Penn West Petroleum's (PWE) CEO David French on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:OBE)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 010, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

David French - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Hendry - Chief Financial Officer

Tony Berthelet - Vice President, Development and Operations

Analysts

Sam Roach - Canaccord

Thomas Matthews - AltaCorp Capital

[Call Started Abruptly]. We'll be discussing our strong third quarter 2017 results and details around our 2018 budget.

The format of this call will be audio only.

With me this morning speaking on the call is David French, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Hendry Chief Financial Officer; and Tony Berthelet, Vice President, Development & Operations. The rest of the leadership team is also in attendance.

Before I turn the call over to Dave, I'd like to point out that we will refer to forward-looking information in connection with Obsidian Energy and the subject matter of today's call. By its nature, this information contains forecasts, assumptions and expectations about future outcomes, so we remind you it is subject to the risks and uncertainties affecting every business, including ours. Please refer to our public disclosure filings available on both the SEDAR and EDGAR systems for a full discussion of significant factors and risks that could affect Obsidian Energy or could affect future outcomes for Obsidian Energy.

Go ahead, Dave.

David French

Good morning. And thank you all for joining us. I'd like to start the call by saying how pleased I am to share our third quarter results today. We have been relatively quiet externally over the last several months. But I think this release gives you some idea that inside we were rolling along. We put together great results across every facet of the business. And this is a true testament to the Obsidian Energy team.

One of the things we've been most looking forward to talking about is our first foray into our deep basin position. Early indications from our three well Mannville program are very strong. The wells are liquids rich and flowing strong on choke. We're holding back the gas rates on these wells to manage pressure and hydrate. But more importantly to get the most high value liquids is possible. As three wells are producing approximately 60 barrels per million resulted meaningful improves already attractive economics.

Our successful Q3 drilling program did not stop there, we are meeting our beating expectations across all key development areas. Our base performance in new well delivery gives us confidence to forecast production on the high end of guidance. Keep in mind, we lowered our total capital guidance by $20 million this past quarter. Tony will expand on these results later in the call.

Our full year production is as strong as it is because of our shallow water flooded times. And this keeps getting better. The investments we have made since the third quarter of last are starting bear fruit. And we are happy to highlight the powerful results seen to date. And our entire Cardium position this year declines as extremely shallow at 5%. This asset is a powerful foundation for cash with high margins, low production run off, good capital efficiency and strong liquids rating to keeps us nicely able to participate in the current commodity strengthening.

That brings me to our 2018 plans. We are leaning into a shorter cycle inventory in our portfolio next year, with lower cost integrated water flood and decline mitigation still very much a priority. In 2018, we conservatively planned to deliver 5% production growth while investing only 80% of fund flow from operations at strip pricing. This scalable budget leaves us room to draw on the deep inventory of drill ready projects to expand development in the second half of the year should strong pricing continue.

Our board of directors approved a well-structured and [indiscernible] 2018 budget of $135 million with half of the development capital heading to the Cardium and the rest split between other development areas.

In the Cardium, we planned to blend our integrated Type 4 and Type 1 water flooded to purchase to be short cycle focused mainly by not drilling new injectors and just converting existing producers. This reduces capital demand still gives us a good producer to injector pattern management.

We will also drill some primary Willlesden Green wells in some of our hallow acreage and expect an excellent rate profile from the mix of projects. Now third quarter results demonstrate our ability to deliver both base production management and predictable liquids weighted growth.

This was a stand and deliver quarter for Obsidian Energy and frankly a genuine pleasure to talk about. We are excited about the momentum in the business and as is usually the case, good operational performance translates well into solid financial performance.

With that I will turn the call over to Dave Hendry to discuss our third quarter financial highlights.

David Hendry

Thank you, Dave. Funds flow from operations for the third quarter was $40 million or $0.08 per share. This is a 25% increase from Q3 2016 due to higher commodity prices and lower operating and G&A cost, which more than offset a smaller production base.

We’re slightly down from Q2 2017 due to the strengthening Canadian, U.S. dollar exchange rates.

Third quarter operating costs were $12.26 per BOE, net of our Peace River carry as compared to the $14.27 per BOE in 2Q. As expected operating costs were lower in the second quarter of 2017 due to a reduction of repair and maintenance spend. We continue to target annual of 2017 operating cost of approximately $13 to $13.50 per BOE net of our carried expense.

As a reminder, we forecast our Peace River carry to expire by the end of this year. $55 million of capital expenditures were invested across the business in the quarter and we remain on track to meet full-year 2017 capital guidance. Our cash margins continue to be solid with net backs of $18.70 per BOE in the third quarter compared to $19.96 in Q2, with a difference being a decline in commodity prices which was partially offset by improved operating cost.

Average liquid sales prices were $45.05 per BOE and average natural gas sales prices were $2.35 per MTF in the quarter. Realized natural gas prices were add a premium to echo in the quarter as a portion of our gas volumes is marketed at alternative sale points. We expect our gas realizations to maintain a slight premium to echo through 2018. Total net debt was $410 million at the end of the third quarter, including $251 million drawn on our $410 million revolving credit facility and $113 million of senior notes.

We had a larger working capital divested in the resulting from a timing of payables related to our Q3 capital program. Commodity of risk management gains of $2.24 per BOR we realized in the quarter, driven by our strong crude oil and natural gas hedging position.

We expanded our hedge book bps month to take advantage of an attractive crude price that supports our 2018 capital program and began to expand our hedge book into mid-2019, we now have approximately two-thirds of our liquids portfolio hedged for 2018, putting us in a position to better risk stand commodity price volatility and manage our ongoing capital programs. We also took advantage of the October decline in the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar and hedged approximately two-thirds of our foreign exchange exposure on our 2018 U.S. dollar WTI hedges.

On the disposition front, we entered into agreement to sell our Alberta Viking royalties for $40 million at over $200,000 per flowing barrel and 15 times NOI. This transaction creates meaningful value for all stakeholders. Proceeds will be used to pay down debt and it’s neutral to 2018 fund flow from operations, closing is anticipated for later this month.

I will now pass the call to Tony Berthelet to take everyone through our busy operational third quarter.

Tony Berthelet

Thanks Dave. It was truly exciting quarter for our company. We executed all development activity on time and on budget and our Q4 results are shaping up well. Our Q3 development activity is built on a platform low decline base production in our water flood supported Cardium acreage.

A decline in the Cardium is shallower to 5% year-to-date as a result of our water flood and base optimization projects that began in the third quarter of 2016. I can't over emphasize how important this is for our future growth profile of Obsidian Energy. As always, we are committed to putting water in the ground are delivering expected results we have discussed over the last few quarters.

In Pembina Cardium unit number 9, we brought three horizontal producers on production subsequent are exceeding type of the expectations. We are currently drilling our four horizontal wells in Willlesden Green and expect the pad to turnover to production prior to year-end. Both programs are developed using integrated water flood support and we expect decline rates lower than typical primary wells.

In the Alberta Viking, our 10-well program continues to perform above budget. All 10 wells are on production including the [indiscernible] well which was peak initial rate of 704 Boe per day and are producing IP30 rate of 295 Boe per day.

We continue to evolve our development strategy in the area to enhance overall economics including trucking clean oil through a design change in our multi-well batteries and optimizing CH count to maximize capital efficiency.

Our second half 2017 Peace River program returned to the heart of Amber Valley Southfield. And preliminary results of the program are encouraging. Daily total production from the first 9 wells of the HT program is currently 1700 Boe per day or approximately 190 Boe per day per well and that's gross production.

At present 10 of our 12 second half wells are now on production and two are under facility construction. Obsidian Energy set another record in the third quarter for meters drilled at the single bip and bottom hole assembly. Company drilled 17,278 meters of open hole on this well for an overall cost of just $76 per meter.

In the Mannville we drilled our 3-well program in the third quarter with 1 well on production as of September 30 and the remaining two wells by the end of October.

While the first well encountered lower permeability and pressures than expected our second and third wells moved to higher pressure areas of the reservoir and have significant initial liquidity rates. These two wells are currently showing three condensate rates pf 35 barrels per million standard cubic feet relative to expectations of 10 barrels per million.

Overall liquid rates on these wells are 60 barrels per million more than double tight curve expectations. We expect these deals to increase project rate of return by approximately 20%. We're maximizing the liquids potential of these wells by utilizing a downhole choke to stabilize gas rates at approximately $4 million standard cubic feet per day.

I echo Dave's comments on being proud of what we have accomplished this quarter. We have great assets and the team had a lot fun developing them in the third quarter. Our current activity has established a strong foundation for 2018.

I'd now like to share some details of our 2018 capital program. Our significant portfolio optionality allows us to shift capital allocation in response to various commodity price scenarios and deliver a returns focused capital program entirely supported by funds flow from operations at current strip.

As Dave had touched on our hedge position provides cash flow certainty enabling our capital program to withstand more than a 10% decline in Canadian dollar realized loan on gas pricing before exceeding our fund flow from operations.

This gives us strength in a weak commodity environment. The more relevant conversation, given this recent strength in crude prices is the flexibility we have to respond in the second half. Our program is 60% H1 weighted and as commodity prices play out we have the option to enhance development capital levels in the second half. We have a substantial project inventory ready to execute.

Our capital program supports the ongoing cost of business such as environmental, infrastructure and maintenance, but also includes nearly $15 million of one-time regulatory costs for the year. For example, we have a licensed operator requirement in Peace River associated with AER Directive 084 where we will conserve, gather and process gas to meet its September 2018 regulatory deadline.

Our development book program is approximately 50% weighted to the Cardium and 10% to 15% each to our Deep Basin, Alberta Viking and Peace River assets as well as an additional 15% to optimization of existing wellbores. The projected capital efficiency of our 2018 development program is approximately $15,000 per BOE based on the 12-month forward production associated with each of those projects.

Just under $45 million, we’ll go towards the Cardium, drilling six Pembina and integrated waterflood wells and two Willesden Green shorter/short cycle Cardium wells. We continue to place our horizontal wells in the bioturbated rock just below the upper good quality reservoir to ensure we access reserves in both the cleaner intervals above, as well as tapping into some portion of the undrained reservoir in the lower bioturbated interval. This is the approach we have used in 2017 wells and in our prior wells, specifically prior to 2015 and 2016 Willesden Green programs, which have very strong results.

Additionally, we will spend approximately $5 million on integrated waterflood and optimization opportunities within the Cardium. We are using a hybrid Type I and Type IV approach in Pembina where we will convert existing verticals to injectors to support new drills. Much more capital efficient approach in the year with some one-off licensed operator capital requirement.

$12 million in the Cardium budget will be allocated to non-operated primary drilling by our working interest partners in the area, and $4 million to land consolidation opportunities and seismic.

We plan to drill three wells spending approximately $11 million to continue developments of our Deep Basin position in 2018. We have high-graded our 2018 inventory to target liquids rich, higher pressure locations that generate robust rates of return even with the current echo outlook.

Designing simpler wells to mitigate risk and increased length of individual legs to drill faster has driven cost savings that attract capital to the Peace River area. We plan to invest approximately $8 million to drill five gross wells. Even with the end of the carry, we expect to drill highly economic prop wells in 2018.

Approximately $9 million will be allocated to Alberta Viking, we will drill six wells offsetting our 2017 program and expect comparable production results. We expect slightly enhanced economics on our 2018 program using multi well pads close to existing infrastructure and by continuing to truck clean oil.

We have identified more than 50 individual optimization projects to debottleneck, consolidate infrastructure and test upward potential within our portfolio. Spending approximately $14 million in 2018. This will generate some of the most capital efficient spend in our 2018 budget, projected at less than $10,000 per BOE per day.

This is a focus in the year with additional regulatory requirements, so we did not expect the same quantum of capital to be allocated for 2018. Combination of our Cardium waterflood results the success of our first Deep Basin program and prop and Alberta Viking continued delivery, we’ve been very excited for 2018 developments and the continuing performance our team has delivered in 2017.

That concludes our formal remarks. I'd now like to turn the call back over to the operator to open up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Sam Roach from Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Sam Roach

Thanks, good quarter guys. So, first question is for Dave here, on the royalty sale, were those existing royalty assets or did you manufacture them. And can you just help me understand, do we see more opportunities to monetize existing assets and what we can expect from that in 2018?

David French

It wasn't a manufactured royalty it was on third party land. So, on a previous sale we had encumbered it with a gore position. And then we sold this third party. So, there is no ongoing cost to obtaining to Obsidian oil assets disposition. And as far as ongoing, we don't have any plans to continue to sell any gore assets but obviously we'll look at opportunity as they come about.

Sam Roach

Great. Thank you. And just a quick follow up. Could you give any more details on the Mannville wells during the quarter, maybe a breakdown by well-by-well or past durations or anything like that?

Tony Berthelet



Yeah sure, it's Tony here. So, on the [14 and 30] well that was the first well we drilled. That's been on flow for about a month now. So, we're about 30 days in on that well. As is mentioned in the call notes, we did encounter lower reservoir quality there. So really kind of a degraded firm and a little lower pressure. The well came on at about $3.2 million a day and is stabilized down at about $2 million a day right now.

So, taking the learnings from that and really ultimately that was just drilling into a different part of the channel and encountering a bit tighter rock.

Second well was 207 just south of the 14 and 30 well but into a channel. That's been on production above 3 weeks definitely stronger pressure there, we've maintained a downhole choke in that well from until about a week ago. And that well is flowing into our Willlesden Green facility and as we mentioned in the call, that has come on with higher pre-liquids rates around 30 barrels per million of free condensate and another 30 of NGL associated with that.

And then finally the 203 wells been on production for just about two weeks now. This encountered the highest pressure at about 27 NPA reservoir pressure and again similar liquids rates to what we saw on the 207 well. We've got to downhole choke in this well still and we're going to keep it flat at about 4 million a day just manage flow into the facility. With these big liquids rates flooding into the facility has been bit a challenge so we're just managing that right now as we stabilize flow rates.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from the line of Thomas Matthews from AltaCorp Capital. Please go ahead.

Thomas Matthews

Hi guys. Just sorry for my voice. But just quickly going to the shorter cycle Cardium program in 2018. So just wondering the Willlesden Green wells that you'll be drilling. Are the expectations that those are going be similar to year 2015 and 2016 wells? Because from what I recall those were still into a water flooded acreage, or will you be pushing into more halo type version rock in 2018?

Tony Berthelet

We’re definitely drilling into the halo, so this won’t be similar to those 2015, 2016 wells where we were in the heart of the well-supported waterflood. these are the kind of the typical halo production profile, that you would see from wells offsetting our main unit production. So, these will be off to the east of the main unit development.

Thomas Matthews

Okay. And then just on kind of the non-op partnerships, would you disclose how many wells that would get you or what your kind of average working interest is there?

Tony Berthelet

No. We're still waiting, that’s place over capital for the most part, we have a lot of effective few wells, but ultimately that was shape up as the year progresses.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time, I’ll turn the call back over to the presenters.

David French

Thanks for the questions everyone. As we mark our first quarter results as Obsidian Energy the first full quarter, this is often the time when I use some sports analogy to talk about the future of the company and what to expect. This quarter feels different, no interpreting requires, just good solid results. This is an exciting time for our business as Tony and Dave said before me.

We've been working hard at all levels of the reorganization to hang numbers and deliver plan to demonstrates the power of our portfolio. Now is the time to keep this positive momentum going and solidify our place among the very best of our peers, and we intend to do just that. We look forward to catching up soon with all of you. Thank you for your continued support, and have a great morning.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.