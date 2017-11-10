Higher From Here?

Even though the S&P 500 Index hasn’t had a negative month of returns in 2017, many investors are feeling anxious about the bull market.

Market watchers needed a split-screen monitor in the third quarter - one side to track North Korea's aggressive behavior, massive hurricanes in the US, and disappointing inflation readings around the world, and the other to keep tabs on solid developed market (DM) fundamentals, an improving China/emerging market ((NYSE:EM)) outlook, and low volatility. In the end, no single macro force drove all asset classes (Figure 1). A combination of falling yields and risk-on behavior contributed to outperformance of EMs, commodities, and technology and growth stocks, while gold responded to heightened geopolitical risk. In equity markets, currency moves mattered, helping Japan and the US outperform Europe.

Figure 1

Falling Yields And Risk-On Behavior Drove Performance

3Q17 total returns (%)

June 30, 2017 - September 30, 2017. All returns in local currency unless otherwise stated. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance shown is index performance (with the exception of oil and gold, which are based on commodity prices) and is not representative of any actual account or investment. Indexes are unmanaged and not available for direct investment. Sources: Bloomberg, Wellington Management.

Looking out over the next 6-12 months, a key question is whether markets will reprice in response to the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and European Central Bank (ECB) tapering. While I expect somewhat higher rates, I think the traumatic memory of the mid-2013 taper tantrum is guiding the central banks' gradual, predictable, and cautious approach, which should help risk markets absorb the change without major disruptions. This contributes to my moderately bullish view on equities, as do solid economic fundamentals (Figure 2), fiscal tailwinds, and US-dollar weakness.

Figure 2

Global Synchronized Expansion

Composite purchasing managers' indexes,1 January 2010 - August 2017

Sources: Haver Analytics, IHS Markit, Institute for Supply Management

Within equities, I am going against the tide. Money has poured into Europe and EMs, but I have upgraded my view on US equities due to the US-dollar depreciation and an uptick in capital investment. I have retained my moderately bullish stance on Europe (strongest growth momentum among large developed economies) and downgraded Japan to moderately bullish as well (yen weakness could be tempered by tensions with North Korea). I remain moderately bullish on EM equities and debt, with many EMs experiencing stronger growth and lower inflation.

Given my rate outlook, I am moderately bearish on DM fixed income. I don't find much value in government bonds except as a hedge for equity sell-offs. Tight spreads and higher leverage set against strong demand make me neutral on credit. I favor a quality bias in bank loans, mortgage-backed securities and structured credit focused on residential housing, and municipal bonds (taxable and nontaxable).

The impact of currency moves and our take on central bank policy

The year-to-date drubbing of the US dollar (-8%, FIGURE 3) was a surprise, as was the gain in the euro (+7%). Disappointing inflation readings, lower Fed rate-hike expectations, and US political uncertainty are plausible explanations for the US dollar's decline. The euro responded in part to the US dollar's decline but also benefited from the region's growth momentum. The impact on earnings could be meaningful, with non-local currency sales accounting for almost 40% of US sales and around 60% of European sales. A lower currency helps a country's exporters and also helps companies with overseas sales as they are worth more when translated back to their local-currency income statements.

Figure 3

Currency Moves Will Influence Earnings Outlook

Trade-weighted currencies, indexed to 100, January 2010 - September 2017

Sources: Deutsche Bank, Bloomberg, Wellington Management

As noted, central banks seem well aware of the risks of withdrawing monetary stimulus and the need for a very gradual approach. Thus, I don't expect global rates to rise by more than 1% over the next 6-12 months.

The Fed will begin reducing balance sheet reinvestment this fall, but I don't think it will hike rates at the pace implied by its projections, given a lack of firm inflationary pressure. The ECB should begin tapering bond purchases at the end of this year in light of the steady erosion of spare capacity in the euro area as well as technical constraints on the central bank's ability to buy more bonds. I see the ECB as being more hawkish than the Fed, and I think the euro can hold onto its recent gains and even strengthen further in 2018. I expect the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to remain deeply committed to its yield-curve control policy and to be much slower in removing accommodative policy than its DM peers. Despite worries about North Korea, I expect the yen to weaken modestly versus other developed currencies, especially if the 10-year US Treasury yield rises, as I believe it will.

Country and regional fundamentals

US

US economic fundamentals are solid. Consumers have been buoyed by job growth and strong home prices, and capital expenditure intentions surveys have remained robust despite little headway on tax reform. Deregulation efforts are partially driving the nascent investment recovery, but I think a cyclical need to invest in physical assets, given a tight labor market is mostly responsible. Recent dollar weakness should provide a boost to exporters. I expect a modest loosening of fiscal policy, with some combination of tax cuts and spending on hurricane relief, defense, and infrastructure. This would be a stark reversal in fiscal policy from recent years and could help the economy remain on firm footing. I expect the process of lifting the debt ceiling and funding the government to be messy, but ultimately think a deal will be made. I am weighing this supportive backdrop against rich equity valuations and, thus, have a moderately bullish stance.

Europe

Europe's solid, job-rich recovery this year has bolstered the consumer and manufacturing sectors. I expect the recovery to continue but at a somewhat slower pace due to the strong appreciation in the euro, which will be a drag on exports and earnings. I think structural policy in Europe can improve in the coming quarters as Emmanuel Macron introduces labor market reforms in France and as euro-area integration efforts pick up. However, populism has not been vanquished with Macron's election, as German and Spanish elections have revealed, and I am attuned to political risks flaring up as the Italian election approaches in early 2018. I am moderately bullish on Europe, given that valuations are still attractive relative to the US and can provide some support against any easing in economic data.

Japan

Japanese consumers are supported by a tight labor market and steady income growth. Industrial production has picked up, and measures of business confidence have risen. Abenomics reforms continue to impact corporate governance and could be a tailwind for equities. Despite higher uncertainty around Prime Minister Shinzō Abe's tenure, I believe he is unlikely to be unseated. I think cheap equity valuations provide some support against geopolitical risks and the role of the yen as a safe haven, and I favor a moderately bullish position.

China and other emerging markets

External and internal factors support my moderately bullish view on emerging markets. Externally, EMs are apt to enjoy a benign growth and interest-rate outlook in the developed world. Key internal factors include construction and property strength in China, which I expect will continue through year end. Monetary policy in many EMs has turned from hiking to easing as inflation is falling toward DM levels (Figure 4). Looking ahead to 2018, however, I am seeing signs that China's growth could slow in response to deleveraging, higher interest rates, and a stronger renminbi. I don't expect a sharp slowdown, given that China's policymakers have proven competent at managing the economy, and the consumer is strengthening as evidenced by consumer confidence and expanding credit.

Figure 4

EM Inflation Is Declining Toward Developed Market Levels

Inflation differential, emerging markets minus developed markets

January 2005 - August 2017 (y/y percent change, index weight)

EM includes countries with inflation data going back to 1Q05 (including Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, China, Croatia, Hungary, Indonesia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, South Africa, Turkey), and are weighted using JP Morgan EMBIG Index weights.p Developed markets include countries from Haver Analytics' Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) database. Sources: Haver Analytics, Wellington Management.

Looking across other EMs, differentiation remains key. Brazil, India, and Russia are on the upswing after multiyear recessions, with a promising combination of rising growth and falling inflation that could support equities and local debt. On the other hand, Turkey and South Africa are among the countries with poor debt dynamics.

Risks in a benign environment

Last quarter, I cited a number of risks despite the decent global backdrop. The list hasn't changed much, and these risks continue to temper our bullishness for risk assets:

A spike in global rates - I believe a rate spike triggered by dual tapering programs (by the Fed and the ECB) is the biggest risk to the markets.

China - The tricky task of deleveraging parts of China's economy while encouraging growth in others is my primary concern, though a big policy mistake is not my base case.

Crowded trades - Because low yields and volatility limit return opportunities, investors can be tempted to add risk beyond their tolerance. Increased flows into private equity, direct lending, and short-volatility strategies could lead to crowded trades, which could backfire if defaults rise, momentum shifts, or liquidity declines.

Rich valuations - Valuations in equity and credit markets remain stretched, leaving little room for error.

Geopolitics - Fears are focused on North Korea, given the increased pace and apparent effectiveness of its missile and bomb tests. With power spheres in motion in the Middle East, Russia, and Asia, and the US taking a more confrontational stance, the risk of a geopolitical flare-up remains higher than usual.

Investment Implications:

I see opportunities in regions and sectors that may benefit from solid fundamentals, somewhat higher interest rates, and currency weakness. In particular, I favor:

• Moderate overweights in US, European, and Japanese equities - Fundamentals are decent to good in all three economies, and the US is benefiting from a weaker currency. Within the US, I favor multinational companies that have a substantial share of foreign earnings and banks that may benefit from higher interest rates. In Europe, I favor financials and domestically oriented companies that may be less vulnerable to a stronger euro. In Japan, my focus is on high-quality companies that can be found in various market caps and sectors, particularly in healthcare, technology, financials, and consumer discretionary.

• Moderate overweights in EM debt and equities - China is chugging along, but the best growth may be behind us when one considers higher domestic rates, a stronger currency, and less fiscal stimulus. I prefer emerging markets with improving current accounts and falling inflation.

• An up-in-quality bias in fixed income - Higher leverage, tight spreads, and a trend toward lower credit protections contribute to my preference for US bank loans, investment-grade corporates, mortgage-backed securities and structured credit in housing-related assets, and municipal bonds. I think bank spreads are supported by higher capital levels, and US housing is supported by favorable supply/demand technicals as millennials form households amid a lack of housing inventory. In a tight credit spread environment, municipal bonds may offer superior "value for risk" and diversification relative to the corporate credit market, given lower default risk and insulation from shareholder-friendly activity.

• High-quality government bonds, gold-related assets, or options strategies to potentially mitigate downside risk - Considering rich valuations across major asset classes, I favor exposure to assets that could perform well in a risk-off environment. Gold has appreciated substantially over the past two months, but gold-mining stocks may have more upside in my view, given that they tend to behave as a levered play on gold. I favor miners with low production costs and strong balance sheets. Low volatility means that some option strategies may provide efficient hedging.

All investments are subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Foreign investments can be riskier and more volatile than U.S. investments due to the adverse effects of currency exchange rates, differences in market structure and liquidity, as well as political and economic developments in foreign countries and regions (e.g. "Brexit"). These risks are generally greater for investments in emerging markets. Fixed Income risks include credit, liquidity, call, duration, and interest-rate risk. As interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall; these risks are currently heightened because interest rates are at, or near, historical lows. U.S. Treasury securities are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government as to the timely payment of principal and interest. Commodities may be more volatile than investments in traditional securities. Investments in high-yield ("junk") bonds involve greater risk of price volatility, illiquidity, and default than higher-rated debt securities. Mortgage- and asset-backed securities' risks include credit, interest-rate, prepayment, and extension risk. Municipal securities may be adversely impacted by state/local, political, economic, or market conditions. Investors may be subject to the federal Alternative Minimum Tax as well as state and local income taxes. Capital gains, if any, are taxable. Mortgage- and asset-backed securities' risks include credit, interest-rate, prepayment, and extension risk. Risks of focusing investments on the healthcare related sector include regulatory and legal developments, patent considerations, intense competitive pressures, rapid technological changes, potential product obsolescence, and liquidity risk. Bank Loans can be difficult to value and highly illiquid; they are subject to credit risk and risks of bankruptcy and insolvency. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in the declining market.

The views expressed here are those of Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson. They should not be construed as investment advice. They are based on available information and are subject to change without notice. Portfolio positioning is at the discretion of the individual portfolio management teams; individual portfolio management teams and different fund sub-advisers may hold different views and may make different investment decisions for different clients or portfolios. This material and/or its contents are current as of the time of writing and may not be reproduced or distributed in whole or in part, for any purpose, without the express written consent of Wellington Management or Hartford Funds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.