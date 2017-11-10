Electronic Arts To Acquire Respawn For FPS Games

The two companies have had a profitable partnership in recent years; prospects for FPS demand and the deal structure should be a medium-term positive for EA.

EA has agreed to acquire Respawn Entertainment for up to $455 million in cash and contingent consideration.

Quick Take

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced an agreement to acquire Respawn Entertainment for up to $455 million in cash, restricted stock and contingent consideration.

Respawn is an independent development studio responsible for creating the first person shooter [FPS] game Titanfall and Titanfall 2.

EA has structured the deal with lengthy vesting and earn-out periods. Combined with the two firm’s previous deep relationship and EA’s belief in the importance of FPS game value, the deal promises to be a win in the medium-term.

Target Company

Sherman Oaks-based Respawn was founded in 2010 by the former co-founders of Infinity Ward and certain creators of Call of Duty and Modern Warfare titles.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Vince Zampella, who was previously studio head and CEO of Infinity Ward.

Below is an sample video of Titanfall 2:

(Source: Titanfall Official)

Respawn’s primary titles have been Titanfall, Titanfall 2 and Star Wars.

Investors in the firm are unknown, and it appears the company has under 200 employees in total.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

EA disclosed the acquisition price as a combination of $151 million in cash, up to $164 million ‘in long-term equity in the form of restricted stock units to employees, which will vest over four years,’ and ‘additional variable cash consideration that is contingent upon achievement of certain performance milestones, relating to the development of future titles, through the end of calendar 2022’ of up to $140 million.

So, that is a four-year vesting period and a five-year earn-out period, which are pretty EA-friendly terms designed to make sure Respawn delivers.

EA said the deal would be ‘neutral to EA’s net income in fiscal years 2018 and 2019.’

As of September 30, 2017, EA had $4.3 billion in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and total liabilities of $3.5 billion, so it has ample resources to pay for the acquisition without undue financial stress.

EA is acquiring Respawn after significant company involvement with the studio through its Titanfall game series. EA has repeatedly said that it believes first person shooter [FPS] games will continue to drive market share gains.

According to a 2015 research report by Woodside Capital Partners, Shooter games of all types were tied for leading market share with Action games at 28% each.

EA had 3.4% of U.S. market share of an industry that was valued at $49 billion in 2014, behind Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Respawn will be integrated into EA’s Worldwide Studios business which is a collection of game development studios.

As EA stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition builds on a successful publishing partnership between Respawn and EA, with multiple projects currently in development – a new title in the Titanfall franchise, a game set in the Star Wars universe and a VR gaming experience.

So, it looks like ‘Titanfall 3’ will come out under EA along with two other titles under development, so EA is acquiring three games under development with the deal for Respawn.

Given the lengthy vesting and earn-out structure of the acquisition and the firm’s previous relationship, the deal has the potential to be a win for EA as long as integration is prompt and EA lets Respawn continue to operate and do what it does best.

