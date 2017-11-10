Constellium - Bridging The Gap Until 2019 On Excellent Terms

Downside risk is mitigated for the company as it can now withstand a prolonged downturn in the market as it nears cash flow positive results.

Constellium NV (CSTM) is being opportunistic by raising cash at multi-year highs by raising capital from an equity raise, along with additional note offerings, all to replace higher interest shorter term debt the company had on its books. This near-term headwind will benefit the company in the long term as it can now withstand a prolonged downturn in the market as its finances are a lot more stable now than they were before the capital raises. This gives the company the freedom to focus on executing on its production ramps without near term concerns about market volatility.

Constellium recently had a public offering of 25 million of its common shares at $11 a share with an option for buyers to purchase an additional 3.75 million shares. This means a cash raise of approximately $315 million if the option for additional shares is exercised.

CSTM data by YCharts

The best thing about this capital raise is that the company is diluting at a time when the stock is reaching multi-year highs and has doubled in value from the lows of the year. Seems like an opportune time to clean up the company's balance sheet, especially when the company doesn't see itself as cash flow positive until 2019 according to the company's last earnings call.

This capital raise was not enough for the company as it announced a few days later that it was also pricing an offering of notes due in 2026. These unsecured notes included $500 million (dollar Notes) at 5.875% along with EUR 400 million (euro Notes) at 4.25%. Now, let's take a look at what all this cash is being used for in cleaning up the company's balance sheet.

Constellium % Value (Millions) Year Due Recent Capital Raise Equity $315 Dollar Notes 5.875 $500 2026 Euro Notes 4.25 EUR400 2026 Replacing Notes Senior Secured Notes 7.875 $400 2021 Senior Notes 7 EUR240 2023 Senior Notes 8 $400 2023

Table by Trent Welsh

As you can see by the table, the company will replace its 7% euro notes due 2023 with 4.25% notes due in 2026 with EUR 160 million left over for corporate purposes. It will also replace its secured 2021 7.875% notes and its 8% 2023 notes with the $815 million from its equity raise along with its 5.875% dollar notes due in 2026.

It doesn't take much to see that this is a win-win deal for Constellium. It not only pushes out the maturities of some of its main debt all the way into 2026, but it also does so at significantly lower interest rates than the company was previously able to finance under.

Notice that the lower interest rates the company is paying for its debt is a great sign of recovery for the company. Lenders are willing to lend out considerable cash at lower interest rates because they see a lot more stability and profitability in the company now than in the last few years, when it went on a spending spree, burying the company in debt. The company will also pay a lot less in interest charges over the next few years, helping the company become cash flow positive all the sooner when the market might really start taking notice of the company's turnaround.

Constellium is making much smarter moves with its new management team than it did after its IPO in 2013, when it performed well for about half a year, before tanking hard from overspending along with a downturn in the market. I see a lot less risk now for the company going forward as it continues to execute on its production ramp ups to capitalize on previous management's over-exuberance. Dilution is a short term headwind that should evaporate here shortly, I would think, allowing the stock to continue its appreciation in value the closer the company gets to cash flow positive. I continue to be long CSTM. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSTM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.