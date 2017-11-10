AutoNation To See Lower Levels After Hurricane Revenues Decline

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) surprised the market with the latest earnings release. The company posted higher-than-expected revenue but lower-than-expected profits. The news pushed the stock upward and likely the stock may move higher from here. However, I'm bearish on the overall economy in the United States, especially in the retail sector. I believe the recent price spike upwards offers an opportunity to go short the stock. But, I'm not taking the position immediately due to the fact that AutoNation has nine dealerships each in both the Houston and Tampa area where hurricane damage has taken out some 1 million autos - this represents a potential revenue increase for the company.

Here is the most recent chart showing the past 1.5 year's activity:

Also, here is a chart showing the stock's price moves with a bigger perspective:

Bearishness in the economy

I'm modestly bearish on the US economy. I do not foresee a recession. Instead, I see low-level growth in the economy as we have seen over the past few quarters, the most recent quarter, notwithstanding. Recent economic activity would suggest that the economy was firing on all cylinders. GDP came in at a healthy 3.0% for the past quarter. Also, retail sales came in at a solid 1.0% for the month.

Respective charts:

The retail sales numbers factor in two recent hurricanes where consumers were forced to spend a lot their savings as a first step in putting their lives back together. Some of this consumer spending activity will dissipate and eventually there will be more moderate numbers in retail sales.

Income growth in the United States has been modest. In fact, modest would be a good way to describe the entire economy, save for confidence, which is pushing upward levels. If incomes do not push higher, however, then, I do not see how there can be sustained growth in retail sales. This is where growth, revenue and earnings for AutoNation are going to falter, along with some of the other retailers we have been seeing.

The relationship between incomes and retail sales

There is a very strong correlation between the rate of growth in incomes and the rate of growth in expenditures. This is where I start my analysis when I look at any economy. As the rate of incomes rises or falls, naturally, so does the rate of growth in expenditures.

I took a good look at incomes versus expenditures shortly after we got the latest GDP, income and retail sales numbers. Here is the same chart from that article:

Both the income and expenditures lines are in positive territory. However, incomes have just recently bounced off of the 0% level. Expenditures appear to be moving lower on a year-over-year basis. My general assessment for the consumer was positive, but, far short of blistering.

This will translate into lower sales for retail sales as expenditures slide lower. I want to point out, however, I'm not calling for a recession. Instead, the economy will expand and move forward at low levels. The American economy has been progressively expanding in this fashion for a long time.

Hurricane damage to autos

A lot of the damage to hurricane-rattled areas happened to vehicles. It seems that every time you log onto a news website you see a different number as to how many autos were destroyed by the hurricanes (several sites state the total number is 1 million). AutoNation should do well from this. AutoNation is the largest used car dealer in the nation (they also sell a smaller number of new vehicles).

As I mentioned, I can see AutoNation's stock being elevated coming into the next quarter. This would be because of the sales from such a large number of dealerships in areas that were hit hardest by the hurricanes.

The problem I have is the overall sustainability of earnings. This, I see, coming from the overall health of US consumers. Current earnings of $1.08 per share was well above the $0.84 consensus expectation. At the same time, net income was expected to be $5.57 billion but came in at $5.43, a drop of $2.4. And, this is where I see the biggest challenge with AutoNation's future: Revenue from the more lucrative higher-end sales dealerships (those dealerships focusing only on Mercedes, BMW, Lexus, etc.) plunged by 46.7%.

With the potential of 1 million autos needing to be replaced, there's a lot of hope in the auto industry. This is a huge opportunity for dealerships and makers. But, this is also a one-off. Still, 1 million is a very, very large number and AutoNation will get its share in that region. There are nine dealerships in both the Houston area and the Tampa area, the two areas directly hit by the hurricanes. I like the sales potential from that.

Interest rates and defaults are rising

The Federal Reserve has been increasing interest rates. Along with this there is an in-kind rise in the default rate of loans. However, the rate is still below average. As loans are defaulted on more and more, lending institutions will need to increase their lending standards as they set more and more funds aside for loan-loss provisions.

If lenders need to set more and more funds aside due to loan loss provisions then companies like AutoNation will see a decline in their revenues. I have been keeping a close eye on the rise on this default rate that we started to see all the way back in March of this year. And the companies that saw some of the sharpest declines in their lending were used car dealerships.

Contrarian trade

I was "short" AutoNation earlier in the summer via a long put option. Typically, with my trading strategy, I would have gone short the stock outright and bought a much larger sized call option position to hedge my position. In fact, given the price spike, and, despite being short the stock, I would have made a profit because of the size of my options. But all I did on that trade was go long a put.

I'm now looking to enter a short position against AN. This time, I will use the above strategy with 1:2 ratio, short stock, long calls. I believe this trade will be ideal simply because there is likely to be a continued rise in the price of the stock in the near-term, only to eventually head lower.

By combing the stock short along with long calls, I can scale in on the trade. I think there is potential for the stock to move higher because of the hurricane damage and the need for 1 million autos to be replaced. But, long term, I think AutoNation will see their share price move lower.

Given the move higher in AutoNation the past few days, I'm targeting a move in the stock price lower of 10%. I'm going to scale my trade short by hedging via options. If the price continues to move higher, I will slowly add more short positions. The nice part is I'm profitable on my long call options as the stock moves higher, despite the short position. Ultimately, though, I'm targeting a move back down to the price levels we saw over the earlier part of the year.