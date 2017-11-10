Granite Oil: Operations Hit A Bump And Management Hedges

The current policy of paying out nearly all the projected free cash flow is expected to continue indefinitely. Significant production growth is not on the horizon despite large in place reserves.

Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF) is one of those steady producers. Year in and year out no matter how the market reacts, the dividend stays put. Management sometimes sells stock, but keeps a rock solid balance sheet and tends to watch the cash flow. This management has managed to cut costs ahead of lower oil prices to keep that dividend steady.

Supposedly, management has next year figured out as long as oil prices maintain WTI $55 a barrel or so. That is good news for shareholders. The dividend is currently expected to continue. Free cash flow will go to shareholders rather than be invested in production growth.

But Granite Oil management has had an attractive record as an opportunistic hedger. So oil bulls would be very wise to notice that this management has started hedging to lock in current pricing for awhile. That not only locks in next year's profits, but it also sends a message that maybe prices are pretty good right now. So management thinks that higher levels would be far more temporary.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

This slide may still be on the optimistic side. Granite oil management has guided to C$12 million expenditures instead of the C$10 million shown on the slide. Plus oil prices may not live up to expectations. However, this management has a track record of either decreasing drilling costs (in the past) or increasing well recovery rates (like this year) to keep costs declining ahead of oil price drops. So even though this chart may be optimistic, my personal bets are that management will keep the dividend going through some combination of continuing operational improvements.

However, at some point, management may need to increase the size of the operation to obtain the production necessary to maintain cash flow. Right now that does not appear to be next year. An expansion may need a burst of initial capital. So either debt increase or sale of stock would most likely finance an expansion. Currently management appears to have no desire to increase production despite the large amount of reserves in place.

Management is guiding to a miserable fourth quarter. A failed experiment, some technical problems, and other items will result in the loss of a few hundred BOD in production. That production should come back by the first quarter. Management is delaying two wells to allow the pressure in the reservoir to return to optimal levels.

One of the factors limiting the expansion of this project appears to be the constant need to maintain reservoir pressure. So despite a lot of barrels in place, expansion of the project goes at a snail's pace until a way can be found to expand production faster while maintaining some top tier margins and recovery factors. Compressors and infrastructure have been added from time to time but production still remains level. So this particular project could last a long time.

But the stock will be a trading vehicle. Right now, the price is attractive because it appears to factor in a dividend cut that probably will not happen for at least a year if ever. Only a dramatic drop in oil prices would change the scenario enough to sustain thoughts of a dividend cut. So the bad news that just hit the market probably marks a time to consider purchasing shares.

The dividend yield is well over 10% and the financial leverage is pretty minimal. As shown in the first slide. Management intends to keep financial leverage to a minimum. Capital costs are slated to drop about 25% next year to C$12 million (in the announcement). Those costs could drop more if commodity prices drop and stay down. This management has hedged and then waited out downturns before.

The first slide (near the top of the article) shows management forecasting almost no production growth in the future. Until the management guidance changes, this company will remain primarily an income vehicle. There will be opportunities like now where the income is extremely attractive to consider investing to hold long term or sell if the stock rises about C$1. The stock can be volatile, and those price increases happen more than one might imagine.

Management is touting the new enhanced oil recovery wells. But even so, the wells are not translating into increased production. They are however steadily lowering finding and development costs. It will take a very long time to recover the oil in place in this area unless management finds a way to successfully expand the project.

The current dividend policy of paying out nearly all free cash flow is unlikely to change anytime soon. So growth investors need to look elsewhere. The current dividend alone offers more than most investors make on average. The company is small and very much subject to the vagaries of oil price fluctuations. But the balance sheet is rock solid. This management tends to keep debt well below twice the level of cash flow. So credit-line re-determinations are usually not an issue. The latest quarterly report may provide an opportunity for investors to buy at low prices. It would be very hard for investors to get hurt badly at the current price of this stock.

