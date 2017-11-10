Guggenheim Solar ETF Vs. Kevin Mackie

The challenge began 4 months ago, and the recent solar run up made it clear that it was time for an update.

As a result of a challenge issued by another Seeking Alpha user, I constructed my own solar ETF to go head to head against the Guggenheim Solar ETF.

On June 12 2017, an article of mine was published on Seeking Alpha, entitled "Reasons To Not Own Guggenheim Solar ETF". Please read that article here, along with the comments section, as it is both educational and important to understanding this article. To summarize, my thesis was that TAN is not a good investment because:

- Guggenheim Solar (NYSEARCA:TAN) is not well diversified across companies or geographies.

- Several of the companies in TAN are not good companies, as they have struggled financially for years and don't have a compelling/differentiating product or services.

- Several of the companies in TAN are not pure play solar companies, so their place in a solar ETF is questionable.

- Profitable exposure to the solar industry would be enhanced by hand picking stocks instead of relying on an ETF with spurious selection criteria.

- A high expense ratio on top of an unpredictable dividend is not a recipe for sleeping well at night.

This article generated 57 comments that I found extremely constructive and informative. Among them, SA user Gojada issued me a challenge that I accepted:

"Anyhow, what would be cool is for you to pick an actual portfolio that you would rubber stamp, and track it against TAN to see how this plays out. To be fair, it would probably be best to limit the amount of reallocation since your original thesis is that picking a handful of the strongest companies and investing in them now will lead to better performance than TAN. How about we set the following rules: - Pick a designated number of the best solar players and equal weight them in a 10K portfolio - Once a year, you can rebalance the portfolio and you’re allowed (not required) to drop a single holding and add another - The 10K TAN holding will remain static - Start the test on July 3rd to coincide with the start of Q3-2017"

A month later after some research, I stated my selections: First Solar (FSLR), Sunpower (SPWR), 8point3 Energy Partners (CAFD), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), JinkoSolar (JKS), GCL-Poly Energy Holdings (HKG: 3800), Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), and SolarEdge technologies (SEDG). My picks were based on a history of relative financial strength and/or strong, differentiated products and a good competitive position. I sat down today to crunch the numbers, taking into account every component that affects the total return to include dividend distributions, expense ratios, capital appreciation, and exchange rates. My detailed results follow, but as a spoiler, there was a clear winner by a landslide.

According to the parameters of the challenge, $10,000 USD was to be invested in TAN and $10,000 USD in my portfolio, hereafter to be referred to as KMS, or Kevin Mackie Solar. Tracked until close of the market on November 8th, that $10,000 invested in TAN would have grown 24.69% to $12,469.95. For a four month time span, that is enviable to say the least. Believe it or not though, TAN was held back by the aspects I mentioned in my original article. An investment in KMS would have grown 39.61% in the same time frame, a total of $13,960.67, for a $1491 difference.

For TAN, I factored in a deduction of $23.66 for what would be applied as part of the expense ratio of .71% in that four month span. Furthermore, even though no distribution was paid by TAN in this period (they only pay out once a year), I decided to take last year's payout and divide it by three to count as a trimester dividend, as it were, which added $138.61. In total, my equation was:

Original Investment + Capital Gains + Dividends - Expense Ratio

10,000 + 2355 +138.61 - 23.66 = $12,469.95

Now, none of us know what TAN's distribution will be for this year. It depends on what TAN received in dividends from its dividend paying holdings AND money it received as a result of lending out shares on interest for others to go short. Given TAN's distribution history that jumps around considerably, it could be a lot less or a lot more. Due to these variables, I thought taking last year's number was fair. But even if the distribution is A LOT more, TAN has a 1492 basis point spread to make up for against KMS. I doubt that payout above what I estimated will close the gap much.

For KMS, I had to convert the money for GCL from Hong Kong Dollars to US dollars. I also added in what I received from CAFD as dividends in the period:

Original Investment + Capital Gains (with currency adjustments) + Dividends

10,000 + 3916.10 + 44.57 = $13,960.67

My investment thesis remains intact. While Guggenheim has switched around some of their holdings, the lackluster companies I mentioned in my original article remain a significant part of the ETF. Atlantica Yield PLC (ABY) and Meyer Burger Technology AG (MBTN) are the 7th and 5th most concentrated holdings, respectively. These are companies I would never buy individually, so why would I hold them in an ETF? Please refer to my original article for a greater explanation of why I don't like those companies.

I understand that this challenge is only four months in and a lot could change. But an update was due, especially given the most recent comment made on my original article:

"this knock on tan isn't holding up to well. tan has returned something like 30 percent since time of writing, with its top choices performing very solidly. obviously time will tell but so far they are bang on the money and if i had to bet will be trading in the 50s 2 or 3 years from now."

My original bet was not that TAN would perform poorly. It was that a better selection of stocks would outperform TAN, and that the hand picking process isn't overly onerous. And so far I have been correct. An investment in TAN is not the best place to park your money if you want to make money in solar. But I am not necessarily suggesting that you jump on the KMS. What I am suggesting is that you look at an ETF at least cursorily before jumping in, and use that as a starting line for the creation of your own portfolio.

On a broader level, this is an appropriate point to insert my distaste for ETFs in general. I understand trying to get broad exposure to a sector or industry, but it seems like with most ETFs you get some good companies and some bad companies. Why not use an ETF as a starting point for research and put together your own ETF of solid picks? If you are taking the time to research various sectors to try and make a sector play with an ETF, you probably have enough time to take it one step further and pick the stronger companies in that area and rid yourself of expense ratios and the baggage of poor businesses. A quick look at Morningstar's key ratios tab of a given company is a great starting point. If you don't see stability and/or improvement in chief metrics, move along. That takes all of 5 minutes. If you claim to not have the time to do that, you are probably better off just grabbing a cheap S&P ETF, a foreign markets ETF and a total bond ETF, and moving on to whatever it is that you would rather occupy your time with. That is all just my opinion. I would love to hear yours. Thanks for reading, and happy investing.

