The Sum Of All Fears For This Small Pharma

It's been a wild ride for Antares Pharma (ATRS) investors over the past few months. As such, I'll do my best to provide a relatively comprehensive update on the company. As a little bit of warning to readers, I'm writing this article from the prospective that the reader is familiar with the company, and therefore, I'm not going to cover basics easily found elsewhere.

First, let's go back to a previous article of mine, when I shared my frustrations in an open letter to Antares Board of Directors in June 2015. At that time, the company had just diluted shareholders with a $2.00 per share offering, and I pushed for the company to explore strategic alternatives before it could mess up QS-T (now Xyosted) as well:

If approval was not given [for Gx EpiPen], then the prudent path would have been to put the company up for sale while it still had valuable assets and a manageable share count…. The most valuable asset at that point would obviously be QS-T.

Needless to say at this point, Antares has now done what it seems to do best, which is screw up; with the receipt of a CRL for Xyosted being the suspect this time. Yes, I could simply say "the FDA is corrupt" or "the FDA is wrong in issuing a CRL due to class effects" or something similar, but I'm not naïve enough to think that Antares was completely blindsided (or if it was blindsided, shouldn't have been).

Maybe I'm wrong, but I find it hard to believe that after (1) an adcom on the testosterone drug class and related labeling revisions, (2) multiple CRLs to competitor products, (3) written comments from the FDA specifically related to the safety database from phase 2 clinical work, and (4) multiple meetings with the FDA, including a pre-NDA meeting, that the FDA position regarding safety and post marketing commitments wasn't clear enough for Antares to devise a tenable solution.

Despite all of this, there is still a "good price" to acquire any asset, so naturally that's what I am going to try to determine. Here's a run-down of the situation involving all of Antares' current assets.

Otrexup

While still showing some growth, Otrexup continues to disappoint and generally falls into the category of being a hobby. Management has indicated that the product is now profitable, meaning that the gross profit exceeds the selling & marketing costs; while management may be happy with that performance, I don't think that accurately reflects the opinion of most investors after almost 4 years since the product was launched. However, there are several events currently unfolding that need to be acknowledged and/or addressed.

Competing product Rasuvo (from privately held Medac) continues to be a disaster. After its Concentrated Methotrexate Solutions patent was invalidated in the UK, patent trolls obviously went after it in the US. The first inter partes review ("IPR") was brought by Frontier Therapeutics and was terminated in December 2016 due to a settlement. However, a second case was initiated by Koios Pharma and oral arguments were held on November 7, 2017, which was conveniently the same morning that Antares held its conference call to review Q3 2017 results.

Despite the drama around Rasuvo and its patent, it's not clear to me exactly what impact this will ultimately have on Otrexup. Given that Antares & Medac settled their previous litigation with cross licenses of the IP, it appears likely that Antares would get involved in the litigation should an ANDA be filed against Rasuvo. Remember that it was never determined whether Rasuvo actually infringed on any Otrexup patents; therefore, in order for a generic version of Rasuvo to meet the requirements to receive an AB rating, it may infringe upon an Otrexup patent. So while this may not necessarily afford Rasuvo (and by extension Otrexup) with Orange Book protection, it is a barrier to entry that would need to be considered.

Also, given the fact that Otrexup is actually the Orange Book RLD, a Citizen Petition ("CP") will need to be filed and approved by the FDA to get Rasuvo as the second RLD (and thus the basis of an ANDA). A CP (FDA-2017-P-1460) was submitted in March 2017 to do exactly this, however, the petition was withdrawn on September 12, 2017. In case you were wondering, the interim response from the FDA - since it is given only 150 days to respond - was basically that the FDA was too busy to worry about it at this time.

And ultimately, in a twist of irony, I could make the case that a generic Rasuvo could be good for Antares shareholders. With Otrexup barely covering its selling & marketing costs on its current $18 million per year run rate, eliminating the sales force and launching an authorized generic could actually be the most profitable play.

PBMs would likely provide much better placement in its formulary, which may cause TRx to trend up. But even without increased market share, a 60% cut in price would drop current sales down to about $7 million; after eliminating selling & marketing costs, a 70% gross margin would yield almost $5 million in profit. This $5 million in profit is roughly equal to what I project over the next 3 years even if the Rasuvo patent is not struck down, so I view this whole situation as nothing more than noise.

Xyosted

Given the uncertainty related to the CRL and potential resolution, it's difficult to make any projections. Based on the fact that Antares had started labeling discussion with the FDA, my gut feeling is that they got too aggressive with their labeling and/or post marketing commitments. But until an update is actually provided, there is little basis to assume the issues can be easily fixed, whether additional clinical work is required, or whether the FDA is actually going to approve any new TRT drugs.

Gx EpiPen

Teva (TEVA) has not updated its guidance for an early 2018 Gx EpiPen launch and Antares management claims that the product is still under active FDA review, so this is still the main near term catalyst. Based on all the negative headlines about the EpiPen (MYL) (whether that's price gouging or problems with the injector and potentially related deaths) and the fact that Teva has been working on Gx EpiPen for a decade now, it would seem that a path for generic approval is well-trodden. But until approval is actually in hand, uncertainty will remain.

Gx Byetta

The settlement date for Teva's (TEVA) potential launch of a generic version of AstraZenaca's (AZN) Byetta (exenatide) has come and gone, but Antares management did mention at a recent conference that approval is likely to come later this year. Given that the extended release Bydureon continues to take market share, it would likely take major action by the PBMs for Gx Byetta to meaningfully contribute to Antares bottom line (primarily from the royalties). However, there is certainly value in any generic within the huge diabetes space. Also, based on emerging data for exenatide as a potential treatment in Parkinson's Disease, a generic approval could boost the possibility of off-label usage.

Gx Forteo

With the uncertainty around Xyosted right now, Gx Forteo (teriparatide) is almost certainly the most important asset that Antares still has. Yes, Gx EpiPen is the biggest near term catalyst as it would remove the uncertainty related to cash flow, but Eli Lilly's (LLY) blockbuster is the ultimate prize. Antares announced last December that its partner Teva had EU approval for its generic, and is just waiting patent clearance from member countries to launch there.

In its latest 10-Q, Lilly reported that Q3 2017 global revenues for Forteo grew 13% to $441.7 million, roughly split in half between the US and outside the US. Annualized, this would represent a market opportunity of $1.75 billion, of which I estimate that Antares could reap $75-100 million per year in royalty and injector sales. The key point to remember here, especially based on prior history with the FDA and combination products, is that this is a very high barrier to entry generic. Therefore, generic erosion is unlikely to occur as seen with traditional small molecule pills, and Gx Forteo represents a durable, high margin revenue stream.

In the aftermath of Antares Xyosted CRL, on October 24, 2017 a Citizen Petition was filed by generic competitor Amneal Pharma regarding Forteo. Based on Antares stock price reaction, this appears to have caused some angst among investors. In a nutshell, the CP just makes that argument that the FDA should only approve recombinant human parathyroid hormone, in lieu of synthetically derived teriparatide similar to what Teva has developed. The CP then goes on to state that even the FDA guidance issued earlier in October related to synthetic peptides is inadequate, and that human immunogenicity studies should be required.

While I certainly can't ignore the possibility that Teva's Gx Forteo may not get approved (or substantially delayed), the totality of the evidence leads me to believe the approval odds are pretty high. Additionally, I take comfort in the fact that if Gx Forteo was good enough to get approved in the EU, then the US approval has been somewhat de-risked.

Makena

I could go into detail about why I am highly skeptical about Amag Pharma's (AMAG) Makena Auto Injector ("AI") getting approved and/or achieving significant commercial success, so I don't attribute much value to the product for Antares. Even if the sNDA for the AI is approved - which isn't a slam dunk considering that the 90% confidence interval for Cmax was not met - Amag has stated that it will likely launch its own authorized generic to maintain IM market share. Therefore, I view this product as nothing more than a free call option to Antares that could possibly provide some upside.

Valuation

My preferred method to value Antares would be a discounted cash flow model, with particular focus as to how much future dilution may be needed to achieve profitability. But that task is proving to be a fools game right now, as it's just as easy to come up with a $0 price target as it is a $10 price target, depending on the assumptions. I could attempt to assign random (because that's really what they are) risk adjustment factors, but that only leads to increasingly binary events. Ultimately it comes down to whether you believe that Antares and its partners will actually ever be able to get anything across the finish line, let alone resulting in commercial success (although AB rated generics practically guarantee commercial success).

Therefore, I'm going to do a sum of the parts asset valuation to achieve a price target. I believe this is a reasonable approach as I'm increasingly of the opinion that Antares will need to sell the company if the necessary approvals do not arrive and provide the necessary cash flow to keep the lights on. So here goes:

Otrexup: I believe we are still at least a few years away from a potential Rasuvo generic, and therefore, I'll assign a 3x annualized sales multiple on $20 million to achieve an asset value of $60 million.

Sumatriptan: Teva's distribution reach appears to be getting Gx Suma market share up near 30%, which is nothing to sneeze at. Extrapolating through Antares reporting, it appears that this asset is annualizing around $12 million, with a sufficient amount of the profit sharing to drive some cash flow. Therefore, I arrive at an asset value of $30 million.

Gx EpiPen: I hesitate to assign much value here, as it simply seems that a high profile generic wouldn't take 2 years to respond to a CRL and get approval without significant hurdles. Maybe I'm wrong, but this seems to fit more into the free call option territory. Therefore, I'll give this asset some residual value of $20 million, but that's it until approval is given.

Gx Byetta: This is a tough generic to forecast, but injector sales and royalties should be able to at least clear $10 million per year. This leads to an asset value of $30 million.

Gx Forteo: As stated previously, this is the prized asset right now. Approval in the EU is already in hand, although there will likely be some generic competition as well. Based on Teva's patent estate around synthetic peptides and its generic product, I'm assuming it will launch at risk when the 30 month stay is lifted in August 2018 (assuming approval from FDA). This should not only afford it the 180 day exclusivity period, but also another few years after that (at least in the US). With a majority of the revenue coming from the royalty bearing 100% profit margin, this asset is worth much more than 3x sales, however, that must be balanced against the future price erosion that will occur as additional generics enter the market. Therefore I'll assign a longer term asset value discounted (15%) back to arrive at a present value of $350 million.

Xyosted & Makena: I'm sure it will be controversial, but until further clarity, both Xyosted and Makena should be considered as nothing other than free call options. In fact, as it relates to Antares near term liquidity profile, the delay in Xyosted has improved the situation by removing at least a $50 million financing overhang related to hiring a sales staff and launching the drug (sampling, rebate programs, etc).

Summing Up The Fears

Adding up the current asset values derived above, I arrive at a total of $490 million. Reduce that by $35 million to account for Antares newfound debt (assuming full amount drawn), and then divide that by the current share count of about 157 million; my target price is $2.90. And just to make sure that it's perfectly clear, that $2.90 price target takes all the following fears/uncertainties into account:

Medac's '231 patent is struck down, followed by an ANDA for Rasuvo.

Xyosted and Makena have no current value, and therefore are simply free call options.

Gx EpiPen receives another CRL.

Obviously the bulk of Antares remaining value is tied to Gx Forteo, but this is acceptable to me given the de-risked profile after EMA approval. Other investors may wish to add risk adjustment. For instance, if you felt there was only a 50% chance of US approval, you would arrive at a target price of $1.78. Even under this circumstance, however, I would still be a buyer now given the free call options of Xyosted, Gx EpiPen and Makena.

Conclusion & Trading Plan

Even assuming the worst, Antares has sufficient upside to buy at today's price. The current situation is actually my favorite time to invest - and trade around a core position - in a stock. Uncertainty is riding high which is driving fear, and thus, short sellers have started to pile in. The short selling plan would be to load up prior to the predictable gaps down that would occur as Medac's '231 patent is struck down and Gx EpiPen receives another CRL, and then cover into the liquidity provided by those headline shocks.

I'll stick with my core position at around $1.75 and use those gaps down, if they occur, to add to my position and get the remaining assets even cheaper. Management remains the biggest risk to my thesis here, as not only has it continuously proven to be a value destructor for the shareholder, but the risk for further dilution from the ATM is still out there. Luckily, most of the remaining value is pretty well defined and de-risked, so maybe something will eventually break shareholders' way. Good luck everyone, and please leave comments if you have any thoughts to add.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATRS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.