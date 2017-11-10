AMC Networks: Why I Finally Turned Bearish On The Walking Dead Company

AMC Networks (AMCX) has been a favorite stock of mine to cover. I was one of the early authors here on Seeking Alpha to write on the Cablevision spin-off back in 2011 and 2012. Over the years, I have argued that the company and its flagship network were undervalued compared to other media companies (see all AMCX articles). While that may still be true to an extent, the company is losing its high growth advertising rates and seeing unimpressive numbers coming from its highly successful “The Walking Dead” franchise. I have as a result turned bearish on the name and think investors will do better elsewhere.

AMC Networks has watched its share price and revenue be strongly linked to the performance of the blockbuster television drama “The Walking Dead”. For years, this was a good problem to have, as the zombie show was the top rated cable program and continued to post growing subscriber and advertising revenue figures. Now, AMC faces declining viewers, lower advertising rates, and an unhappy creative crew, all tied to its flagship program.

“The Walking Dead” is three episodes into its eighth season and has seen ratings once again take a big hit. Keep in mind that season seven saw massive declines, but was helped by a huge premiere, which wrapped up a big cliffhanger of which two main characters would die. The recent third episode posted a 3.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.5 million total viewers. This was declines of 5% and 20% respectively from the second episode of the season.

Take a look at the premiere of season 8 and how it stacks up against other season premiere episodes:

18-49 Demo Ratings Millions of Total Viewers Season 5 8.7 17.29 Season 7 8.4 17.03 Season 4 8.2 16.11 Season 6 7.4 14.63 Season 3 5.8 10.86 Season 8 5.0 11.4 Season 2 3.8 7.26 Season 1 2.7 5.35

Given the huge cliffhanger of the Season 7 premiere and then how quickly the show lost fans along the way, it might be better to illustrate by taking the averages from the last seven seasons, compiled by Nielsen.

Season Average Per Episode Millions of Total Viewers Season 5 14.38 Season 4 13.33 Season 6 13.15 Season 7 11.35 Season 3 10.75 Season 2 6.91 Season 1 5.24

The current average of season 8 is 9.6 million viewers per episode, but that tally could continue to decline as the premiere is weighing heavily on the results. That total would put season 8 in sixth place, ranking only ahead of the first two seasons. That’s not exactly the kind of performance you want to post if you want to continue to raise advertising rates.

The once promising spinoff “Fear the Walking Dead” has seen a huge ratings decline, but remains the second biggest show for AMC Networks. The show started off its season 1 premiere with a big lead-in from “The Walking Dead” and posted a highly respectable 10.1 million viewers. The show now struggles to get more than 2.5 million viewers an episode, a far fall for this show that I once made AMC Networks stock even more attractive.

18-49 Demo Rating Total Viewers (in millions) Season 1 Premiere 4.9 10.1 Season 1 Finale 3.4 6.9 Season 1 Average 3.8 7.6 Season 2 Average 1.8 4.2 Season 3 Premiere 1.2 3.1 Season 3 Finale 0.8 2.2 Season 3 Average 0.9 2.4

Along with falling viewership, come weaker advertising pricing. “The Walking Dead” is still one of the biggest shows for advertisers to get their message to the coveted 18-49 demographic, but it appears to have plateaued. A survey done by Variety from media buying agencies shows NFL programming has seen increases, but “The Walking Dead” has seen lower rates. Check out this list:

Show 30 Second Rate (in Thousands) Increase/Decrease Sunday Night Football (NBC) $728,434 +12% Thursday Night Football (NBC) $524,047 +4% Thursday Night Football (CBS) $496,276 -6% The Walking Dead $415,000 -12% This is Us $394,314 +66% Monday Night Football (OTC:ESPN) $385,000 +4% Empire $294,141 -34%

Further down the list at 12th is “Fear the Walking Dead”, which is getting $207,500 per 30 second advertisement. This is a decline of 2% from the prior year.

One positive worth watching is the newer six second advertising model used by “The Walking Dead” beginning with the second episode of Season 8. These ads will begin at 9pm and air between the prior week’s episode and the newest episode. They have been called DVR proof and also said that it is not worth fast forwarding through, making them a big deal for advertisers. Microsoft has committed to buying the first couple of these ads. The ads are said to come with similar pricing of a 15 to 30 second ad during the show, despite their shorter length.

Some investors may be unfamiliar with the ongoing legal process between some of the creative forces behind “The Walking Dead” and AMC. Former showrunner Frank Drabont has an ongoing claim that he was unjustly fired from the show and is demanding around $280 million in damages. This suit has been going on for years and I think is the weaker of the two.

However, investors should pay particular attention to the current case, which has producers Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Glen Mazzara, and David Alpert, all suing AMC for additional profits. The group claims that AMC kept profits from them by using its vertical leverage of owning both the AMC Studios and AMC Networks. Essentially, AMC Studios makes “The Walking Dead” and then sells the show and splits out profits. Because, AMC Networks owns the studio, it was getting the hit show at a discounted rate from its own studio and therefore giving smaller cuts of profits to the co-owners of the show and then counting larger profits later on.

The group of producers uses the example of AMC Networks purchasing shows like “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” from Lions Gate Entertainment and Sony respectively. The shows, which had strong ratings were paid a premium to air on AMC Networks. For the first four seasons, this per episode rate to air on AMC was rumored to be $1.45 million. That figure did rise to $2.4 million over the past several seasons. Both of these figures dramatically trail the $30 million per episode rate that is believed to have been paid for the two aforementioned shows. The group also states that AMC turned down a more promising deal for the international rights for the spinoff “Fear the Walking Dead”, putting profits behind the desire to keep the show within its own networks.

If you don’t recognize the name Robert Kirkman, he is the writer and founder of The Walking Dead comic, and obviously not the person AMC should be trying to upset here. The others have all had a big part in the success of the show and it seems AMC is prepared to fight a battle here. According to sources the profit share is 5% for Kirkman, 2.5% for Alpert, 7.5% for Hurd, and 1.5% for Mazzara. A report cites the claims could come in the $1 billion range, which is a huge chunk for a media company like AMC Networks. The Hollywood Reporter may say it best with, “those whose ongoing involvement is crucial to Walking Dead’s and perhaps AMC’s future.”

Two of these plaintiffs have already begun breaking away from AMC in some form. Kirkman signed a first look deal with Amazon (AMZN). He has said he will be announcing several projects soon. Kirkman was lured to Amazon given his relationship with a former Fox Networks producer who is now there. Kirkman has a project called Oblivion Song that will likely be developed into a series. The first comic comes out in March. Could AMC miss out on this potential hit series due to its relationship with Kirkman? Only time will tell, but I’d place my bet on Amazon securing the rights. Kirkman does have other projects in the works from AMC as well. Gale Anne Hurd has also signed a deal to work on a new show with Amazon.

An Entertainment Weekly article said it best last year with, “It’s almost like somebody is taking a baseball bat to The Walking Dead’s ratings”. The quote uses a main plot point from the current season to also describe what this season has done to the massive ratings the show once saw. There is no denying that “The Walking Dead” is still a huge ratings program that commands strong advertising dollars. The problem is the show is seeing less viewers and lower advertising rates. As AMC Networks counts on this show for the majority of its growth, the company will be facing a major struggle to diversify itself. AMC Networks has struggled to diversify away from its dependence on “The Walking Dead” and I’m betting this problem will continue into the future.

Third quarter earnings per share of $1.68 beat analysts’ estimates. Revenue of $648 million was a modest 2.1% increase from the prior year and missed targets by more than $12 million. Over the first nine months of the year, revenue rose 2.6% to $2.08 billion. The company’s National Networks segment saw growth of 3% in the third quarter and 3.8% for the first nine months. The international segment saw declines of 1.1% in the third quarter and 3.2% for the nine months.

AMC Networks posted a strong third quarter. The fourth quarter is the one I am concerned about and where I think things could quickly turn ugly. The company is calling for a modest year-over-year decline in revenue and adjusted operating income for its international segment. National networks revenue and adjusted operating income are forecasted to be relatively flat. This surprised some analysts on the call, who were hoping for a more favorable outlook.

The third quarter also saw a 4.5% increase in advertising revenue to $198 million. Strong increase in affiliate fees helped distribution revenue increase 2.1% to $344 million. I would expect the growth on both of these fronts to be lower in the fourth quarter, given the lower rates the flagship show is commanding on the advertising market and the fact that the higher affiliate rates are now priced in.

Keep in mind that last year’s fourth quarter was a strong one for the company. Revenue was up 7.5% to $730 million. The National Networks posted a very nice 9.2% increase in revenue. Distribution revenue increased 15.6% thanks to higher affiliate revenue and licensing revenue. Advertising revenue saw a gain of 3.1% to $298 million thanks to higher pricing. The season 8 premiere is also up against that massive season 7 cliffhanger premiere with Negan. I’m guessing companies were a little more inclined to put their advertisements in an episode they knew fans would want to watch live.

Another positive here is AMC Network’s desire to buyback shares as it sees itself a bargain. The company bought 1.8 million shares at $102 million in the third quarter and has already bought an additional $48 million worth of shares since the close of the third quarter. The company has $382 million remaining on its current program. The continuing buybacks could help increase earnings per share and get investors excited about price to earnings multiples.

I hate to turn bearish on one of my once favorite stocks, but I just don’t see growth here. The company has put all its eggs in one basket and unfortunately that is beginning to hurt the long term outlook. Given the M&A activity in the media sector, AMC Networks continues to be a possible buyout candidate, but that has been the case for years. If you’re waiting for a turnaround or buyout here, I would encourage you to look elsewhere and get out before your stock becomes a zombie, just like the company’s biggest asset.

