’s a million miles from where we’ve been as a company and actually the team has embraced it because it takes a lot of pressure off the merchants and it gives them time back to do what they should do, as a pick rate product and design product that excites our customers. And so we are excited because we will see what we believe to be some of the benefits of this strategic work starting here in the fourth quarter.

Oliver Chen

Thank you. And just a follow up and last question is on, on the maximization of revenue per customer what are your latest thoughts on value and communicating value in the best way to ensure that you get your fare share of mind share for value to your consumer insights? Thank you.

Marvin Ellison

Oliver, this has been a very significant topic for us over the last couple of months. And one thing we’ve learned this year is that price really matters to our customer. That sounds like an obvious statement, but it’s easy to convince yourself that other components of retail matter more. You’re going to see in our new holiday campaign a huge emphasis on value and price. I believe that that campaign will be very basic in the tone, but also very direct in sending a message to our customers that if you want to save money and you want to get great product in relevant trends JCPenney will be the place to shop.

And so you’re going to see that not only in the marketing campaign, you’re going to see in our online presence, and you’re going to see it in how we set, in how we position and how we merchandise our stores. So, it’s going to be an overarching strategy that value and price is something that you can expect when you shop at JCPenney, so more to come on that.

Oliver Chen

Thank you, nice results, and best regards.

Marvin Ellison

Well, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Kimberly Greenberger of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Kimberly Greenberger

Good morning. Oh sorry I was on mute. My question is for Jeff. Jeff you've obviously identified working capital as a key opportunity for the business. I'm wondering if you could talk about any sort of specific targets that you might be willing to share at this early stage if you're looking for an aggregate working capital reduction of $100 million, $200 million, how do you size the total opportunity? It seems like in particular you're focused on inventory and I'm wondering if you have any inventory turnover targets you would like to share with us understanding that it could take several years to get there.

And lastly on credit, I'm wondering if you can share any changes or not if you've seen them in charge offs or bad debt reserves within their portfolio that Synchronymanages for you. Thank you so much.

Jeffrey Davis

Yes. Good morning Kimberly. As it relates to the targets for inventory working capital we have not shared anything as of yet. As we go into 2018 and we talk about our guidance at that point in time I'll be ready to provide you with more insights into that. But you're exactly right, our focus has been around inventory and productivity as one of the areas that we believe has not only a great impact on working capital but it also has a great impact on our ability to effectively operate in the stores and through the supply chain.

As it relates to credit what we have seen is that coming off of some of the all time lows of 2015 where at that point in time, the credit portfolio was probably performing at its best with respect to late payments and charge offs, we are seeing a little bit more of a normalization as we move forward.

So, having said that, we actually have seen a little higher level of reserves that need to be put in place, as well as some financing charges that have been recognized. But at this point in time we still expect for the year for our credit relationship and the income generated with Synchrony to be pretty much on target last year.

Kimberly Greenberger

Great, thanks. I look forward to hearing more on the working capital on future calls Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Paul Trussell of Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Paul Trussell

Good morning. My first question is just related to gross margins this quarter. If you can just give a little bit more detail on how much of the gross margin contraction related to the liquidation versus e-commerce and appliances and other factors and just within that framework, just walk us similarly through the puts and takes for 4Q that leads you to be confident that overall gross margins will be up year-over-year.

Marvin Ellison

So Paul, I'll take the first part of it and Jeff and Trent are available if there are additional comments. So relative to Q3, as you know we took necessary steps in the quarter to liquidate slow moving apparel inventory in an effort to accelerate the reset in women’s. The result from this decision when you combine those decisions with the fact that we delivered 128% sales growth in appliances, we had significant outperformance in e-commerce. It had an adverse effect on gross margin for quarter of roughly 250 basis points.

We discussed last quarter that we had higher shrink accruals and that continues to pressure our gross margin and that accounted for the majority of the remaining margin decline in the quarter. Although these efforts to liquidate negatively in fact impacted our gross margin for the quarter, we know that's a short run impact and we believe as Jeff and I both said in our prepared comments, it was the right decision as we transition to the fourth quarter in 2018.

And we're also focused candidly in this turnaround to not just be only guided by short term results because we have to make the right decisions that we think will ensure that we deliver great results not only for the all important holiday season but going into 2018. In addition to that Jeff mentioned in his prepared comments that we have confidence and we are forecasting that gross margin will go up versus LY in Q4 and I’ll kind of walk you through why we believe that's going to be the case going into Q4.

So first, as I mentioned we had 120% growth plus in appliances in Q3. It's very unlikely that we're going to grow appliances 120% plus percent in Q4. If we do, off the base from 2016 it will be a great problem to have and the gross margin dollar would be significant but we don't think that’s possible. Number two, we're not going to take aggressive inventory liquidation actions in Q4. Inventory is down roughly 9% coming out of Q3 and we are entering Q4 in our best inventory position a very long time so those items will not repeat itself in Q4.

Number three, we've tested a series of pricing promotional strategies to drive dotcom traffic in the third quarter. And candidly some of those tests hurt gross margin in dotcom. The good news is, we landed on a couple of pricing and promotional initiatives that not only improved traffic and conversion it also improved gross margin. And so we're going to lean into those initiatives going into Q4, so we are very confident that we're going to see sales growth and we're going to see improved profit in dotcom going into Q4.

Jeff mentioned and I talked about pricing analytics and how we're excited about seeing benefits from that and we think that's going to be realized dramatically in Q4 because at this time last year we were not doing anything relative to pricing and analytics. And we have lastly a great focus in store and through centralized pricing to manage coupon management significantly better.

And we think that we're going to see a great reduction in coupon related markdowns year-over-year. And so those are just five things that we can think off that we know will give us tremendous benefit in Q4 versus Q3 and also versus last year. And we see Q3 as a unique event that happened in the quarter. We don't see those things carrying into Q4 and we think the decision to liquidate inventory made sense for us over the long haul.

Paul Trussell

That's very helpful color. Thank you and leads to my second question which is much more bigger picture for you Marvin and Jeff as well. You've made some very material changes to the business over the past six months. Some of that have had some real near term impacts for hopefully longer term gains, including a store closing, inventory liquidation and then even the more recent changes to the merchandise and pricing chains.

Just help us understand how you feel now about the position of the company, and for this very still evolving retail landscape and whether there are some other areas that still need to be addressed whether that’s marketing or IT or supply chain, new categories to explore, just very curious to the extent you feel that the business still needs to have further repositioning and transformations?

Marvin Ellison

Well, Paul here's is what I'll tell you. I think we all would agree that this is one of the most dynamic times in the history of retail and one of things that we talk a lot about here at JCPenney of that you can't run a traditional business where traditional structure and environment is dynamically changing. And so we've taken an approach to ask a simple question, what structural changes, what philosophical changes that have served JCPenney well in the past that we need to look at differently?

And as you think about specific things like our buying process, I mean we've reduced buying time by in many cases 40% for some private brands to just speed up the decision making so we can make more real-time decisions. Quite candidly, not very long ago JCPenney was buying the same way that they were buying 20 years ago. Our merchandising structure was virtually the same structure that we had 20 years ago. And our former Chief Merchant John Todd was a good merchant and more importantly a good person, but the structure was wrong and I learned a long time ago that good leadership can overcome bad structure.

And so we're competing against e-commerce companies that don't have Chief Merchants, don't have even category merchants. They are just moving fast with data. We think that merchandising is important, but I believe that leadership should be closer to decision making and we should have more nimble, agile, decision making based on merchant instincts and data without having this hierarchy that slow things down. So the structure was just not the right structure for us to move quickly, specifically what you look at the competitors we're up against.

In relative to other areas, I mean we're going to continue to challenge ourselves to be a modern company. We think that price and value matters. We think it is going to matter in 2017. It is going to matter in 2117. So as long as we can be relevant on price, relevant on value and have product that's trend right and that appeals to consumers, we think that we can carve out a place to be successful in this marketplace and we’re going to do that by efficiencies and e-commerce and stores and marketing across the board.

So we’re not changing for the sake of change, we’re changing to get better and to be a more modern retailer and we’re pleased with the progress thus far and I give a lot of credit to my leadership team for the willingness to be open minded and the willingness to take on these changes.

Paul Trussell

Thank you, best of luck.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Charles Grom of Gordon Haskett. Your line is open.

Charles Grom

Hey thanks, good morning. Couple of questions, one for Jeff, one for Marvin. Jeff, just given the $0.10 fee relative to your October 27 guidance on how should we think about the components to get back to the $0.02 to $0.08 EPS fee which you are maintaining this morning? And then second for Marvin, I’m just wondering how you guys think about changing the brand perception of J.C. Penney to match the changes that you’re making in apparel given that’s your comments earlier that Penney is historically stood for more of a traditional apparel offering? Thank you.

Jeffrey Davis

Good morning, Chuck. I think I heard your first question regarding the guidance that we have given for the year of $0.02 to $0.08 in relationship to the performance that we just had for the third quarter. As we think about the guidance for the year, first of all we think it’s very appropriate for the year. As we came out of Q3 there is just little bit of a shift in some SG&A expenses going into Q4 which helped us out of Q3, but for the most part we feel that overall the guidance we’re giving reflects our expectation for the fourth quarter as well as for the full year.

Marvin Ellison

So Chuck, relative to the brand perception it is actually, it’s a very appropriate question. Part of what we have to do as we modernize and we create brands and we create styles that will be attractive to different customer, we simply have to market that more effectively. One great example for me is, I mentioned the success of the Fenty Beauty launched by Rihanna in Sephora, that brand and that launch was driven almost exclusively through social media.

We had virtually no TV commercials at J.C. Penney talking about the brand launch, but because of the social media following of Rihanna and the connection to her loyal fan base, the relevance grew. And so our new Chief Marketing Officer has done a really nice job of helping us to understand the different channels in which we have to talk to our consumers, when we launch a brand like project runway that is going to be a little bit more edgy and it’s going to appeal to a younger more millennial customer, we can market to that customer via preplan.

I mean we have to understand that Instagram and Twitter and other forms of social media will be the way that she is going to understand what is kind of brand and trend relevant for her. So the short answer is we are reworking our entire marketing strategy. And that marketing strategy will be designed upon a simple premise, what is the right medium to connect with the customer to talk to her about J.C. Penney and talk to her about the things that we believe will be interesting – that she will be interested in. And so we’re working hard, we’re making progress and you will see a lot of those changes come to life in Q4 and we are building 2018 plan with the same philosophy.

Charles Grom

Okay, thank you and good luck.

Marvin Ellison

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Lorraine Hutchinson of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Heather Balsky

Hi good morning, this is Heather Balsky on for Lorraine. I was hoping if you could talk a little bit more on the merchandising changes and with the new organization, who is going to be responsible for the architecture of the inventory pricing and I guess store setup overall?

Marvin Ellison

Well, that really does not change. As we mentioned we centralized pricing to have one overarching pricing philosophy driven from input from the buyers and from the merchant team, but also we’re going to balance it up against the data. In the past, we’ve been 100% instinct. We looked at what worked last year and where we believe prices should be relative to a margin target we’re trying to hit and in many cases that just doesn’t work in modern retailing.

Simply stated, if you think about e-commerce, e-commerce is 100% price transparent and so thinking about how you price online versus in-store are unique skill sets that in many cases we didn’t have, that Mike Amend and his team and Jeff’s new team would pricing will allow us to have some level of data driven analysis. So from a pricing standpoint, it’s going to be centralized with input from the merchant team but also with more data analytics.

Regarding store set up just because we don't have a “Chief Merchant” it doesn’t mean that we don't have merchants leading their business. And so we’re going to have merchants closer to the customer, closer to the sales floor understanding what changes need to be made and the entire store environment team reports into our EVP of Stores, Joe McFarland and that has always been the case for the last 12 months. And we work seamlessly with the merchants on making sure that the store environment and what we look like online is a reflection of the vision the merchants have to bring the product to life and that's not going to change.

And as far as the brand architecture and kind of go to market strategy, we have two lead merchants for core apparel and the core business. They are taking the lead to be the Chief Merchant so to speak of their respective areas. The good news about that is that they're closer to the business, closer to the market, closer to the consumer and so our decisions will be faster, they'll be real-time and they'll be data driven but we'll also expect them to leverage their merchandising expertise to make sure that we make the right decisions. And so we’re confident and excited about the streamlining of the organization to speed up decision making.

Heather Balsky

Thank you. And then just one follow up, how did appliances perform in October, when you launched – sorry lapped the launch last year? And I guess how do things look going into the fourth quarter?

Marvin Ellison

Our plans comped year-over-year were over 30%. So we were very pleased with the performance versus last year, I know there were some concerns what would happen when we actually comped against stores that opened last year and we're pleased to say plus 30% is something that we're very proud of.

Heather Balsky

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Dana Telsey of Telsey Advisory Group. Your line is open.

Dana Telsey

Good morning everyone.

Marvin Ellison

Hi Dana.

Dana Telsey

Hi can you talk a little bit about what you've been seeing on shrink and any updates on the shrink efforts? And then on appliances relative to margins, any given that now it's been a year, any other updates on margins and how that’s progressing especially with new brands being added to the mix? Thank you.

Marvin Ellison

Okay, Dana. I will take both of those. On the shrink side, the good news and bad news about shrink is the bad news is, it is a headwind and we set accruals high for the third and fourth quarter and we factored that into what we felt our gross margin performance would be and it is a significant headwind for us in 2017. And the other bad news is that we inventory our stores once a year, so we're not going to realize the hard work, the process improvement and the initiatives implemented in 2017 until we reimage all of these stores in 2018.

So we are very confident that we’re going to fix the shrink issue. It is 100% within our control. We didn't have a focus on it coming into this year, we have one this year, but we will not realize the benefits of the initiatives to reduce the shrink until these stores reinventory in 2018. So we will deal with the headwind for the remainder of 2017 and we are of strong belief that we're going to see this number go down as we get into 2018. And again it's 100% within our control and we do not anticipate this being an issue that we'll be discussing coming out of 2017.

Relative to appliance gross margin, we’re going to be anniversarying appliances going into Q4. This quarter and for the balance of Q1 and Q2 appliance growth has been relatively new, which means that we are having margin pressure because sales are up and we have nothing to compare it to versus last year. Going into Q4, we’re going to see a comparison versus last year.

So we think that pressure from gross margin goes down and I'm very pleased with the performance of stores, the performance of attachments for protection plans which offsets some of the gross margin performance and we’re going to continue to chip away at it, but we are extremely pleased with the appliance business. We’re extremely pleased with the addition of Frigidaire to the line-up with GE, LG and Samsung and we are taking share in a very important category. And again 70% of the transactions occur on the J.C. Penney credit card which creates a wonderful customer follow up and strong loyalty from our consumers.

Trent Kruse

Hey Dana, it's Trent. I just wanted to add one thing to what Marvin said on appliance margin. I think obviously we’ve been pleased with the growth we've had and as you establish your business you do want to be a little more aggressive in gaining that market share and I think we've done that, so I think Marvin, everything Marvin said from a comparison is absolutely correct.

As we move forward, we'll continue to grow the business. Albeit we can probably be frankly slightly less aggressive than we have been to establish the business.

Dana Telsey

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Mark Altschwager of Robert W. Baird & Company. Your line is open.

Mark Altschwager

Great, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Just wanted to follow up on appliances, great to see the momentum there. I apologize if I missed that, but just stepping back what's the revenue run rate of that business today? And then more broadly on the home category, you’ve rolled out a number of tests with various home services, just curious how that's trending and what kind of cross shopping trends you're seeing for customers who are buying appliances, how likely are they to engage in some of those other services and new home offerings that you’ve added? And I had one other follow ups, thanks.

Marvin Ellison

Well Mark, from an appliance perspective in Q3, the business grew over 120% year-over-year which candidly was better than what we had planned. For the stores that comped versus last year, the business grew north of 30% which was also a little bit better than what we anticipated. So we are excited about the business and we see growth going into Q4 primarily because we have a great credit offering.

In appliances like most national brands you have map compliance on price, but credit gives you a leverage and gives you differentiation and so we’re leveraging our credit portfolio to drive what we believe is market share gains and our service levels in the stores have been exceptional with the recruitment and the training and the identification of individuals that really drive the business.

Relative to home services, it's really early. We are still what I would consider in test and slow rollout mode to understand if this business is something that resonates with our customers. The early reads are really good, stores love it, because they love the top line and customers love it because they can solve home related projects in a store with a brand that they trust and I look forward to upcoming quarters to provide a little bit more detail when we have more numbers to share.

Mark Altschwager

Thanks. And just on the appliances, I guess I was referring to just revenue dollars. I'm curious what is the size of that business for fiscal 2017?

Trent Kruse

Hi Mark, it’s Trent, I'll take that one. And I obviously we're thrilled with the growth that we've seen, it's significant, it's certainly into the several hundreds of millions of dollars and growing dramatically. So we'll see where it will obviously end up in the fourth quarter and maybe provide a little bit more detail on the specific dollar amount, but we continue to grow that business and it is certainly a large business now for us well into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Mark Altschwager

Okay, thank you. And then on beauty, is the support [ph] still comping in the double-digit range? It sounds like some exciting product launches in the quarter. You also ran that 10 days of non-stop new which I think was a new marketing tactics just what you learned from that and what are the implications, what the implications were for beauty margins? Thanks.

Marvin Ellison

The comp number you cited is directionally correct relative to Sephora, so it's a great business for us for a lot of reasons. The 10 days of non-stop new was really the first time that we'd ever tried to communicate marketing across multiple beauty brands. We have our Head of Stores here Joe McFarland he can provide some more detailed color on the non-stop new event.

Joe McFarland

Thank you. I will tell you, what we’ve really learned in the 10 days in non-stop new, we’ve really had a unique ability to connect all of our beauty across the store. This allowed us to tie our strong support brand into great products from our salon team and also leverage the strength of the new fashion that we brought in women's apparel and so we really saw some great cross-shopping. We saw customers responding to the entire beauty offer and that was the absolute intent of it.

Marvin Ellison

And look Joe's 100% right and what this taught us is that we talk a lot about the unique differentiation of having Sephora, Salon, fine jewelry, women's apparel under one roof. This is also the first time we actually marketed externally in a way that we connected it all together, so expect to see more of that because the customers responded very well to it.

Mark Altschwager

Thanks for all the detail and best of luck for the holiday.

Marvin Ellison

Thanks Mark.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Van Sinderen of B. Riley FBR. Your line is open.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Good morning. Just a follow up regarding your evolving emphasis on price and value, you guys have been a promotional retailer by the time for some time and I know you stated that you recently one of your customer is that much more focused on price and value. So can you help us maybe understand specifically how you're changing your approach to communicating price and value, and I guess how you feel, you can differentiate on price and value and so many other retailers or you need to have the lowest price?

Marvin Ellison

Well, I think the key for us is just really simplicity. We've conducted quite a few focus groups and we spent a lot of times understanding, what types of promotional cadence and marketing handle resonate with customers and what we found out in a lot of cases that we were just overly confusing and overly complicating, what price and value really stood it for. And so we took a step back and we started to just offer more simplicity in the message. If you go online and look at Mike Amend and his team has done, they’ve just simplified the message on price.

We've done the same thing in-store and the same thing in our handles from a promotional standpoint. It's really important for us to make sure that we understand that our customer is looking for value and they're looking for price. It doesn't mean that we transition from high low to everyday low. We found out that that is less about that is more about how effectively and simplistically you can communicate the message. In addition to that we believe that we can win on price and value simply because of our sourcing in our private brand and the design infrastructure.

We have the ability to win on price because we can win on first cost. We can design product to take out unnecessary components. We can work with our relationships around the world. We have over 10 buying office around the world. We have an in-house design team and we're going to leverage that team more aggressively, so we can be trained right. We can design products, understanding cost is important we can still deliver great price and maintain our margins at a level that keeps us competitive. So it's about simplicity. It is about leveraging our sourcing design organization and it's about making sure that when we market to the customer we market in a way that they understand that they are going to get a great value at JCPenney.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay that’s helpful, and then just a follow up on women’s apparels, how should we think about the penetration of private label versus branded going forward in that category as you're evolving at?

Marvin Ellison

Historically women's apparel has always been the highest penetrated private brands division in the company. That’s not going to change; you're not going to see us make any really aggressive moves one way or another. My message to the women's apparel team is very, very simple and that is we're going to sell and merchandise what the customers want to buy, so we don't have a product brands percent target that we are chasing. We are trying to listen to our customers and bring in products and create exclusive partnerships and brands that they will respond to, so it's always been highly penetrating private brands.

We don't see that changing, but we don't have any specific target we're trying to hit. It is really more about making sure that the business works. And as I mentioned in my prepared comments for the month of October we delivered positive comps in first time in 14 months. That is a lot of work and that team deserve a lot of credit and so going into the holiday season, if we can maintain just improving that business and take that into 2018 it's going to feel like a tailwind because it is a significant part of what really defines JCPenney as a retailer.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Thanks for taking my questions and best of luck for holiday.

Marvin Ellison

Thank you.

Jeffrey Davis

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our last question comes from the line of Omar Saad of Evercore ISI. Your line is open.

Omar Saad

Thank you. Thanks for taking my question. Hey Marvin, I wanted you to - I thought it was pretty interesting when you were discussing earlier about how the role of the merchandising organization and large retailers like JCPenney is evolving and how the competitive landscape kind of necessitates that when you got kind of online competitors who don't even really use traditional merchandising organizations. Can you dive down deeper here? Is this something you see kind of across all the categories and in other segments of retailers as companies learn how to use data from their digital platforms to help merchandising a sort or is it specific to certain areas it's just a really interesting way to think about things? Thanks.

Marvin Ellison

Well, thanks a lot. Look for us, I just want to make sure that I repeat what I said many times that is we believe in the balance between odd and the science and I think that, that the in things and the curation [ph] and the design, expertise of our merchants is really important because that is created over years and years of experience. But I think structurally we can use those talents and streamline and simplify decision making without the hierarchy structure that department store retail specifically has been so accustomed to.

And so just looking internally at JCPenney and not looking externally at others, we just came to a decision that we had to move faster. We have to be more agile and we have to be more nimble and we have to not only leverage on the art of merchandising but we need to leverage the science of merchandising and so we centralize pricing as I mentioned. We created an in-house data analytics team that the merchants could lean into, so they could validate their instincts to the data based on focus groups and consumer data and customer trends.

But the most important thing is make quick decisions, move faster don't be so deliberate, so that we can understand the needs of the customers faster. And as I mentioned also that all ties to the ability to be 40% faster from design to sales floor in many of our private brands. So curation [ph] is important, merchandising, talent and instincts are important, but data analytics equally is important and flattening the structure to take away the bureaucracy of decision making for us is keenly important.

And as you mentioned, I mean we're competing against retailers that are looking at this totally different and we're going to create a structure that works for JCPenney and it enables a traditional retailer to be nimble, to be agile, and to make decisions a heck lot of faster than we've done in the past and I'm excited about the merchant leaders we have taken this on and they are motivated and excited about the new structure and the new challenge and I'm excited to see them go out and help us to modernize this place.

Omar Saad

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And that does conclude our Q&A session for today. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This does conclude the program. You may all now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

