Less Followed ZIV May Be Hinting At A Vol Pick-Up

A shift higher in the volatility term structure does not spell certain doom for those who trade vol from the short side, (nor guaranteed success) for VIX longs.

The VIX futures curve is tightening: exchange traded product ZIV has taken note of the move, even in spite of Nov 3's action.

Spot VIX made an interesting move last Friday; we don't want to overstate our claim, but it appears possible a double bottom was put in.

For those who do not regularly read our “Market Volatility Bulletin”, we’ll post this replay of discussion on spot VIX’s price action last week as it motivates today’s discussion.

Thesis: The VelocityShares MidTerm Inverse Volatility ETN, ZIV, may be signaling an increase in volatility. That does not necessarily mean that the short vol trade is dead, but it may well be changing from a “buy and hold” tactic.

ZIV Offering Clues?

Source: VelocityShares

Many believe that when equity volatility finally does march higher, it will be in a great burst. Certainly this view is not without precedent:

The crash higher in spot VIX in August 2015 will not soon be forgotten by many an investor and/or vol trader. The response by the popular exchange-traded product “XIV” looked as follows (note the two different time scales):

While the dreaded note acceleration event was not even close to being triggered, the price of XIV did no favors to those long the product.

We noted in a Market Volatility Bulletin from a couple days ago that the term structure of VIX is steepening out considerably, especially at the back end:

Alan248 shares an alternative perspective that is worthy of reader consideration on a recent MVB, blending this new move higher in back-end VX futures along with the commonly held beliefs that blow-ups are the only way the rise plays out. To wit:

Very Quick Detour On Contango

Contango levels were quite steep, and may yet be subject to very rapid adjustment lower if we witness increases in realized volatility over the next couple sessions. It appears to us that the landscape is trying to adjust, and rather rapidly at that. Yesterday’s attempt was a fail, but in after hours action it appears ES futures traders are giving the downside another go.

Front-end contango dissipates when Spot “catches” F2. F1-F2 (or “M1-M2”, same thing) contango rates increase either

when the gap between spot and F2 widens or when spot resides below F2 and the F1 expiry approaches, more or less forcing the F1 to track spot better than F2.

Alan is not alone in his assessment that contango is (or at least was) high. Here’s Eli Minsk from VIX Central a couple days ago:

At present the F1-F2 contango has fallen over 3.5% (in absolute terms) to 9.36: not so unreasonable at all given how close we are to expiration and the fact that we’re seeing some pick up in realized volatility in the SPX.

Back To ZIV

Now, the movement in spot VIX was crazy back on Nov3 (discussed in the video at the beginning of this piece):

Just glancing at the highlighted region above that is Nov3, there is very little that is remarkable about the movement. In a “Who’s who” of exciting days in the VIX, there is terribly little worthy of notice.

The spot move was important not because of the actual magnitude or flow, but rather on several other fronts that we think may matter going forward:

Spot had been attempting to mount an increase, then began to appear as though it would settle for a range of perhaps 9.25-11.25: Friday violated that, and on a mixed-review NFP day at that. Even in 2017, there had never been such a swift drop through the nine-handle. The high for the day was about 9.95, the low at 8.99, with a sharp rebound higher to what still amounted to an all-time low close at 9.14. The reality that we gapped higher on spot the next Monday and at least thus far have not looked back. The fact that the November futures did not move a bit with the crushing moves lower in spot, suggestive that the SPX vol curve was temporarily moving quite independently of front-month VX futures for a time.

As mentioned in Point 4, Nov VIX futures weren’t buying the drop lower in spot. The graphic below may be confusing, as it reflects different hours for spot vs. VX futures. What you should focus on however is the strong upswing between spot VIX and the front month futures on Nov3 (higher means the Nov futures is not following spot VIX lower).

It means that the futures was not convinced by the plunge in spot to all-time lows. The sharp rebound higher in the spot, as well as ATM monthly option vols in the S&P (SPY, DIA), could well indicate that volatility is working very hard to put in its lows, perhaps for a considerable time period.

To Alan’s Point on XIV

This takes us back to what Alan had to say about the mid-dated VX futures as reflected by ZIV, having topped out: “down seven days in a row”.

Not only were the short-dated futures unconvinced by last Friday’s impressive descent in spot VIX, but the ZIV actively rebelled by falling when spot made an all-time low.

Thematically, ZIV has had no trouble reaping gains over the last three months, as spot dropped and SPX marched higher.

The decoupling of the mid-term inverse futures indicates that VX futures traders sniff increased volatility on the horizon.

Conclusion

We see ZIV’s inability to mount higher gains, even when contango is reasonably high and spot is making all-time lows, to be indicative of a market in transition.

Alan reminds us to check preconceived notions on how vol “has to move up”, whenever it does, at the door. Maybe this is yet another false alarm to rising vol (there have certainly been several over the last 20 months or so).

Regardless of when vol eventually picks up, all of us should be mindful of the reality that there are several ways how the increase actually plays out. Ironically, short vol may yet be a decent play, if contango is sufficient to compensate inverse holders for see-sawing on the way up.

Investor Takeaway: If you trade strategically with a short vol bias (XIV, ZIV, SVXY), you don’t need to abandon that hypothesis. But you may need to alter your tactics.

If you trade with a long-vol bias (VXX, UVXY, TVIX), even if vol does in fact finally kick up, you may want to tighten up trailing stops, as contango may very well remain a force to be reckoned with.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.