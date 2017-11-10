Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd.'s (HQCL) Management on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 08:00

Call End: 08:30

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HQCL)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 10, 2017 08:00 PM ET

Executives

Jay Seo - CFO

Moon Seong Choi - SVP, Corporate Planning

Analysts

Philip Shen - ROTH Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Hanwha Q CELLS' Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Shishir and I'll be your operator for today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. The company will host a question-and-answer session at the end of this conference. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Mr. [Tom Yu], Director of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone to our earnings call. Joining us today on the call are Jay Seo, our Chief Financial Officer; and Moon Seong Choi, our new Senior Vice President of Corporate Planning.

Before we begin, I would like remind our listeners that today's prepared remarks will contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and we may make additional forward-looking statements in answering your questions from today's call. For further information, please refer to the section on risk factors on the company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

At this time, I will turn over the call to Jay Seo, our CFO. Please go ahead.

Jay Seo

Thank you, Tom. We welcome and thank you all for joining our third quarter 2017 earnings call today. Today’s prepared remarks will be comprised of three parts. I will start off with a review of our Q3 financials and Moon Seong will present of our Q3 sales and manufacturing activity, and provide more color about individual markets for the remainder of this year and early next year.

I will conclude today’s prepared remarks with our Q4 and annual guidance. We will move on to the Q&A session of today’s call.

Our Q3 revenue of $543 million down 6% quarter-over-quarter were in line with our Q2 guidance of $540 million to $560 million. Due to shipping delays to the US caused by the hurricane Irma, roughly 5% of our scheduled Q3 shipments took place early in Q4. Our ASPs remained stable amidst the continuing decline in global ASPs due to expansion of high-end product offering and diversification of geographical footprint.

Cost of sales as a percentage of revenues remained stable quarter-over-quarter at 88.4%. The downward pressure on gross margins caused primarily by increasing wafer prices was partially offset by a reduction in sales and module processing cost. OpEx as a percentage of revenue was 9.6% in Q3, compared to 8.1% in Q2. This increase was primarily caused by additional advertising expenses, professional service fees, and other one-time expenses of $2 million.

Our second quarter operating income was $10.6 million, down $9.5 million quarter-over-quarter. Net interest expense increased $12.8 million quarter-over-quarter to $10 million due to higher borrowing balances compared to Q2. Foreign exchange gain in Q3 was $7.3 million, driven by favorable exchange rate movements of CNY, JPY and KRW in relations to the US dollar. This foreign exchange gain was partially offset by a loss of $12.60 million derivative valuation loss.

Our financial results are subject to volatility in the exchange rates, due to the global nature of our business. In order to minimize exchange rate base, we enter in to derivative transactions. Decisions to engage in derivative transactions are made at the Foreign Exchange Risk Management Committee headed by myself and monitored by the audit committee.

Q3 pretax income was $7.5 million down $8.2 million from Q2. Net income attributable to the company’s ordinary shareholders was $5.0 million down $13.7 million quarter-over-quarter, resulting in earnings of fully diluted ADS on a GAAP basis of $0.06 compared to $0.22 in Q2.

Moving on to our financial position as of September 30, 2017. Total assets increased to $2.28 billion, up $50 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily driven by increases in receivables inventories and fixed assets. Cash balance at the end of Q3 was $245.6 million down $85.4 million from Q2, with increases in working capital being financed through additional borrowings.

Accounts receivables increased by $42 million quarter-over-quarter due to temporary increase in shipments to China’s domestic market. Inventories increased by $30 million, partially due to delays in shipments to the US, as previously explained. Accounts payable increased by $21 million due to increased raw material purchases for Q4.

Fixed assets increased by $15 million quarter-over-quarter due to continued capital expenditures in our China fab, as we are rolling out PERC production capacity in Mainland China. Once the PERC roll-out is complete in China, our China fab will have a PERC production capacity of 1.4 gigawatt and BSF production capacity of 1.2 gigawatts, which will enable us to target a more variant market segment.

Total liabilities increased by $25 million quarter-over-quarter, as $99.60 million decrease in deferred revenues was offset by $109.3 million increase in borrowings. By the end of Q4, we have recognized revenues for the outstanding deferred revenues of [$108] million and the world over of approximately $110 million of our current portion of long term debt.

The remainder of our current portion of long term debt will be rolled over prior to their respective (inaudible) charges. This should put us a pretty strong position from our regulative perspective. Having presented our financials let me briefly go over our financial ratios. Our debt-to-equity ratio decreased 6% quarter-over-quarter to 355%, primarily due to a realization of profit and the exchange rate effects.

While we exited the past two quarters with a current ratio under 100%, we do not foresee regulatory risks moving forward, as we will have our recognized revenues on the outstanding deferred revenues of $108 million in Q4. In addition, we plan to rollover $110 million of current portion of long term debt in Q4.

Now I will turn the call over to Moon Seong Choi, our new Senior Vice President of Corporate Planning, who will provide details of our manufacturing operations and the highlights of the sales activities.

Moon Seong Choi

Thank you, Jay. Let me first provide an update on our current manufacturing capacities. At the end of Q3, our annual nameplate capacity for ingot wafers cells and modules were 1600 megawatt, 1050 megawatt, 4300 megawatt and 4300 megawatt respectively. Overall, our ingot and wafer capacity is located in China, while our 2500 megawatts of our 2500 megawatts of our cell and module production capacity is located in China. The remainder of our cell and module production facility is located in Malaysia.

Of the 2.5 gigawatt cell production capacity in China, 1.5 gigawatts is for the production of more key BSF cells, 1 gigawatt is for more BSF and PERC cells. All of our cell production capacity in Malaysia is from more key PERC cells. As mentioned by Jay, we are transitioning a part of our China based cell production capacity from BSF to PERC.

In addition to our China and Malaysia fab, we have 2.1 gigawatt of a larger capacity at Hanwha Q CELLS Korea as our Q3 Q CELLS Korea expanding its cells and module production capacity and are expected to have a total production capacity of 3.7 gigawatts by the end of this year.

Altogether, Hanwha Q CELLS will have a [fab] to up to 8 gigawatt of cell and module capacity by the end of this year, when both Hanwha Q CELLS and Hanwha Q CELLS Korea complete planned production expansions.

Having said that let me give you an over view of our cells activities in key markets and expected of our key developments in Q4 and beyond. I will first talk about US, as it is our biggest market and arguably the market with most uncertainties thanks to the Section 201.

In the US, approximately 80 megawatts of Q3 shipments were delayed due to the hurricane Irma. With our shipping delays caused by Irma, we would have beaten our Q3 revenue guidance we offered in Q2. Overall the revenues delayed by Irma have been recognized in Q4. We expect the Q4 demand in the US to be solid as the market continues to purchase modules prior to the final decision on the 201 trade case, particularly encouraging for us is that the utility segment demand in 2018 will not fall off a cliff.

We were seeing previously an effective demand for Korean products in Q1 2018 in particular due to the facility of our [paid] over Section 201 outcome due to the US-Korea FTA. While we are on 201, we believe the (inaudible) recommendations by the ITC which proposed a remedy that were less than those projected by the petitioners will result in tariff levels to inevitably decrease utility demand in the foreseeable future, but (inaudible) impact on residential demand.

Even with the proposed tariff levers in place, residential demand in the US is expected to be strong, as module price accounts for relatively smaller portion of the total residential system price. As such players in the residential settlements will have more flexibility in responding to a higher module prices.

In contrast to the residential segment, we expect the utility segment to undergo different dynamics in the following years. In 2018, utility demand is expected to be limited to product with scheduled CODs in 2018 as project developers will find it difficult to scrap products due to some cost and/or expenses contingent to non-performance.

Utility demand decreased in [2009 -‘10] since unavoidable work has developed as part of the [received] benefit in posting 2019 theories to 2020 as remedies for Section 201 usually lasting for two or three years. And it would make economic sense for developer to wait and see how Section 201 will playout in two or three years’ time.

Finally, even if demand decreased in the US for certain degrees in October in 2018, we are confident that we have other markets to which we can supply our products to. Which brings us to Europe, with five work along Section 201 expected in January 2018, Europe is becoming a key market that could potentially observe lost demand in this space. While we expect to save about 10% of our annual shipments (inaudible) Europe, this year the number will more than double up to 30% in 2018.

Rooftop and ground module segment will account for roughly half of our shipments in Europe in 2018, with demand coming from Germany, Netherlands, France as well as Hungary and Poland. Our product modules are particularly well positioned in the European market, as the market seeks bankable modules that have technological advantage over the competition.

As of this conference call, looking through our Q1 ground marketed pipeline of [voluntary] company, the strength in our position in the European rooftop market, we would diverse by our product offerings to include Q. PEAK DUO Q. PEAK with the OS. Q. PEAK DUO our half-cell [lynx] launched in September at the SPI is expected to enable us to expand our presence in the premium market segment. To facilitate the sales of Q. PEAK DUO, we are strengthening our network with small and big scale installers.

In China, we are supplying most of our modules to cut the (inaudible) program via small scale and direct transactions. We are receiving so much payments and advances in order to minimize collection risk. In Japan, we are satisfying our position as the number one international brand. We have been consistently exceeding our volume and price targets. Our certainty is to exist in the Japanese market, particularly with Prime Minister Abe’s re-election and the transition to auction based tenders for agility and commercial scale projects.

Let me briefly comment on [technique]. In fact, we are locating our modules to our own project, so we are now observing a lot of sales activities. We are waiting to see what the exact terms will be for the second round surveillance documents, which is expected to be disclosed in early 2018.

More importantly, let me provide some update regarding our project in Turkey. Our Turkey project is comprised of the constructions of a manufacturing facility and a solar power plant. The factory will be partially intuitive from ingot modules and we’ll have an annual module production capacity of 660 megawatt. An R&D center will be included in the factory to ensure continuous quality improvement.

At this point, we have commenced the landscaping works for the factory near Ankara. Construction work for the factory will begin in January 2018 and mass production is scheduled begin in January 2019. The solar power plant which will be located in [Korea] with the (inaudible) using the modules manufactured in our top (inaudible). Construction of this one gigawatt top plant will begin in January 2019 and is expected to be completed in 2021.

As we mentioned in our previous call, we have concluded our PPA with [APIHS] under which we will provide energy to the grid at 6.99 cents for a period of the first 15 years, and as merchant price for the next 15 years. Mergers for deals in the factory in effect of the solar power plant capacity were sold within Turkey. Korea is another key market for us and with a potential support for clean energy under the new administration. We will be supplying both mono and multicrystalline modules at prices significantly higher than the global ASP.

Moving on to Australia, in 2017, the majority of demand for our product came from the residential and commercial segment. In 2018, we expect robust growth in our Australian market with demands up to 2.5 gigawatts mainly driven by increased demand in the utility sector. Our modules have been particularly well received in the Australian utility market, as the financial investors are increasingly showing preference towards backup modules with proven technological advantage.

So we still have about few days to go in 2017. We believe it’s sufficient to say that 2017 has been a dynamic year for the solar industry. While uncertainties such as the Section 201 trade case will remain open, as we exit 2017, we expect to finish the year strong.

Finally, I will provide our guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2017. For the fourth quarter we are expecting net revenue in the range of $610 million to $630 million. For the full year of 2017, we reiterate our previous guidance of module shipment in the range of 5.5 to 5.7 gigawatt of which 5.3 to 5.5 gigawatt is expected to be revenue recognized, and capital expenditure spending of approximately $70 million for manufacturing technology upgrade and certain R&D related expenditures.

With that I’ll turn the call back over to Tom.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you Moon Seong. This will conclude our prepared remarks and we will now turn the call over for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Philip Shen from ROTH Capital. Please ask your question.

Philip Shen

I’d like to start with whether or not we could get your geographic mix for Q3 of shipments, and then how do you expect that to trend in 2018, relative to 2017? I know you gave some indications that the European mix might double, but if you could talk comprehensively about what you expect the shipment total and which regions the shipments could go to on a percentage basis that would be helpful?

[Technical Difficult]

Jay Seo

The question was the geographic mix for Q3 and trending 2018. So as usual we’re not going to be able to disclose too much. But the geographic mix for Q3 pretty similar to what we had in Q2. And for 2018, obviously US is not going to be as big, but like Moon Seong said in the call, we are not expecting our shipments to the US being half or anything. And a lot of the new capacity that’s coming online with Q CELLS Korea and the lost demand in the US will be absorbed in the European segment. Also Korea will help to absorb some of that demand.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a follow-up question from the line of Mr. Philip Shen. Please go ahead sir.

Philip Shen

In terms of 2018, apologies if I missed this, but can you share what your CapEx might be for 2018, and also how much do you plan on possible expanding in terms of capacity, and if you can speak on behalf of Q CELLS Korea that would be helpful as well. Thanks.

Jay Seo

The capital expenditure for 2018 that’s probably going to be focused on Turkey has been mentioned in the call. We have a factory and a solar power plant going on there. So, that’s going to take up a lot of the CapEx portion for us. And as for the expansion plan and I’m speaking for Hanwha Q CELLS and NASDAQ registrant, and really can’t say much for Hanwha Q CELLS Korea. But since the Section 201 recommendation was anything near with Geneva or Solar World, I think it’s a better idea for us to just wait and see. We’ll know by early 2018, so I don’t think it’s going to be too late for us to start [buying] then.

Philip Shen

And then in terms of the Section 201 in the kind pre-buying and stock piling that we’re seeing this year, how much inventory do you think the US market has built up? Are we talking about a couple of months, a few months, one quarter or two quarters worth of inventory? We’re just trying to figure out what kind of their pocket there might be as demand in case for 201 turns out to be a bad situation.

Jay Seo

I mean for us given the current recommendations made by the ITC, we are looking at roughly about a quarter worth of modules. I mean that’s basically for our pipeline that is approaching the COG or right before COG and those are the projects that will take our modules anywhere even if there is 30% tariff or 35% tariff. And just putting that volume in to this year’s sales to the US that’s about a quarters worth of shipment for us.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back to the speakers. Please go ahead sir.

Jay Seo

Okay, everyone. Thanks for joining our call today, and should you have any questions, comments or concerns you can contact me or Sam who hosted this call on the company’s behalf. And we hope to see you again next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you all for your participation. You may all disconnect your lines now. Thank you.

