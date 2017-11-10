Disney: Forget About Fox, I Want Video Games

Investment Thesis

For the past two years, all we hear about Disney (DIS) is declining number of ESPN subscribers. I get DIS’s business model is highly dependent of its media division which is about 41% of total revenue. I get that the “cable cutting galore” will continue moving forward and eventually faster. I get those ESPN problems hurting current DIS metrics:

Source: Ycharts

But what investors don’t get is that Disney had its hands full of Aces and it hasn’t started to play yet. If you bought market’s bluff that Disney is dying, be ready to regret on passing on this huge opportunity. And I’m not talking about the potential acquisitions of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) here. I’m talking about an entry point in the video game industry.

Why I don’t believe in the Fox thesis

As Disney will enter in the streaming world by 2019, many investors got excited about the talks with Fox. When you think about it, Twenty-First Century Disney would present a huge threat in the media business. With the acquisitions of popular franchise such as Avatar (have you noticed Disney already used it to build a section in its theme park?) and X-Men (I always thought Wolverine was cooler than Captain America), Disney would become the King of Content… oh wait, it already has this title!

And this is the problem. While watching the AT&T (T) deal with Time Warner (NYSE:TMX) going sideways based on monopoly allegations, do you think Disney could pull the rabbit out the hat with Fox waiting at the corner? Think again.

In fact, Disney already has an infinite library of content with its current franchise (Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars). If management wants to grow a little bigger, I’d suggest it buys the Avatar franchise from Fox or DC comics from Time Warner (wow… that would be ironic). But either way, Disney will benefit from this growth. If it can afford Twenty-First Century Fox (or part of it) with a market cap of $54 billion, I think it should look elsewhere to boost its shopping cart. Where? In the video gaming arena.

Video gaming will be the growth vector for a whole generation

Twenty years ago, I was hidden in my basement playing NHL 97 with my buddy all night long. We used to be nerds doing the whole Stanley Cup playoff in a single day. We were a minority. Now, they are legions. We are talking about a $75 billion U.S. market in 2016 that will become over $90 by 2020 according to Statista. The best part is - Disney hasn’t invited itself to this party yet. Imagine what it could do if it purchases video game franchises and coupled it with its inimitable expertise in cross-selling products? Here’s my suggestion if I was Disney’s CEO.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is a buy

Source: Ycharts

ATVI is the world’s largest video game publisher with several multi-billionaire franchises. The firm owns five franchises that generate over $1 billion in revenue each with World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, Skylanders, Diablo and StarCraft. You can imagine that Destiny, Hearthstone (by far my favorite game of the moment) and Overwatch will definitely be part of this group shortly.

ATVI has clearly demonstrated its ability to create video games blockbusters and to replicate its recipe over and over again. Now that they are entering in the eSports phenomenon, it is well positioned to continue growing in the upcoming years. What I like about eSports is that it creates a higher engagement level from clients (players) and gives the game a longer life expectancy (as you never get tired of beating up your friends online on the same game… as long as there are lots of people in the league).

Disney could definitely benefit from this growth and uses some of those franchises to get them closer to Disney’s world. I know, we will not have a “Call of Duty” theme park section anytime soon. This doesn’t blend much with Disney’s family image. However, I certainly see World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Candy Crush and Skylanders fitting into the current business model. DIS also would benefit from the eSports integration through Overwatch.

Another interesting point - Hasbro (HAS), which licenses Disney’s Princess, Frozen and Star Wars characters, also is a partner of Activision for many projects. The existing collaboration between HAS and DIS will only be strengthened by this deal. What I like about this deal is that there is no monopoly talks here. Sometimes, it’s better to go wider and reach to the playground next door instead of controlling the whole sandbox you are playing in.

Electronics Arts (EA) Would be My Second Choice

The major downside in buying ATVI is probably its price. With a PE ratio of nearly 43 and a market cap of $47 billion, this could make a huge bite to take, even for Disney. If management wants to open a door in the video game industry and go smaller (well, not that much, but still), it could look at EA at a PE of 29.50 and market cap of $34.5 billion.

There is a natural association between DIS and EA as it is the owner of the Star Wars video game franchise. Imagine the possibilities Disney could have if this would fall into their hands (is there a law against a possible Star Wars monopoly?).

As opposed to ATVI, EA’s major video game franchises are more family and kid friendly. EA is well known for its sports franchise which has had great success. The possibility of expansion through eSports is even more probable than with Overwatch. I can definitely see Star Wars Battlefront succeeding in eSports.

In the meantime, more streaming and more Star Wars

In my wildest dreams, Disney would sell ESPN and buy a video game franchise. However, I know the former will not happen since DIS decided to go with a streaming service. I think it’s the right decision since management decided it will not sell ESPN (not for now anyway).

During their earnings call, management reassured investors about their streaming service and showed lower subscription decline from ESPN. This should temper the negativity around DIS for a moment. But in the meantime, I was very happy to learn that DIS will expand its Star Wars movies series pass 2020 with another trilogy. That alone will sustain the company’s growth for the next decade.

I think DIS will come with another acquisition in the upcoming years (probably in the next two). It has done such a great job with Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars in the past I can definitely see them succeeding again through acquisitions.

In the meantime, DIS is offering intriguing yet promising streaming services and multiple movie blockbusters as growth vectors. Its theme parks are doing well, and will be promoted through both growth drivers.

Please also note that Disney will most likely increase its dividend by the end of the year. This will be its eighth consecutive year with a dividend increase. This makes it two years apart from becoming a Dividend Achievers listee. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone.

I know that a 1.50% yield is modest, but keep in mind that DIS’s dividend has more than doubled over the past five years. The company has everything in place to double it again in the next five years.

Final Thought

In the end, the best move for Disney is to make another deal. It has proven in the past that it knows what to do with content - it’s only a matter of acquiring more. Instead of pursuing its domination in the media business, I think an entry in another entertainment business field such as video gaming could be the best move.

Disney was one of my Dividend Growth Rocks suggestions a couple of months ago. If you like this report and think my ideas are good, try DGR for 14 days for free, and get one buy idea in the dividend growth world per week.

Seriously, if you made it this far, it’s because you liked what you’ve read. Don’t be a stranger; leave a comment and tell me what you think! I’m asking you one more thing; click on “follow” button (it’s orange, you can’t miss it!) and you will get notified each time I write a great piece like this one.

Disclosure: I do hold DIS and HAS in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.