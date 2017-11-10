Citigroup: Undervalued Stock With Improving Fundamentals

One of the names picked by the system is Citigroup. The stock is trading at attractively low ratios while the company is moving in the right direction.

Introducing a quantitative system focused on cheap stocks that are also enjoying upward revisions to earnings estimates. Backtested performance is quite impressive, with annual returns of over 24% since 1999.

What can be better than an undervalued stock? An undervalued stocks that is also showing improving financial performance.

The main concept behind value investing is quite simple, you want to buy stocks for prices below the intrinsic value of the business. From a quantitative perspective, this generally means that you are looking for companies with low valuations, typically relying on indicators such as price to earnings, price to revenue, or dividend yield, among many other possibilities.



On the other hand, cheap stocks are usually cheap for a reason. When the business fundamentals are deteriorating, buying such companies can lead to big losses, no matter how attractive the entry price. You want to buy cheap stocks, but you also want to make sure that the key financial metrics are improving as opposed to breaking down.



With this idea in mind, I have developed a new quantitative system for members in my research service, The Data Driven Investor. The system system looks for stocks trading at discounted valuation ratios and also delivering improving financial performance.

The main parameters for the system are as follows:



The price to earnings growth (NYSE:PEG) ratio needs to be below 2. This is in order to make sure that the stock is reasonably priced when considering the company’s growth prospects.

It’s all relative in the stock market; a price to earnings ratio of 20 could be high for a retailer but low for a tech company. For this reason, the screen requires both the price to earnings and the price to revenue ratio to be below the industry average.

The system also requires earnings expectations to be improving. Both earnings forecasts for the current quarter and the current full year need to be higher than they were four weeks ago in order for the company to be included in system.

Among the companies that meet these requirements, the system picks the 50 names with the best Power Factors Ranking. This is a proprietary system that ranks stocks according to 3 different factors: financial quality, valuation, and momentum.

The backtesting assumes that positions are equally weighted and monthly rebalanced. The portfolio has an annual expense ratio of 1% and the benchmark is the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD).



Performance numbers are quite impressive. Since January of 1999 the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF gained 6.64% per year, while the system delivered an average annual return of 24.17% annually in the same period.

In simple terms, a $100,000 investment in the value-oriented ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth around $335,500, and the same amount of money allocated to the system would be worth around $5.79 million.

Data and charts are from Portfolio123

Citigroup: Undervalued and Improving

Citigroup (C) is one of the cheapest stocks in the financial sector. The big U.S. banks generally trade at lower ratios than other financials due to their complex balance sheets and lackluster financial performance since the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. Even among a particularly cheap group of banks, Citigroup is comparatively undervalued.

The following table compares valuation ratios for Citigroup against JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC). Citigroup is the cheapest stock among big U.S. money center banks across all of the indicators in the table: price to earnings, forward price to earnings, price to earnings growth, price to sales, and price to book value.

Company PE Forward PE PEG PS PBV Citigroup 13.9 12.1 1.26 3.23 0.93 JP Morgan 14 12.8 1.59 5.49 1.49 Bank of America 15.3 12.3 1.37 5 1.08 Wells Fargo 13.98 12.5 1.85 4.59 1.5

Importantly, Citigroup has significantly increased its dividends and buybacks this year, and the stock is quite conveniently priced in terms of cash distributions.

In June the company received an approval from the Federal Reserve to double its dividends to $0.32 quarterly per share, while also announcing a new share repurchase program for $15.6 billion over four quarters.

When considering dividends and buybacks in combination, Citigroup is making cash distributions for nearly $18.9 billion over a year. This accounts for nearly 9.8% of the company’s market capitalization at current prices.



It’s one thing to say that a stock is undervalued based on ratios such as price to earnings or price to book value, which sounds like a theoretical and ephemeral idea. On the other hand, when looking at cash distributions through dividends and buybacks, undervaluation becomes a far more tangible concept for investors.

The fact that Citigroup got approval from the Fed to make big cash distributions indicates that regulatory authorities consider that the company’s financial position is solid enough to make such distributions. Besides, big dividends and buybacks signal confidence from the management team regarding the company’s financial resources and future business prospects.

The chart shows the evolution of return on equity for Citigroup since 2000. Two things look quite clear: the company has made a lot of progress since the financial crisis, and it still has a lot of room for recovery before reaching pre-crisis profitability levels.

C Return on Equity (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The company has delivered earnings figures above analysts forecasts in the last four consecutive quarters. This is a major positive for investors, since financial performance in comparison to expectations is more important than analyzing financial performance in isolation.

Earnings History 12/30/2016 3/30/2017 6/29/2017 9/29/2017 EPS Est. 1.12 1.24 1.21 1.32 EPS Actual 1.14 1.35 1.28 1.42 Difference 0.02 0.11 0.07 0.1 Surprise % 1.80% 8.90% 5.80% 7.60%

There seems to be a good degree of consensus among the analyst community on the fact that Citigroup is making progress, since many analysts are increasing their earnings forecasts for Citigroup over different periods.

EPS Revisions Current Qtr. (Dec 2017) Next Qtr. (Mar 2018) Current Year (2017) Next Year (2018) Up Last 7 Days N/A N/A 1 N/A Up Last 30 Days 8 3 23 4 Down Last 30 Days 1 1 N/A 1 Down Last 90 Days N/A N/A N/A N/A

Being a big company in a mature industry, Citigroup can't be expected to move too rapidly or generate explosive returns in the short term. Nevertheless, the stock still has a lot to offer from current valuation levels as long as management keeps leading the company in the right direction.

