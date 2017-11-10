JD Meat Import Deal As An Indication For NAFTA & Global Trade

JD announced the signing of a deal to import $1.2 billion of U.S. beef and pork over three years.

Source: Google Images

Overview

There are multiple implications from JD’s (JD) recently announced beef and pork import deal, with the $1.2 billion deal being part of an overall commitment by JD to purchase $2 billion of U.S. goods across a range of categories over three years.

First, JD is the largest e-commerce company in China and the largest Chinese retailer in terms of net sales. The company is following Amazon’s (AMZN) lead on getting into the grocery business. The offering of U.S.-based meat products is beneficial for both U.S. producers and Chinese consumers looking for diversified meat options.

Meat products are a very fast-growing category for JD as it was reported that the company’s first half of 2017 volume from direct sales of meat increased by more than 780 percent from the previous year. Imported meat reflected approximately 30 percent of those sales. JD’s opportunity is based on the majority of online orders coming from first and second-tier cities, with a large runway for growth.

While no company is perfect, the U.S. continues to have a strong reputation for safe, high-quality meat products. Combined with JD’s delivery and assurance programs, all parties involved are positive regarding the three-year agreement and long-term potential.

The other interesting facet is that the agreements were between Cross Four Ranch and Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) members for beef products, and WH Group (OTCPK:WHGLY)-owned Smithfield Foods for pork products. The MSGA deal alone is expected to increase Montana’s beef export sales by as much as 40 percent in 2018.

Skeptics could argue that the Montana deal is potentially politically charged, Montana being a red state. The majority of Smithfield’s pork operations and overall production facilities also are located in red states, with exceptions being Virginia, Illinois and Minnesota. Additionally, Smithfield was acquired by China’s now WH Group back in 2013, so despite a positive correlation in increased production in the U.S., the overall financial benefits are also tied to a Chinese conglomerate.

But what is most important is attempting to read between the lines on global trade. President Trump has been perceived as being very negative towards countries outside of the U.S., especially Mexico and China regarding foreign trade dynamics.

But the president’s most recent trip to China has been focused on increasing trade as announcements have included over $50 billion of contracts and MOUs for companies such as Qualcomm (QCOM), Boeing (BA), Air Products (APD), General Electric (GE), DowDupont (DWDP), among many others. Ultimately, the administration has set an expectation of $250 billion in deals with China.

It is not likely for foreign diplomats and leaders to acquiesce to President Trump’s publicly perceived derogatory statements. But China is making deals with the U.S. with President Trump spearheading the recent trip. So, either the public’s perceptions are wrong, or the President’s strategy is not as clear as we would hope.

What we do know from what has been said in the public and what is occurring on the most recent trip to Asia, is that the president is keen on increasing U.S. exports to foreign countries. But the flip side to this is that in order to make a deal, the foreign country needs to feel that it is getting something in return.

For countries like China, Mexico and Canada, that return is the ability to continue to import products to the U.S. This leads me to believe that while the President is focused on decreasing trade deficits, it is more likely to occur with the increase of U.S. exports rather than a harder stance on reducing U.S. imports.

Summary

Concerns remain for global trade with the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) being at the forefront. The recent developments of President Trump’s recent trip to Asia, is an indication of what this administration is looking to accomplish – buy America.

Negotiating at the executive level of nations is heavily mired in politics. For this reason, beneficial deals for the U.S. will include benefits to the counterparty. Growing exports for food products, energy, industrial and many other industries and specialty areas is in the best interest for the U.S. to achieve stronger stability for its economy. Despite the U.S. having one of the strongest consumer bases in the world, maintaining strong export relationships with faster growing country populations, which are also witnessing increasing wealth, is a top priority.

The name of the game for foreign trade has not shifted fundamentally. It has instead adjusted to refocusing on prioritizing the U.S. as a larger exporter to the world. Smart companies will and already have aligned themselves to provide this increase in export capacity, but imports from other nations to the U.S. will not go away. In order to continue to make increasing deals for exports, the U.S. will in turn continue to import goods for reciprocity.

For NAFTA, the near-term is still not so certain. This administration clearly wants to negotiate on a one-by-one basis. Whether or not NAFTA remains, cross-border trade will.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, DWDP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.