Top VC Sees 'Bumper Years' Ahead For Tech IPOs

2018 & 2019 may see significant new supply of tech IPOs coming onto U.S. markets, so investors may want to set aside some 'dry powder' for those opportunities.

Technology 'unicorns' have raised huge sums of investment from private investors and may need to go public for a number of reasons.

A top venture capitalist is predicting a strong next two years for technology IPOs.

Fred Wilson is a very successful VC as one of the founding partners of Union Square Ventures.

He's invested in such companies as Twitter (TWTR), Etsy (ETSY), MongoDB (MDB), Foursquare and numerous other Internet and software-enabled companies.

In a recent blog post, IPOs Are Back In Favor, Wilson made the bold statement:

Based on everything I am seeing, hearing, and reading, 2018 and 2019 will be bumper years for tech IPOs, assuming the markets behave. Uber’s (UBER) new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has promised an IPO in 18-36 months. That says 2019 to me. Hot companies like Stitch Fix (SFIX) are filing to go public this year. We have a pipeline of strong mature (and increasingly profitable) companies in our portfolio that will head to the public markets in 2018 and 2019.

Despite the always-present caveat 'assuming the markets behave', his opinion merits unpacking for IPO-watchers.

His focus is on technology companies, primarily software-enabled companies in the Internet, Enterprise IT and FinTech spaces. A check of disclosed investments through USV indicates a roughly even split between B2B and B2C investments, as the graphic below shows:

(Source: Mattermark)

USV invests across all stages of startup development and is geographically agnostic, although historically has focused its investments in New York and Silicon Valley.

But, what of his reasons for the expected tech IPO boom?

He clearly sees Uber as the bellwether and believes we'll see a 2019 IPO for the ride-hailing giant.

Stitch Fix has already filed to go public and that IPO will likely have a major effect on market confidence, one way or another.

I suspect the main driver for his prediction is that the so-called 'unicorn' cohort of tech companies that raised a large amount of funding in 2014 - 2015 are needing to go public for a variety of reasons.

First, they will need additional funding to continue driving their growth plans. High-growth companies burn through cash like it's water on their way to disrupting industry incumbents and are likely running low on cash.

Second, these unicorns may have raised that cash in 2014 - 2015 by providing sweet terms to late-stage investors and those terms may include requirements to go public within a certain time frame. Failing to do so may trigger ratchet or other stock-based consideration to these investors who don't have the patience of early-stage VCs like Wilson.

Third, U.S. stock markets have been on a significant upswing throughout 2017 and nothing helps the IPO market more than a positive macro stock market environment.

So, I suggest IPO watchers gear up for a busy 2018/2019 for technology IPOs, subject to the usual exogenous unknowns that may close or open the IPO 'window' temporarily.

There will likely be significant supply coming onto the markets during that time and it may behoove investors to set aside some 'dry powder' for access to industry-changing high-growth companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.