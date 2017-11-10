Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

But demand also impressed to the upside overwhelming the increase in supply.

If EIA does report a storage draw of -10 Bcf, it would be compared with +34 Bcf last year, and +12 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

EIA reported a +15 Bcf change yesterday, which was 1 Bcf higher than our forecast of +14 Bcf. Be sure to read our week of Nov. 3 storage report here.

For the week of Nov. 10, we expect a storage draw of -10 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

Source: HFI Research

On the supply side, Lower 48 production reached another all-time high weekly average. Production has peaked however this week at ~76 Bcf/d. With demand rapidly increasing (heating demand), Canadian gas net imports have spiked above 7 Bcf/d on Friday, so expect Canadian gas net imports to be materially higher w-o-w.

On the demand side, power burn impressed to the upside beating our original forecast by as much as ~2 Bcf/d on a weekly basis. Residential/commercial demand (e.g. heating demand) increased ~2.8 Bcf/d w-o-w, and is expected to increase further into next week. LNG and Mexico gas exports also came in higher than expected this week contributing an additional ~0.4 Bcf/d in demand.

On an implied basis, this is what we see:

