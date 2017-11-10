GDX: Expect Long-Term Rallies

Over the last year, financial news headlines have been focused on the stock markets as several key benchmarks continue to press toward new record highs. This has complicated matters for investors looking for long-term growth potential in undervalued assets. But when we consider the valuation activity currently seen in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), it is clear that there is growing potential for investors to gain exposure to a precious metals industry that could be a primary beneficiary of a sustained low-interest rate environment. Falling values in the US dollar will only add to this bullish outlook, and we believe that the GDX ETF has not yet reflected the strength of these likely outcomes. We are long GDX and expect to hold the position well into next year as these trends normalize and become more apparent to the trading majority.

From the long-term perspective, GDX is trading at significant lows with the ETF showing declines of nearly 55% over the last five years. More recently, however, the picture has started to stabilize and we are actually seeing gains of more than 9% in the ETF on a year-to-date basis. In some sense, the sideways consolidation that has been in place since 2014 can be viewed as a period of market indecision. But when we look at the current macro picture it is clear that the fundamental drivers necessary for a significant run higher may now be in place. Specifically, the selection of Jerome Powell as the next head of the Federal Reserve suggests that the stage has been set for a sustained period of low interest rates in the US economy. This is a strong positive for the mining complex as there is reduced yield incentive in other areas of the market. So when we add the seemingly-constant probability of rising military tensions in the Middle East and North Korea, assets like GDX stand to gain on the safe haven attraction that has historically motivated investors during these circumstances.



GOLD/USD Correlations: AtlantaGoldandCoin.com



In the chart above, we can see the 10-year correlations between the value of gold (the blue line) and the value of the US dollar (the orange line). Here, it is important to note the broad divergences that are present in the early parts of the chart, as the trend has changed dramatically in more recent periods. If we do start to see a dovish monetary policy outlook outlined by the Federal Reserve, it could lead to quick reversals in the US dollar and force valuations higher for companies in the mining industry with significant exposure to precious metals.



UUP Chart Analysis: Dividend Investors



Ultimately, the tipping point could be seen if we do have a breakdown in the value of the US dollar. This is often best measured using the PowerShares US Dollar Index ETF (UUP) as it tracks the currency against a number of commonly-traded counterparts. From a chart perspective, the break of critical support levels at 24 has been followed by what looks to be a relatively clear dead cat bounce and this suggests further downside (and new lows) heading into next year. These trends have already helped the earnings outlook in Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM), which posted 35 cents in earnings-per-share for the third-quarter. This was a much stronger than the 31 cents that was expected by analysts. The mining company’s revenues of $1.879 billion also surpassed the expectations for $1.836 billion for the quarter, so it is starting to look as though we are on the brink of major new trends in the metals mining complex. NEM makes up more than 10% of the holdings in GDX and so any bullish momentum that is generated here will be significant. Downside risk in the ETF could be seen if the monetary policy trajectory at the Federal Reserve changes course in surprising ways. But if this does not come to fruition, we are almost certainly set for renewed declines in UUP and this will translate to sustained gains in GDX.



