Shipping Preferred - 8.40% Yield From This Volatile Sector - 11/10 Update

Preferreds, on average, offer an additional 350 basis points in yield relative to the commons - with less volatility.

The shipping sector continues to be a volatile sector in which to be involved (no matter what sub-sector). I continue to watch, and invest in, the preferred stocks of the shipping companies (shipping used loosely as most of the names are ship lessors). It has been a while since my last update on the sector, so let's dispense with any fluffery and jump right in.

The universe:

With notes on the following issues:

At an 8.40% stripped yield, the sector remains attractively priced (despite lingering near its recent highs - as shown later) and a comparatively stable way to play the sector. One thing that must be considered, however, is the form of distribution these securities make, whether they are K1 or 1099 as that will have an impact on what type of account for which they are suitable.

Graphically, the universe's stripped yield

And, its stripped price:

The spread to risk-free is a healthy 544 basis points - although it is over 200 basis points tighter than earlier this year, reflecting both a yield grab and signs of recovery within the sector.

Graphically:

The yield advantage to common equities continues to be wide due to the cuts and elimination of the dividend at many of the sector's participants.

Expressed graphically:

As I stated earlier, the sector is well off its lows and has been hovering near its highs:

Graphically:

The rebound in prices is shown well in the next chart:

And in the following total return table:

Ultimately, while the equity slice of these ship lessors has been volatile and pressured, the preferred stocks (for the most part) have held up much better. While conservative investors have been avoiding the sector, the preferred stock offers investors a more conservative approach to the sector (still higher risk, however).

It has to be understood that this sector is higher risk, but it does contain opportunities for investors.

I am long CMRE (CMRE) (common and preferred), TOO (TOO) (common and preferred), TK (TK) (common) and GMLP (GMLP) preferred.

