FS Investment's (FSIC) CEO Michael Forman on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC)

Q3 2017 Results Conference Call

August 10, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Michael Forman - Chairman & CEO

Brad Marshall - Senior Portfolio Manager of FSIC & Senior Managing Director at GSO/Blackstone

Chris Condelles - EVP

Dominic Mammarella - IR

Analysts

Terry Ma - Barclays

Rick Shane - JPMorgan

Joe Mazzoli - Wells Fargo

Ryan Lynch - KBW

Operator

At this time, Dominic Mammarella, Director of Investor Relations of FS Investments will proceed with the introduction. Mr. Mammarella, you may begin.

Dominic Mammarella

Thank you, Lisa. Good morning and welcome to FS Investment Corporation's third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Please note that FS Investment Corporation may be referred to as FSIC, The Fund or the Company throughout the call. Today's conference call is being recorded and an audio replay of the call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in a press release that FSIC issued on November 9, 2017. In addition, FSIC has posted on its web site a presentation containing supplemental financial information with respect to its portfolio and financial performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

A link to today's webcast and the presentation is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at www.fsinvestmentcorp.com, under Presentations and Reports. Please note that this call is the property of FSIC. Any unauthorized rebroadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. I would also like to call your attention to the customary disclosure in FSIC's filings with the SEC regarding forward-looking statements.

Today's conference call includes forward-looking statements and we ask that you refer to FSIC's most recent filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from these statements. FSIC does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required to do so by law. In addition, this call will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. For such measures, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in FSIC's third quarter earnings release, that was filed with the SEC on November 9, 2017.

Non-GAAP information should be considered supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly named in measures reported by other companies. To obtain copies of the Company's latest SEC filings, please visit FSIC's website.

Speaking on today's call will be Michael Forman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FSIC; Brad Marshall, Senior Portfolio Manager of FSIC and a Senior Managing Director at GSO/Blackstone, FSIC's Investment Sub-Adviser; and Chris Condelles, Executive Vice President of FS Investments, who will be standing in for Gerry Stahlecker, who is traveling. Following their remarks, we will then open the call for questions.

I will now turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Forman

Thank you, Dom, and welcome everyone to FS Investment Corporation's third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. We appreciate your interest in FSIC. On today's call, I will provide a summary of FSIC's key highlights and strategies, after which Brad will provide an overview of our investment activity. Then, Chris will discuss our financial results in greater detail.

I would like to begin by welcome Brian Gerson to FS Investments. Brian joined the investment management team earlier this week as Head of Private Credit. He will oversee our expanding BDC platform and work closely with our current team and subadvisor, GSO. We are excited to have him onboard, and believe he will be a valuable part of the FSIC's franchise.

With that, I will begin my prepared remarks. Net investment income for the third quarter of 2017 was $0.21 per share, compared to $0.19 per share for the second quarter of 2017, and $0.20 for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. Adjusted net investment income for the third quarter of 2017 was $0.21 per share compared to $0.19 per share for the second quarter of 2017 and $0.20 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. As of September 30, 2017, FSIC's total accumulated undistributed net investment income on a tax basis was approximately $0.54 per share.

FSIC's net asset value, as of the end of the third quarter, was $9.43 per share, compared to $9.30 as of June 30, 2017. The rise in NAV was driven primarily by the net change in unrealized appreciation in certain of our equity and subordinated debt positions. It is important to note, that we, along with our board of directors, work with independent third party valuation service providers, to mark a 100% of the investment portfolio to market each quarter.

The market remained relatively aggressive during the third quarter, as robust competition among lenders led to further spread compression in borrower friendly terms. Given this competitive backdrop, we continue to focus on investing at the top of the capital structure and avoid it stretching for yield. In fact, first lien senior secured loans represented 98% of third quarter purchases. By comparison, gross lien senior secured loans represented 80% and 89% of second quarter 2017 purchases and third quarter 2016 purchases respectively.

While our defensive posture in the traditional unitranche market is obvious, we believe there continues to be opportunities to enhance our distribution coverage. To help improve coverage, we remain committed to rotating out of non-income producing entity and identifying compelling opportunities.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Brad, to discuss our investment activity during the quarter. Brad?

Brad Marshall

Thank you, Michael. The third quarter of 2017 closed on a strong economic note, as U.S. GDP was estimated to have grown by 3% and second quarter GDP was revised upwards to 3.1%. Moreover, synchronized economic growth appears to be continuing across major global regions.

While we do expect to see some impacts on the damaging hurricanes, we believe it will be contained geographically, and within certain sectors, and will not have a lasting effect on any of FSIC's portfolio of companies.

For FSIC, despite a fairly aggressive market, the third quarter saw a steady pace of deal activity, as we continue to rotate out of more junior debt positions and into senior secured investment opportunities, reflecting our view, that now is the time for caution.

Apart from an upside in some of our existing investments, all of our new investments during the quarter are focused on first lien senior secured loans, at yields that are comparable to those of the previous quarter.

As of September 30, 2017, the gross portfolio yield prior to leverage and excluding non-income producing assets was 10.3%, down from 10.4% for the prior quarter, and up from 10.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The average leverage for our direct originations through the respective tranche in which we invested, excluding equity and collateralized securities, was 4.8 times, up from 4.7 times in the prior quarter.

Total purchases for the quarter were $183.4 million, 98% of which were first lien senior secured loans, exits of $225.5 million during the third quarter were driven by the repayments of certain directly originated investments. Portfolio activity in the fourth quarter is likely to be in line with that of a third quarter of 2017.

As of September 30, 2017, we had three companies on non-accrual, which in aggregate represented 0.3% of the portfolio based on fair value, and 0.5% of the portfolio based on the amortized costs. The majority of our non-accrual exposure is held in OneMain, that subsequent to the end of the third quarter, announced revision to its capital structure, that we believe will support an increase in the valuation from the quarter end mark. In addition, we will reevaluate the accrual status of the investment, once the deal is closed and finalized.

Our equity exposure during the third quarter increased modestly to 14% of the portfolio, as of September 30, 2017, primarily as a result of improved marks. As we have highlighted in previous quarters, we work hard as an equity owner and have many tools at our disposal, in order to maximize our recoveries in the event of default. In fact, since the inception of FSIC we have had on a cumulative basis, a positive recovery on assets that have experienced an event of default.

Although we did not realize any equity monetizations during the third quarter, we did make progress. Subsequent to the quarter end, we received a paydown of our equity position in [indiscernible], which produced a 14% IRR for FSIC. We continue to progress towards realizations of several of our other non-income producing equity positions, and expect to report positive developments in the coming year.

Let me now turn to our energy portfolio; energy related investments as of September 30, 2017, comprised of approximately 7% of FSIC's investment portfolio, based on fair value, unchanged from the prior quarter. The net change in unrealized depreciation on energy investments during the third quarter of 2017, totaled approximately $4.1 million or $0.02 a share.

Our two largest energy names, Ascent Resources and FourPoint, continue to operate as planned and remain very well capitalized.

Going into the next quarter, we continue to believe that discipline and selectivity in our complacent markets, will be the foundation for future success.

I will now turn the call over to Chris, to provide additional details on our results.

Chris Condelles

Thanks Brad. Net investment income for the third quarter of 2017 was $0.21 per share compared to $0.19 per share for the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted net investment income for the third quarter of 2017 was $0.21 per share, compared to $0.19 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The income during the third quarter was lower than the previous quarter, primarily due to lower direct origination percentage. Fee and dividend income totaled $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $9.5 million in the second quarter, and $4.2 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

In the third quarter of 2017, we declared a regular quarterly distribution of approximately $0.22 per share, which was paid on October 3, 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2017, we declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.19 per share to be paid on or about January 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2017. NAV was $9.43 per share as of September 30, 2017, compared to $9.30 per share as of June 30, 2017.

Net change in unrealized appreciations on investments during the third quarter of 2017 totaled approximately $53 million or approximately $0.22 per share, which is primarily attributable to appreciation in certain of our equity investments. Net realized losses during the third quarter were $18.2 million or approximately $0.07 per share, driven primarily by the restructuring of Paul [indiscernible], also known as Jack Wolfskin. At quarter end, FSIC's debt-to-equity ratio was 74.4% compared to 75.3% as of June 30, 2017.

I will now turn the call back over to Michael.

Michael Forman

Thanks Chris and thank you to everyone on the phones for your trust and investment in FSIC. We remain committed to our investors, and will work hard on their behalf over the coming quarters, to position the portfolio to generate the best possible returns.

With that, we will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Terry Ma with Barclays.

Terry Ma

Can you just talk about how you think about earnings growth going forward in this environment? You guys continue to experience net repayments and reinvestment spreads are also lower. So as we think about the dividend a year out, are you saying you guys can earn it or adequately maintain coverage for it.

Chris Condelles

Sure Terry, it's Chris. I will start with that one. Yeah, I think what we said on prior calls was that, part of repositioning our dividend rate, was because we felt that $0.76 per annum was a sustainable rate. If you look at the portfolio yield over this quarter, we only had 10 basis points of degradation in that number. So we had a pretty healthy yield in the portfolio. We also believe, that there is significant growth in distribution coverage, as we rotated our equity portfolio, and we believe that there is a good portion of that portfolio that will get monetized in the next 12 months, and then in the proceeding 12 months. So we think there is some income growth there.

We are also probably likely underutilized in our non-eligible asset bucket, so there is ways to further generate value. I don't know Brad, if you want to add to that?

Terry Ma

Okay. Can you may be just quantify the monetization of equity in the next whole month? Can you maybe just put a number on your estimate, and how we should may be think about that going forward?

Brad Marshall

Sure. I can take a stab at that. Terry, it's Brad. We have about seven companies that are for sale or will be launching a sale process in the next three months. We think that makes up probably about half of the portfolio going into next year. Timing is always tricky, but those would be the rough, kind of parameters, that we are seeing anyways in the portfolio. We pulled one process recently, because we had a positive announcement in the portfolio of companies, that will materially change the company's earnings to the upside. But apart from that, everything is kind of on-schedule and we just can't pinpoint the exact timing.

Terry Ma

Okay, great. That's it for me. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rick Shane with JPMorgan.

Rick Shane

Hey guys. Pretty straightforward quarter, so not a lot of questions here. You did mention that there was an equity realization, Brad had mentioned during this quarter, 14% IRR. I am curious where that realization came versus the most recent quarter mark, just so we can think about how to adjust our NAV?

Brad Marshall

The company was [indiscernible], as I mentioned on the prepared remarks, and where it came out to the market, I think it's pretty close, and it's fairly small part of the overall portfolio, so it shouldn't change your model that much.

Rick Shane

Got it. Okay. That's it for me. Thank you guys.

Brad Marshall

Thanks Rick.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jonathan Bock with Wells Fargo

Joe Mazzoli

Good morning. Joe Mazzoli filling in for Jonathan Bock. Just to follow-up on Terry's question about equity rotation; so broad valuation multiples are higher everywhere, and it's kind of late cycle and BDC investors in general prefer senior secured exposure, and of course, FSIC has been focusing more on senior secured assets. So the question relates to your ability to kind of drive that process here. Given that you are a minority owner in most of the situations, can you provide a little bit more information about your ability to put these companies for sale, as ASG, PSAV or Mood Media?

Brad Marshall

I will try and take that Joe. I think, as I said in the -- with Terry's question, what we do have, is decent visibility on the process that certain companies are taking to sell themselves, and whether or not we have an influence on that, is a little bit less relevant. I think what's more relevant is the timing that we see on those existing companies, and it's the schedule, which I laid out in respect to answering Terry's question.

The good news, as we have said before, 90% of the companies, where we own equity, are performing at or exceeding their plan. So everything is, for the most part, heading in the right direction.

Joe Mazzoli

Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you for that. As the next question relates to Spencer Gifts. So this is a second lien loan that was marked down -- it was previously marked down moderately, but it was further marked down from $19 million to $15 million. So not a large investment, but I am curious, I know this, especially with the Spirit pop-up stores, I think October is a very big month for this company, historically. You have been in a relation to the total earnings. So what kind of drove the markdown, was this related to October results?

Brad Marshall

Spencer is a publicly traded security, and the mark reflects where that loan was trading at the end of the quarter.

Joe Mazzoli

Okay.

Brad Marshall

And just to point out the obvious, Halloween falls after the end of the third quarter.

Joe Mazzoli

Okay, sure. Thank you for that. And then, just as a final question, with the stocks still trading at a pretty sizable discount to net asset value, what are your thoughts about implementing a stock repurchase program, given that buying the stock at these levels is highly accretive to net asset value. Of course, this would be complementary to new origination activity?

Chris Condelles

Sure. Thanks Joe. It's Chris here. Yeah we recognize that, given the discounts in NAV, there could be compelling opportunities to purchase our stock back. We continue to evaluate putting in a share repurchase program, but we have to weigh that against, where we are within the leverage to fund our pipeline and continuing to deliver capital of long term sponsors of ours, and also managing our rating.

So it's something we continue to look at today on a NAV basis, that's about a 9.4% yield we have been able to originate a little bit north of that. So it's on our minds, but nothing definitive at the moment.

Joe Mazzoli

Thank you for that. And that's it for me. Thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from the line of Ryan Lynch with KBW.

Ryan Lynch

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I just have one this morning. When I look at your interest income line, so forgetting about fee income, which is pure interest income, that jumped substantially quarter-over-quarter, meanwhile the portfolio of growth that you guys had a little bit of net repayment in the quarter. So can you talk about, what drove the big increase in net interest income from around $89 million in the prior quarter to about $97 million this quarter, and what should that kind of run rate look like going forward, assuming the portfolio stays relatively flat from here?

Chris Condelles

Sure Ryan, it's Chris. Thanks for the question. The increase in interest income, is a result of free payment on our ASG debt, so that's an acceleration of our OID, and I think, you can expect our interest income that could be in line with the prior quarter. So it is about $6 million in there from ASG.

Ryan Lynch

Okay. That's all for me. Thanks.

Chris Condelles

Thanks Ryan.

Michael Forman

Thank you all for your participation on the call this morning. We appreciate the support and the loyalty and look forward to talking to you all on the next quarterly call. Thank you, operator.

Operator

