Extendicare's (EXETF) CEO Tim Lukenda on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jillian Fountain

Thank you, Donna. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Extendicare’s 2017 third quarter results conference call. With me today are Tim Lukenda, Extendicare’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Elaine Everson, your Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The quarterly results were disseminated yesterday and are available on our website along with the supplemental information package. The audio webcast of today’s call was also available on our website, along with an accompanying slide presentation, which viewers may advance themselves. A replay of the call will be available from noon today until midnight on November 24. The replay numbers and pass code have been provided in our press release. An archived recording of this call will also be available on our website.

Before we get started, please be reminded that today’s call may include forward-looking statements regarding our future operations. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied today. We have identified such factors in our public filings with the Securities Commission and suggest that you refer to those filings. As we discuss our performance, please bear in mind that all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

With that, I will turn the call over to you Tim.

Tim Lukenda

Thanks, Jillian and good morning, everyone. We operate across the spectrum of seniors care and across the country to meet the needs of a growing seniors’ population in Canada. Our services include long-term care, retirement communities, home healthcare, management and consulting and group purchasing services. With the opening of Douglas Crossing Retirement Community in Uxbridge, Ontario last week, we now operate 115 senior care centers and we provide just over 11 million hours of home healthcare annually.

Turning to our financial results, this quarter we saw growth in revenue of $5.1 million. However, our NOI was down $300,000. NOI this quarter benefited from growth in our retirement living operations and was adversely impacted by a reduced contribution from our home healthcare, favorable adjustments recorded in 2016 and lower investment income from the captive. Our reported EBITDA of $24 million was further impacted by a one-time compensation charge of $2 million this quarter and our AFFO of $15.6 million, down $5.2 million also reflected the depletion of income support from the retirement acquisitions and the elimination of interest revenue from the U.S. sale deferred consideration as well as the impact of a favorable tax adjustment recorded in 2016.

Turning to our year-to-date results, our NOI and adjusted EBITDA both reflect growth in our home healthcare volumes and margins and steady progress in our retirement living division. Our AFFO is down by $10.4 million due primarily to the factors just mentioned that it contributed to our AFFO of 2016 and were not present in 2017.

Turning to our long-term care operations on Slide 6, we saw $2 million improvement in revenue this quarter from funding enhancements and increased preferred accommodation. NOI for the quarter was relatively flat in comparison to 2016 as the prior year included a favorable labor cost accrual adjustment of $1 million. Our average occupancy has remained strong at 98% for the quarter. In Ontario, the private pay occupancy at our A homes has continued to grow and at our C homes, there was a temporary drop over last year, primarily in one home. As you are aware, we are aggressively pursuing the redevelopment of our Ontario C bed homes with plans to spend approximately $400 million over the next 5 years. To-date, we have submitted applications for the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care for 16 projects and we continue to work collaboratively with the ministry to move these projects through the approval process. Thus far, we have received notice that 6 of our applications have advanced to the next stage of the review process, which upon completion will result in license transfer approval and commencement of construction.

Turning to our Esprit lifestyle division on Slide 8, these operations continue to grow with revenue of $5.1 million this quarter compared to $4 million last year. The retirement platform included 7 communities in operation during the quarter, which during 2016 were all in lease up. Two of our communities that were acquired in 2015 achieved stabilized occupancy at the end of last year and are reflected as mature communities with an average occupancy as of September 30 of 95%. The NOI contribution for these mature communities increased by $100,000 this quarter over last year and on a year-to-date basis has contributed an additional $600,000 of NOI. The NOI from our lease-up communities also improved by $500,000 despite being impacted by pre-opening marketing costs for the new Uxbridge community. The occupancy of our lease-up communities is seeing a steady improvement averaging 68% as at September 30 from 57% at June 30. And as of today, the combined occupancy has grown to 72%.

Our average monthly revenue per occupied suite for the quarter reflects a change in the mix of care and suites. Our eighth retirement community, the new 103 suite Douglas Crossing welcomed its first resident on October 30, 2017. We are extremely pleased with the level of interest in this community, with 65% confirmed move-ins by the end of January way ahead of schedule. As a result, we have accelerated our expansion plans for this community and are proceeding with the construction of a 47 suite addition anticipated to be completed late in 2018.

Turning to our home healthcare business on Slide 10, we achieved growth in revenue of $2.5 million or 2% this quarter and growth of $20.8 million or 7% year-to-date due to increases in daily hours of service provided. However, our NOI was down marginally this quarter impacted by mandated benefit cost increases in the Western operations and increased WSIB charges. We are making request for incremental funding to cover the mandated cost increases. On a year-to-date basis, our NOI grew by $2.6 million and was favorably impacted by volume improvements partially offset by higher severance costs driven from productivity initiatives that will benefit us in the long-term. On a year-to-date basis, the NOI margin of 10.1% was a marginal improvement over 9.9% from the same 2016 period.

Our other Canadian operations consist of our Extendicare Assist Management and Consulting Services and our SGP Purchasing Partner Network. In total, revenue and NOI from these operations improved this quarter due to growth in our group purchasing services partially offset by a slight decline in contribution from our managed contracts. Through the efforts of our management team, we have offset part of the reduction in managed clients that occurred at the start of this year. As of September 30, we have added 6 new locations with 600 residents and in November, we are adding 2 more managed clients with 640 residents. As for SGP, the volume growth continues with the number of third-party residents served increasing by almost 10% from a year ago to 44,900 at September 30.

With that, I will turn things over to Elaine to review our consolidated quarterly results. Elaine?

Elaine Everson

Thanks, Tim and good morning, everyone. Now, turning to Slide 13, I will review our consolidated results for the quarter and year-to-date. The growth in revenue this quarter and year-to-date was driven primarily by growth in home healthcare volume, LTC funding enhancements and increased contributions from the retirement living operations. Investment income from our captive insurance company was lower in the quarter-over-quarter results $800,000, but in the year-to-date results reflected a year-over-year increase of $800,000. Consolidated NOI was down this quarter by $300,000 or little less than 1% and the NOI margin was 12.7% compared to 13.1% in Q3 of 2016 primarily resulting from the lower captive income this period.

Our consolidated NOI in 2016 was favorably impacted by an accrual adjustment of $1 million. Prior to that item, our Canadian operations NOI improved by $1.5 million this quarter reflecting funding enhancements, growth in our retirement living operations and a slightly lower contribution from home healthcare operations and resulted in an NOI margin of 12.7% compared to 12.4% in the third quarter of 2016. For the 9 months ended September, our consolidated NOI improved by $3.8 million or 4%, reflecting an NOI margin of 12.3% with Canadian operations contributing $3 million and investment income from the captive contributing the balance of $800,000. Prior to the $1 million accrual adjustment noted above, growth in NOI from our Canadian operations was $4 million year-to-date and resulted in an NOI margin of 12% compared to 11.9% in the same period of last year. This increase resulted from growth in our home healthcare volumes, retirement living operations offset in part by the increased cost of resident care and one less day this year.

In terms of our adjusted EBITDA, it was affected by higher G&A that included a one-time executive compensation charge of $2 million this quarter and increased wages in support of the growth of our operations. Prior to the one-time compensation charge and the 2016 accrual adjustment, adjusted EBITDA for Canadian operations as a percentage of revenue would have been 8.7% for the 9 months ended September compared to 8.6% in the 2016 same period.

Turning to Slide 14, AFFO from our continuing operations for the first 9 months was $42.8 million, representing $0.481 per basic share compared to $53.2 million or $0.603 per share in the same period of 2016. Last year, our AFFO in the first 9 months included $6.3 million or $0.72 from the U.S. continuing operations that was not present in 2017. The AFFO from our Canadian operations of $42.6 million this year was down $4.3 million or $0.51 reflecting the depletion of the income support from the retirement acquisition and lower government capital funding partially offset by our improvement in earnings. To-date, our maintenance CapEx spend was $5.5 million and we expect to spend in the range of $9 million to $10 million in aggregate for the year. Our payout ratio for the first 9 months was 75% of total AFFO compared to 61% in the same 2016 period.

Now, turning to our financial position on Slide 15 our total long-term debt at September 30 was $539 million with cash on hand of $132 million. The change in debt level from the beginning of the year reflects the issuance in May of $30 million 5-year term loan that’s secured by 9 Alberta properties and draws on our construction loan for the retirement development projects. At September 30, our weighted average interest rate was 5% and the weighted average term to maturity of the debt was 7 years. Our debt to GBV was 46% and EBITDA interest coverage was 3.3x. This week, we arranged for a $65 million demand credit facility secured by our home healthcare business that is available for general corporate use providing us the flexibility and further capacity to continue to execute on our growth strategy. The increase in cash on hand of $30 million reflects the cash from operating activities of our continuing operations of $56 million in excess of our cash distributions of $28 million. The issuance of debt and repatriation of funds from our captives supported our capital expenditures, principal debt repayment, and the purchase of shares for cancellation under our normal course issuer bid.

During the third quarter, we were active under our issuer bid and acquired for cancellation approximately 568,000 common shares for $5.3 million or $9.32 per share. The runoff of claims in our captive since the sale of the U.S. operations has allowed us to release reserves and free up cash in the captive. In April, we repatriated $10 million of cash from our captive and plan to repatriate further $6 million by year end.

With that, I am going to turn it back to Tim for his concluding remarks.

Tim Lukenda

In conclusion, while the results this quarter were adversely impacted by transitional costs and other factors, we are actively addressing these matters and expect improvement in Q4. For the year-to-date, we continue to see improvements over last year in NOI and adjusted EBITDA. We remain committed to the execution of our strategy to grow each of our business segments through long-term care redevelopment, through both growth in occupancy and expansion of our Esprit Lifestyle communities and through increased volumes in Pyramid as well as additional service agreements by Extendicare Assist and SGP.

With that, we would be happy to answer any questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the first question is from Lorne Kalmar from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Lorne Kalmar

Hi, good morning and welcome back, Tim.

Tim Lukenda

Thank you. Good morning.

Lorne Kalmar

On Pyramid obviously a little bit unfortunate the margins ticked down a bit, but it looked like it was a little bit beyond your guys’ control. What’s sort of the outlook for margins going forward now and how do you see the application for the incremental funding impacting that?

Tim Lukenda

Our expectations are that we are going to continue to grow our margins in that area within reason and over time. We are making great progress in some of the foundational improvements that we have been working on over this last year to try to make sure that we are setting ourselves up for the future growth opportunity that we believe we have in this area, the IT platform, realignment of our office staff in the structures and roles and responsibilities, all of those things are things that we have been investing in over the last year and we will continue to and we expect to see gradual and some continued improvement in the margin side. In terms of volume growth, we hope that we will continue to see additional volume growth from the government and we think that we are going to be well-positioned to try to manage that growth with the foundational pieces that we are putting in place.

Lorne Kalmar

So going forward I guess would you expect NOI margin to kind of stay within that 13% range at least for the near term?

Elaine Everson

Yes, it’s Elaine. I think 13% is sort of a little longer term frankly. I mean, we are finishing so far year-to-date in the 10.2%, I think we will continue to see some incremental improvement of that over the next year, but it’s not going to jump to a 13% in the immediate term.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay. And quickly switching gears a little bit on the LTC redevelopment, once you guys get through now the next stage, how long is it to get the ground on these 6 projects?

Tim Lukenda

Well, it’s going to vary a little bit with each of the projects, but once we get through the approval process, we are gearing up and we are hopefully that we can hit the ground running. Certainly, with our first couple of projects that are well advanced in their planning, some of the others there are still finalization of land purchase and other things that are part of the normal sequence of events, but for us it’s a matter of getting through that process and then as soon as we can, we want to get moving against shovels in the ground to start demonstrating some progress on those.

Lorne Kalmar

So, maybe would you expect to be in at least on a couple of them next year in 2018?

Tim Lukenda

Yes, we expect to – we are hopeful to have a couple in the ground in the spring.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay, great. Alright, that’s all for me. I will turn it back.

Tim Lukenda

Thank you.

Elaine Everson

Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the next question is from Doug Loe from Echelon Partners. Please go ahead.

Doug Loe

Yes, thanks. Actually, my question was on the timelines on your redevelopment, so I am good. Thanks.

Tim Lukenda

Thanks, Doug. Maybe I will just elaborate a little bit on the redevelopment side we continue to push on that. We are very pleased to see an announcement yesterday or maybe couple of days ago from the ministry with respect to additional long-term care beds that they are suggesting would be provided into the system. The first 5,000 of which they talked about being implemented or introduced within the next couple of years and we assume that those are going to be utilized to facilitate and incentivize more redevelopment. So, we think that plays well into our strategy and our approach to that and to the extent that there are additional beds that we can incorporate into any of our redevelopment plans we intend to pursue that as part of our development process.

Doug Loe

Good color. Thanks.

Tim Lukenda

Thanks, Doug.

Elaine Everson

Thanks, Doug.

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I would like to turn the meeting back over to Ms. Fountain.

Jillian Fountain

Thank you, Donna. That concludes our call for today. This presentation is available on our website as are the calling numbers for an archived recording. Thank you again everyone for joining us. Please do not hesitate to give us a call if you have any further questions. Thank you and good bye.

Thank you. The conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.

